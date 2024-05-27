Are your flights booked? With travel season coming up, you might be planning your itinerary and listing out all the things you’ll need to pack.

While most suitcases will meet your needs, which one best suits your unique sense of style? Investing in luggage that’s durable enough to withstand jostling at the luggage carousel, spacious enough for all your possessions, and light enough to manoeuvre around the airport is already difficult. But to find top-quality luggage that’s stylish enough to be your travel companion for life? Now, that’s a real challenge.

Don’t worry, though. We’ve done all the research for you and rounded up a list of the best, most chic and premium suitcases from reputed brands that you’ll be proud to wheel along in the airport terminal. Our picks are based on trending bags on social media, as well as high ratings and user reviews on Amazon.

1. Best Overall: Briggs & Riley Sympatico Hardside Luggage

Pros

Strong, sturdy build

Four double-spinner wheels for easy movement

Integrated TSA lock

Moves well on carpets

Cons

Zipper may come off with rough use

Designed to stand up to wear and tear, and look stylish while doing it, Briggs & Riley’s Sympatico 27-inch checked luggage has many things going for it. It’s constructed with three-layer Makrolon polycarbonate – a high-strength material that’s both resilient and lightweight. Four double-spinner wheels allow effortless 360-degree navigation, while the brand’s CX technology expands the suitcase to give you 17 per cent more packing space if you need more room. And a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lock keeps everything secure. Reviewers love its sleek look, and say the hideaway ID tag is a bonus. Many comment on how smoothly it glides, even over carpet. The best part? The brand offers buyers a lifetime functional guarantee, so they’ll repair anything, as long as the damage isn’t cosmetic. There’s not much to complain about, regarding this suitcase, but if we were to nitpick, then it’s worth considering that the zipper pull is slightly more delicate than the rest of the bag, and may come off with rough handling.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides an unconditional lifetime guarantee.

2. Best Carry-on Bag: TUMI Alpha 3 Carry-on Luggage

Pros

Ultra-durable construction

Comes with hanging hook and bracket

Removable zip pouches included

Integrated TSA lock

Add-a-Bag hook system

Cons

Limited space

Ideal for short trips for work or pleasure, TUMI’s Alpha 3 is a carry-on bag that checks all the boxes of durability, style and convenience. First, it has a four-wheel design, so you can push it along easily, with a finger or two. Next, the carry-on is one of the toughest pieces of luggage you’ll find today – it’s made from a specially woven, ultra-durable FXT ballistic nylon material. There are also lots of thoughtful details, like removable zip pouches for accessories, a waterproof pocket on the exterior that’s ideal for storing damp items like water bottles or workout clothes, and an Add-a-Bag hook and sleeve that allows you to stack this carry-on over a heavier bag, for easy movement. Finally, it looks great. Reviewers say it’s perfect for travel when you don’t want to check in bags – the suitcase can hold up to six suits, along with accessories, electronics and personal items. For longer trips though, you may have to look into checked luggage.

3. Best Expandable: Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Luggage

Pros

Tough and lightweight

Integrated TSA lock

Spacious interiors

Good warranty

Cons

Only checked luggage comes with TSA lock

It’s not the flashiest suitcase in the market, but if you like an understated, timeless design, Samsonite’s Centric 2 will suit your needs. The polycarbonate material has a brushed, textured shell that reflects light and protects the luggage from scratches. Four spinner wheels allow multi-directional movement, while an integrated TSA lock keeps your belongings protected. This 28-inch checked bag can be bought separately, or with a matching 20-inch carry-on. There are no external pockets – you’ll have to fit everything inside – but zippered mesh pockets and dividers keep the spacious interiors well organised. Samsonite also offers a 10-year limited warranty on this luggage line, which means it’s well-protected against any factory defects in the material and construction of the bag. Do note, however, that only the checked bag comes with a TSA lock, so you’ll have to make other arrangements for the carry-on.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

4. Best Hardside: Delsey Paris Chatelet Air Hardside Luggage

Pros

Stylish design

Lightweight and durable

Includes USB port

Organised interiors

Integrated TSA lock

Cons

Pricey for a carry-on

Delsey Paris’ viral Chatelet range of suitcases has long been valued for its combination of elegance and durability. This 19-inch carry-on, for instance, meets international standards and can fit both in the overhead compartment and under the seat of most airlines. It has a TSA-friendly combination lock, and dual density, double-spinner wheels for easy manoeuvrability. Fully lined interiors feature two packing compartments – one with tie-down straps and the other with a zippered mesh divider. Two bags and a hanger are included for optimal organisation. Reviewers also love the included USB port that lets you charge your devices without having to remove the power bank from the suitcase. But the best part may be its timeless design. With rounded corners, sophisticated faux leather accents and a lightweight polycarbonate shell that’s resistant to breaking, it’s both chic and sturdy.

5. Best Softside: Antler Brixham Checked Luggage

Pros

Stately, elegant design

Spacious interiors

Expandable

Integrated TSA lock

Lightweight bag

Cons

No warranty

If you appreciate a minimalist, modern aesthetic, Antler’s Brixham is the way to go. Compared to hardside luggage, this bag feels feather light, at 2.4kg (for the medium, 24-inch bag). Its deep, spacious packing compartment lets you pack more in than you would be able to in a hardside suitcase. With four 360-degree double spinner wheels for smooth gliding, an expander zip that offers an additional 5cm of depth, cushioned carry handles on the top and sides, along with a zippered front pocket, it’s well designed and optimised for convenience. Reviewers appreciate how light it is, and say travelling with it in urban environments, like the Metro or city streets, is a breeze. The only downside may be the fact that this luggage doesn’t come with any warranty.

