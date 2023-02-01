When wash day isn't until tomorrow, know that clean hair is just a spray away. Dry shampoos save the day every time you're pressed for time - post-gym, before work, or a quick touch-up on your way to brunch. The powdery formula absorbs the excess oil on the scalp and leaves the hair smelling fresh, says Dr Mayur Bhobe, a dermatologist specialising in aesthetics at the CosmeSurge Hospital in Dubai.

With absorbent ingredients such as talc and silica, dry shampoos are not only temporarily cleansing, but they're also volumising. "If you don't have time to wash your hair after a workout or if it's a humid day, you can freshen up your hair without the use of water," said Dr Bhobe.

While anyone can benefit from the product, our expert says to skip dry shampoos if you have eczema on the scalp or dry hair. "Those with severe dandruff or psoriasis can experience irritation," explained Dr Bhobe.

Once dry shampoo is added to your hair routine, it can become easy to reach out for the bottle time and time again. "Make sure not to use the dry shampoo on two consecutive days and to only apply it once or twice a week. Excessive use can dry out the hair and ingredients like alcohol can cause breakage and dandruff over time," he added. "The spray has to be held six inches away from the scalp, and applied only where the hair is the oiliest."

On wash days, Dr Bhobe says it's best to rinse the powdery residue thoroughly with a shampoo that's free of sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

Based on expert recommendations and user reviews, we've picked out the best dry shampoos on Amazon. Get your new hair fix today or tomorrow with a Prime membership.

1. Best Overall: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk (Pack of 2)

Gentle, plant-based, and clean, Klorane is Dr Bhobe's number-one choice for dry shampoos. Its vegan formula is infused with organic oat milk, which protects the hair and the scalp, corn and rice starch, which cleanse, and silica that gets rid of dirt, oil and odour. Five-star reviews can't stop raving about the quality of the shampoo, given that it leaves no residue behind. Those with naturally oily hair are impressed by its lightweight texture. Do remember to fluff out your hair after application to shake off the excess.

2. Best for Chemically Treated Hair: Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo (4oz)

Perfect hair Day (PhD) is formulated without sulfates, talc, silicones and parabens, so you can trust it on chemically treated hair. Over time, it promises to release a fresh, clean smell, as the shampoo absorbs oil and sweat. Reviews say the scent can be strong for those who are sensitive to fragrances. Otherwise, buyers with thin hair vouch for the volume it brings, adding that the dry shampoo has given them a break from a daily wash routine.

3. Best for Light Hair: Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo (3.5oz), Original Scent

Another vegan, cruelty-free product, the Drybar Detox dry shampoo takes it a step further by keeping the spray nut- and oil-free. It contains micro-fine rice powder for its absorbent and lifting properties, along with golden root extract to boost moisture. Having this shampoo in will leave a wake of jasmine, sandalwood and vanilla behind. Happy buyers point out that a little goes a long way, and this could help with the residue others have noted. If you have light coloured hair or blond tones, this bottle might suit you best.

4. Best Budget: Batiste 3-Piece Dry Shampoo Set, Original

A mix of bergamot, lily and rose, this soapy-scented dry shampoo is infused with keratin and keeps sulfates out. In this budget deal for three bottles, you're getting more bang for your buck. Reviewers love the price tag and the quality of the product - the fragrance isn't too strong and the shampoo works just as well in thick, wavy hair. Others say the excess powder is easy to brush off, no matter how much the amount.

5. Best Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo: Maria Nila Cleansing Powder, 60g

A non-aerosol dry shampoo, the Maria Nila cleansing powder is dabbed onto the fingers and then applied to the hair. It quickly refreshes the scalp by absorbing grease and dirt through rice starch. Sulfate- and paraben-free and vegan, the shampoo also doubles as a styling product, offering texture and volume. Reviewers add that the powder makes their hair soft and silky. It's also a great alternative to spray cans for travelling.