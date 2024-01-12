The year's first clearance sale is here, and it only lasts till the end of the month. Shoppers have until January 31 to bag discounted kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture, beauty items and many more products from site-wide categories on Amazon.

Take stock of your children's school supplies as a new semester begins, and look into what your home office might be missing. Now's an opportune time to check if you're long overdue for a new laptop or monitor. Or, does your New Year's resolution include clearing 10,000 steps daily on the walking pad?

We take you through some of the best-rated Amazon Clearance deals that feature all of these items and more below. Hit purchase with a Prime membership to save on delivery fees.

1. Best Electronics Deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Pros

Large 15-inch touchscreen but lightweight 1.5kg body

Runs on AMD Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM

Charges with any power delivery USB-C cable

720p HD webcam with Dolby Audio speakers

Comes with an English-Arabic keyboard

Cons

Storage is fixed at 256GB only

Screen is reflective

Between school and office work, there's no task a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 can't handle. It gives you the large screen you need without compromising on the overall weight of the computer, making sure it's still portable at 1.5kg with a 15-inch touch display. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U mobile processor, the laptop computes tasks at an impressive speed with 8GB RAM - this iteration is two times faster than Surface Laptop 2. The port section is neat, carrying only one of USB-A and USB-C port each. This makes things simpler for the busy user who can charge the laptop with any USB-C cable when out. One con to note, however, is that since it's a touch display, users will miss out on an anti-glare screen. Reviewers add that the 11.5-hour battery life is sufficient for their working hours.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh345.10 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh426, a one-year accidental damage for Dh427, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

2. Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: Nutricook Air Fryer 2

Pros

Square basket offers more capacity than round ones

10 presets with automatic time and temperature

Convenient pre-heat function

Shake reminder for an even fry

Comes with a CRED pull chopper

Cons

Capacity is for up to four people

This Amazon-exclusive deal not only brings the coveted Nutricook Air Fryer 2 to your doorstep, but it also comes with a quick pull chopper and a two-year manufacturer warranty. Eat healthier with 85 per cent less fat this year, when you cook your favourites all the same, from chicken and fish to fries and pizza. This model of Nutricook air fryer has a 3.6-litre capacity in a square basket, making just enough food (about 800g of whole chicken) for a small family. Choose from 10 one-touch controls to bake, roast or air fry with preset time and temperature or tweak the settings to make dinner just the way you like it. There's a helpful shake reminder to ensure an even fry. Reviewers leave five stars on how it's changed their eating habits for the better, putting an end to greasy fries and nuggets. The unit is also user-friendly and easy to clean.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

3. Best Fitness Deal: Marshal Fitness Walking Pad

Pros

Speeds go up to 10.5kmph, great for walking and running

Without handrail, treadmill reduces maximum speed

Bluetooth connectivity with built-in speakers

Wheels for transporting the pad

Shows calories, distance and speed

Cons

Heavy at 34kg

Snag a walking pad on a budget with this deal. The Marshal Fitness under-desk treadmill is built for walking and running, going up to 10.5km per hour when the handrail is up. For desk use, push the support rail down to get lower speeds of 4km per hour. It runs quietly with a three-horsepower motor, and displays your speed, calories and distance on an LED display so you don't have to track separately. Another convenient feature is its Bluetooth connectivity, which lets you blast your fitness playlist through its built-in speakers. Not into tunes? Drop your phone into the phone bracket to resume a favourite TV show. Reviewers put it to the test with jogging, leaving five stars on the performance.

Bonus: Get professional assembly for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

4. Best Home Office Deal: BenQ GW2780 27-inch IPS Monitor

Pros

IPS screen with accurate colours

Built-in speakers

Easier on the eyes - flicker-free and low blue light

Automatically adjusts brightness

Comes with HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA

Hidden cable management

Cons

Speakers are just decent

Build your home office with an entry-level monitor by BenQ. Marked for fewer returns by Amazon, this popular 27-inch IPS monitor is a hit among buyers. It comes with a 1080p resolution, built-in speakers and wide-viewing angles. This is an eye-care monitor, meaning it's TÜV Rheinland-certified for being gentler on the eyes with a flicker-free, low blue-light screen. A brightness sensor also detects your ambient light in the room and adjusts screen brightness to avoid overexposure of bright scenes. For a neater look, you can hide the main power and PC cables inside the monitor stand. The IPS panel is excellent for colour accuracy, say reviews, who add that they see no difference from their MacBook. Others use it as an external monitor for their laptop and vouch for its eye-care technologies.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh47.

5. Best Portable Speaker Deal: Bose SoundLink Micro

Pros

Small, portable speaker with a strap

Attaches to bikes, bags, chairs and coolers

Loud, crystal-clear sound

Built-in mic for taking calls

IPX7 waterproof rated

Cons

Only six hours of battery life

Strap it to your backpack, bike rail or beach chair, the Bose SoundLink Micro is a unique Bluetooth speaker that can be worn on all your adventures. It has a high IPX7 rating, which lets the speaker withstand water from the inside out, even if you're camping out in the rain. The sound packs a punch, too, delivering a crisp audio with deep bass. Once you're paired with the speaker, you can voice command Siri or Google Assistant to take calls via its mic. You're only getting six hours of battery life, however. Regardless, reviewers are ecstatic with their purchase, saying that it's easy to charge wherever you go. Some toss it in their bags for travel and others use it around water.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

6. Best Baby Gear Deal: Lionelo Julie Stroller

Pros

Lightweight stroller at 5.8kg

Easy to fold down

Suitable for kids up to four years old

Five-point harness system

Comes with mosquito ne, leg warmer and carrying bag

Cons

Sun protection is just decent

Check out this massive price drop on the Lionelo Julie stroller for babies up to four years of age. Mums and dads will have an easier time wheeling and folding down the 5.8kg stroller, whether for daily excursions or travel. Your little one will be strapped in a five-point harness system and shielded from UV rays by a large canopy overhead. The stroller also arrives with a leg warmer, a mosquito net and a carrying bag. Parents can store a feeder bottle on the side and retrieve it from the cup holder whenever necessary. Reviewers purchase it to easily store it inside the plane cabin, and note that they're able to push the stroller effortlessly with one hand. More good news is that the back is fully reclinable.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh45.33 for 12 months with select banks.

7. Best Home Appliance Deal: Levoit Air Purifier LV PUR131

Pros

Purifies a large room

Three-stage filtration with true HEPA filter

Auto mode reads air quality and increases intensity when needed

12-hour timer

Quiet sleep mode

Cons

Large, bulky unit

Needs filter replacements

If seasonal allergies are catching up with the family, investing in an air purifier is always a smart choice. This Levoit unit is larger than most, so it purifies an area of 48 square meters within 10 minutes, eliminating dust, smoke, pollen, pet dander and cooking smells. It's an ozone-free air purifier that works with an active carbon HEPA filter. Set it to run on auto mode, and the unit will work according to real-time air quality readings, increasing or decreasing fan speed as necessary. You can also set a timer before bed to save energy. Reviewers love that they don't have to replace the filter too often since it just needs dusting every month. Pet parents find it effective in removing unpleasant litter odour as well.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

8. Best Pet Supplies Deal: Amazon Basics Extra Large Cat Tree Tower with Condo

Various Amazon Basics items are up for sale, too. Pet parents with adult cats will find this extra-large cat tower a great value for their money. It has four-tiered platforms, supplemented with raised beds, flat surfaces and a condo. The scratching posts are covered in natural jute fibre, helping cats to climb to higher ground and keeping their claws filed and healthy. The taller the cat tree, the better, which is why this 1.43-metre tower is the perfect fit for large breeds. Reviewers add that it's easy to assemble, and once it was up, their cats took an immediate liking to it. Those who bought the cat tree two years ago attest to its sturdiness.

9. Best School Deal: Casio C83 ClassWiz Standard Scientific Calculator

If your family has an engineer in the making, then they'll greatly appreciate Casio's advanced scientific calculator. The C83 ClassWiz calculator tackles more than 540 functions, complete with equation graph visualisation via QR code. It features a wide array of mathematics - simply pick the calculator app you need from the home screen, be it spreadsheet or statistics, and get to solving sums with its natural textbook layout. Reviewers, from high school science students to university students, say that the C83 handles just about anything. Do note that beginners will find it complicated at first.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

10. Best Backpack Deal: Jansport Cool Student Backpack

You can never go wrong with a Jansport backpack for school. This Cool Student bag comes in the iconic leather-bottom design and features two spacious main compartments, including a separate 15-inch laptop sleeve and a side water bottle pocket. It's made of 600D polyester fabric to withstand everyday wear and tear. Mums and dads note how the bag holds up well with heavy books, art supplies, folders and binders. College students appreciate the leather bottom for their heavier textbooks.

11. Best Perfume Deal: Swiss Arabian Musk 01

Find Swiss Arabian fragrances at incredible prices at this clearance sale. Excellent for layering, the Musk 01 unisex perfume is a luxury scent grounded in irresistible golden vanilla and creamy sandalwood notes. The perfume opens with top notes of sweet and spicy in bergamot and tart pink pepper, leading to a heart of white musk and lily. Pick it up as a base to prolong the performance of your favourite fragrances.