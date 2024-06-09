No matter how frequently you travel, a solid set of luggage is essential for smooth travels. Your suitcase is likely going to be tossed around on airport carousels, dragged through cobblestone streets, and in the case of carry-ons, squeezed into overhead compartments, fighting for every inch of space.

When you know your bags can handle anything coming their way, it gives you the peace of mind to plan all sorts of adventures. Here, we take away one more factor of concern – price – by curating a list of the best Amazon deals for luggage that are on right now.

We’ve included larger checked bags, carry-on luggage, as well as entire sets for convenience. If you're looking for weekender bags, check out our best picks. Select your favourite bag with a Prime membership, for free fast delivery, and start packing. Happy travels!

1. Best Hardside Bag Deal: Para John Check-in Matrix Trolley Bag

Pros

Durable

360-degree spinner wheels

Built-in combination lock

Plenty of space

Cons

Not expandable

It looks as rugged as it truly is. Para John’s Matrix trolley bag is constructed with an extra-thick ABS shell that’s strong, lightweight and scratch resistant. It features retractable handles, along with four spinner wheels that let you manoeuvre it easily, in any direction. A built-in combination lock makes it easy to secure. Reviewers say the suitcase is durable and attractive, with plenty of sectioned space, thanks to well-placed zippers. But if you’re looking to expand the bag to squeeze in more clothes, it would not be possible with the Matrix.

2. Best Softshell Bag Deal: American Tourister Duncan Trolley Bag

Pros

Lightweight

Spacious, with many zippered pockets

Built-in combination lock

Cons

Single spinner wheels

Available in nine colours, this American Tourister soft shell trolley bag has most of the requisite features you’re looking for in a check-in suitcase. It features a sturdy telescopic handle with a comfortable grip, and a built-in combination lock. Lightweight wheels offer smooth manoeuvrability, while a modern, textured design helps it stand out from the crowd at baggage claim. Reviewers appreciate that it has plenty of pockets on its external facade, to slip in last-minute items. However, do note that the bag comes with four single spinner wheels, instead of double spinner wheels, so it might need a little more effort than usual when maneouvring.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides three-year global warranty.

3. Best Luggage Set Deal: Senator Hard Shell Luggage Set

Pros

Built-in combination lock

Spacious interiors

Light, durable construction

Four colour options

Cons

Single spinner wheels

A set of three that is sure to meet all your travel requirements, Senator’s hard shell suitcases are all expandable, and constructed with tough, hard-wearing ABS Diamond material. The luggage set includes a cabin bag, a medium and a large check-in bag, in a striking burgundy colour (it’s also available in gold, light blue and purple). Four single spinner wheels give you control of movement, while a combination lock ensures your items are secure. Reviewers appreciate the quality of the suitcases, and say the fully lined interior is roomy enough for all their travel essentials. However, since the suitcases come with single spinner wheels, they may be not stand up to roughhousing as well as luggage with double spinner wheels.

4. Best for Children: Travelers Club Kids Luggage Set

Pros

Includes both accessories and essentials

Kid-friendly size

Four spinner wheels

Cons

Limited design options

Despite being small, our little ones come with a lot of stuff - from clothes and shoes to books and toys. If you’re looking for a one-stop luggage solution, consider Travelers Club’s five-piece set. Spacious and organised, the set includes a backpack, snack/lunch bag, luggage tag and travel pillow - along with a trolley bag. The latter meets carry-on regulations, and includes four 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescopic handle so it’s easy for kids to manage on their own. Reviewers also love that the backpack has an ‘add-a-bag’ strap so that it can slide onto the trolley. However, this design is best suited for girls, only.

5. Best Expandable: Delsey Tiphanie Expandable Trolley Bag

Pros

Spacious bag

Built-in TSA lock

Durable construction

Four double spinner wheels

Cons

Zipper quality is flimsy, say reviewers

An eye-catching but practical check-in bag, Delsey’s Tiphanie has a ribbed, timeless design, and is both lightweight and rugged. The interiors are spacious, and come with a zippered divider to keep your possessions organised and secure. It’s expandable, as well, which means you can fit more than usual into its 70cm frame. The bag sits on four 360-degree double spinner wheels, which reviewers say are quiet and easy to handle. A built-in Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lock keeps everything safe, until you’re ready to open up the suitcase. Reviewers say the polycarbonate-ABS material of the suitcase holds up well against bumps and scratches, however, some have found that the zipper breaks easily.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year worldwide warranty.