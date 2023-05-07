Summer is around the corner, and we’re embracing the season with a new fragrance for the vanity table. So, what makes the perfect summer scent? It’s highly subjective, but while most people tend to reach for rich and spicy scents in the winter, they lean toward bright, floral and citrus based fragrances in warmer weather.

Dan Terry, creative director of Oo La Lab, a perfume making fragrance lab based in Dubai and Singapore, has 20 years of experience in the industry. He said: “During the summer, people generally prefer light and refreshing scents that are not too overpowering.”

This makes sense, because perfumes last longer on hydrated skin, and diffuse far better in humidity. Light, sheer scents are perfect for this weather, since more potent, concentrated scents can seem too overwhelming, when the mercury rises.

But even if the fragrance is light and breezy, the scent should ideally linger for hours on the skin. Terry said: “Long-lasting fragrances are always popular, but people want a fragrance that will last through the heat and humidity. There is a growing trend towards using natural and organic ingredients in perfumes. Another interesting trend is the use of scented sunscreens and lotions.”

In terms of perfume notes, summer fragrances are inspired by all the things that we find refreshing and invigorating. Terry explained: “Scents with notes of citrus, floral and aquatic fragrances are popular. They are usually paired with precious woods and musks.”

No matter what your taste, we've picked a scent for you, based on our expert's recommendations, top-rated user reviews and social media trends.

1. Best Overall: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Intense Eau de Parfum

You can’t beat a classic scent this summer. Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle is youthful and citrusy, with vanilla and patchouli offsetting each other for a vivid, complex fragrance. Romantic, clean and fresh, this scent features citrusy top notes of Sicilian orange and bergamot, floral middle notes of rose and jasmine, and warm, earthy base notes of patchouli, tonka beans and vanilla. Reviewers say they often get stopped by passersby and asked what perfume they’re wearing. It’s a long-lasting and beautiful summer fragrance that will still linger on your clothes after you take it to the dry cleaners.

2. Best Floral Scent: Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum

A heady mix of gourmand and florals, this fragrance is like getting a whiff of a bouquet of flowers. A feminine scent with an edge, Flowerbomb is a grenade-shaped bottle that will stand out on your vanity table. It douses you in an intoxicating combination of sweet and spicy notes, thanks to ingredients like tea, bergamot, sambac jasmine, orange tree, catleya orchid, freesia, rose, amber, musk, and patchouli. Reviewers say it’s a must-have if you love floral perfumes, although be warned it can be very strong when first sprayed on.

3. Best Fruity Scent: Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne Spray

Reminiscent of a picnic in the shade, Jo Malone’s Nectarine Blossom and Honey cologne packs fresh, fruity notes with delicate florals for a sweet, feminine and inviting scent. With green top notes of black currant and petit grain, heart notes of nectarine and acacia honey, finishing in base notes of vetiver, peach and plum, this fragrance is going to be your go-to perfume for all occasions this summer. One reviewer says it was “love at first spray”, but note that the perfume lasts for about three to five hours, depending on individual skin type.

4. Best Lightweight Perfume: Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette

Ever wished you could bottle the refreshing vitality of a day at the beach? This scent is it. Made for hot summer days, and evening walks along the sea shore, Maison Margiela’s Replica Beach Walk combines coconut milk, bergamot, lemon, musk and notes of pink pepper to create a bright, fresh scent that’s airy and light. Reviewers love how light and crisp the scent is, and how it remains consistent, right from first application to a few hours later.

5. Best Body Oil: Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, Rose Gold

Perfect for summer nights out, Tom Ford’s shimmering body oil captures the sultry effect of sun-kissed summer skin. This silky, lightweight oil illuminates the skin with shimmers of gold and platinum leaf. Reviewers are enamoured by its alluring fragrance, which combines a bouquet of white florals with amber and sandalwood. Use the oil on freshly tanned arms and legs for an ethereal glow, during summer evenings with family and friends.

6. Best Fragrance Oil: Lake & Skye 11 11 Rollerball Fragrance Oil (Unisex)

If you’re not interested in intense scents, try this TikTok favourite by Lake & Skye. The 11 11 fragrance oil smells clean and light, like a freshly laundered T-shirt – perfect for hot summer days. Its rollerball oil is especially popular because it melts into the skin beautifully, and produces a fresh and bold fragrance without being overpowering. Made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, the scent features white ambers and musk, and happy reviewers – both male and female – say it’s become a vital part of their dresser.

7. Best for Youth: Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum, Blue

An uplifting scent with a joyful design, this crowd-pleaser by American singer Ariana Grande smells great, without being overly sweet and cloying. With bright notes of lavender blossom, pear and bergamot, combined with creamier notes of crème de coconut, praline and blonde woods, it’s been rated as 4.5 stars by nearly 16,000 users on Amazon for good reason. Reviewers advise picking up this perfume for young people who like sweet scents, and note that although the fragrance smells outstanding in its first hour of application, it quickly fades away and becomes a skin scent that’s barely there. So, do top up if you're planning on wearing it all day.