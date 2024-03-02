Leave the meal prep to your food processor, get your robot vacuum cleaner to do a quick sweep of the house, and pop your iftar into the air fryer. Managing cooking and chores is much easier when you have the right gadgets on hand.

Ramadan, and the run-up to Eid, is the perfect time to pick up that appliance you’ve had your eye on. Amazon offers great discounts on a wide variety of them, from air fryers and food processors to vacuum cleaners and steam irons. Many of them are up to 60 per cent off right now thanks to the ongoing Eid Sale!

We curated a list of the best kitchen and home deals, ahead of the holy month. All you have to do is become a Prime member to avail yourself of these offers, and have them delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Cookware Deal: Tefal Aluminum Super Cook Non-Stick Cookware Set (9 Pieces)

Give yourself the best shot at cooking delicious meals this Ramadan and Eid, with brand-new Tefal cookware. This discounted Super Cook set includes a spoon, a slotted spoon, a spatula, a 24cm wok pan, along with a 28cm and 24cm stew pot with lids. The cookware comes with Tefal’s Thermo-Spot system, which lets you know when it’s at the ideal temperature to start cooking. With ergonomic handles, and a lightweight, open shape design, it’s the perfect set to inspire a whole range of meals for iftar and suhour.

2. Best Air Fryer Deal: Nutricook Air Fryer 2

Pros

Smart technology that ensures foolproof cooking

Has a pre-heat function

Square basket ensures more space than a round one

'Shake' reminders to get an even fry

Cons

Basket doesn't have a secure latch

Nutricook’s popular air fryer holds great appeal for people with hectic lives – they can just drop in their food in the air fryer, pick a pre-set out of 10 options, and forget about it. This appliance features SmartTemp technology that ensures that you don’t need to keep checking on your food, because it automatically adjusts the temperature to make everything super crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The Nutricook Air Fryer 2 even has a handy 'shake' reminder to let you know when to shake the contents for an even fry, though reviewers do add that the feature would be better off with a stronger latch mechanism for the basket. Because it's a square-shaped basket, you get to cook more food in it than in a round design pot. According to reviewers, the 5.5-litre capacity is perfect for a family of four, spacious enough for burgers, salmon, chicken and pizza.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

3. Best Food Processor Deal: Kenwood Food Processor

Pros

Includes 10 processing tools

Dishwasher-safe parts

Spacious capacity

Choose from two speeds and pulse function

Cons

Can be noisy, say reviewers

A powerful food processor in the kitchen can cut down your iftar or suhour meal prep considerably. Pick up Kenwood’s food processor – this multifunctional appliance uses its 800W motor to slice, grate, mill, (dual) whisk, knead dough, and extract juice. The set includes a total of 10 processing tools, and comes with a 1.2-litre glass blender and a 2.1-litre bowl. Choose from two speeds and a pulse function to complete your chopping or kneading in a jiffy. All the non-motorised parts are dishwasher-safe. Reviewers especially enjoy the centrifugal juice extractor, since it gives them the ability to make endless combinations of smoothies and milkshakes. But some complain that the food processor can get really loud when operational.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best Hand Blender Deal: Moulinex Easy Chef Hand Stick Blender

Pros

Easy to use

Two speed settings

Easy to clean

Cons

Knives become blunt after a few months of use

A kitchen gadget that’s ideal for soups, juices and other blended items, Moulinex’s Easy Chef immersion blender lightweight and portable. It includes two speed settings that you can manage with the press of a button, making it incredibly easy to use. The ergonomic handle has a textured grip so you don’t have to worry about slipping fingers, and the anti-splash foot of the blender ensures it’s splatter-proof. The appliance includes dishwasher-safe removable parts, as well, for easy clean-up. Reviewers like how easy it is to use, although some mention that the motorised knives do tend to become slightly blunt after a few months of use.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Vacuum Cleaner Deal: Philips PowerPro Active

Pros

Powerful performance

Only weighs 6.5kg

Hepa 13-equivalent filtration system

Can be used on all surfaces

Deep cleans carpets with its Triactive+ Nozzle

Cons

Reviewers say dust tends to escape when emptying the canister

Few vacuum cleaners are powerful enough to deal with every kind surface, dirt and debris, but canister vacuum cleaners take on the challenge well. Check out the Philips PowerPro Active, for instance. With its formidable Powercyclone 7 technology, it goes above and beyond for a deeper clean. Its 2,000W motor is powerful, allowing air to quickly circulate in its chamber to separate out the dust. And its fully-sealed Allergy H13 filtration system ensures it captures 99.9 per cent of fine dust, including pollen, pet hair and dust mites. When you have to empty out the 1.5-litre dust container, the one-handed design ensures optimal hygiene. You can use the uniquely designed Triactive+ Nozzle for three-way cleaning, across all kinds of surfaces. Reviewers are also happy with the seven-metre-long cord that retracts into this versatile machine.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh42.76 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh35, and two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

6. Best Robot Vacuum Deal: Roborock S8

Pros

Double roller brushes capture fine particles

Avoids obstacles

Scrubs floors using sonic technology

Good navigation system with 3D scanning

Nonstop cleaning for 180 minutes on a single charge

Cons

Mop cloths need to be rinsed after each session

Dust box has to be emptied out manually

Roborock S8 was our top choice in robotic vacuum cleaners for 2024, and for good reason. It’s smart, quiet, efficient, and now available at a great price. Even if your floors are partially covered, the smart machine automatically detects carpets and lifts the mop pad out of the way. This new model is a welcome upgrade from the S7, equipped with a suction power that reaches a whopping 6,000Pa. It recommends the right amount of cleaning intensity, depending on the room it's in, whether the bathrooms or bedrooms. The robot vacuum does everything a hi-tech cleaner is capable of, from mapping your floor plan to scheduling cleaning times - but it stands out for mopping with sonic vibration technology that doesn't leave dried streaks behind. The device has a 300ml water tank and a 400ml dustbin, and runs for 180 minutes on its lowest setting or 'quiet' mode. The only dealbreaker, note reviewers, could be the manual effort that goes into cleaning and rinsing the cloth after the mopping is done. They do point out that it's better than its predecessor at avoiding carpets when mopping and capturing pet hair.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh125 for 12 months with select bank.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh91 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh130.

7. Best for Charging: UGREEN Nexode 6-in-1 USB-C Charger Station

Pros

Simultaneous charging for six devices

Fast charging capabilities

Long, two-metre cord

Cons

Larger than expected

With a maximum output of 200W, UGREEN’s power strip is just what you need to ensure your household’s (or iftar guests’) devices never run out of battery. It can power up a MacBook Pro to 51 per cent in just 30 minutes. The power adapter is equipped with four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, and can charge six devices simultaneously, from phones and tablets to laptops and home appliances. The two-metre extension cord is flexible and durable, so you can plug it in anywhere. Reviewers are happy with its charging speed and performance, but some say they were surprised to see that it’s larger than it appears in the photographs.

8. Best Home Appliance Deal: Black+Decker X2250 Digital Pre-Programmed Steam Iron

Pros

Sleek LCD display

Includes steam boost function

Self-clean and anti-calc system

Cons

Too heavy for vertical steaming

Black+Decker’s powerful 2,800W steam iron is just what you need to make sure your clothes are wrinkle-free for iftar and Eid parties. The device comes with an anodized soleplate that glides smoothly and provides a continuous steam output of 30g per minute. When you encounter particularly stubborn wrinkles, you can switch to steam boost setting, which uses up to 120g/min of steam, to get rid of them for you. A sleek LCD display makes it easy for you to select the different kinds of fabric you’re ironing. Reviewers especially like the self-clean function and anti-calc system that ensures longer product life. However, a few comment that it’s a heavy iron, so even though it’s capable of vertical steaming, you may find it difficult to use for that purpose.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.