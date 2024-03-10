Is your idea of refreshment a hot cup of chai at iftar? For some, it might be plain black tea, a calming green tea brew or a belly-soothing herbal cup to ease digestion. The process of putting a teapot on the stove is as therapeutic as hand-grinding your coffee beans – tea lovers should know.

Tea varieties are in the thousands, and each comes with its own set of benefits. To extract pure, unadulterated flavours from the leaves, the right water temperature and tools are a must. Whether you like an iced matcha milk tea or a hot cup of masala chai, our expert-recommended accessories will help you make the best-tasting brew every time.

We spoke with Damith Shantha Medagama, a tea expert of 13 years and a restaurant manager at t-Lounge by Dilmah in Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, a tea-inspired experience that carefully pairs cups with lunches and snacks. Medagama takes us through different tea types, their brewing temperatures and tools that every tea lover must have in their corner, below.

1. Best Tea Kettle: Brewista Artisan Kettle

Pros

Retains temperature well

Elegant gooseneck for smooth pours

Temperature can be increased or decreased by one degree

Keep warm function

Cons

Wood accents are plastic

The best tea kettle will have variable temperature control, like the one-touch buttons found on the Brewista. A favourite pick by an experienced barista we spoke to, the Brewista also makes for an excellent water heater for tea, per reviews. It has an elegant gooseneck spout and a smart base console with temperature control by one-degree increments, an option for Celsius or Fahrenheit, a keep warm function and a flash boil button. The kettle has a one-litre capacity that prepares about four cups of tea. Reviewers love how accurate the temperature is inside the kettle, making it very reliable, and like that they can pick the best one for different types of tea. Its spout also helps with a lovely, smooth pour.

2. Best Teapot: Hario Chacha Kyusu Maru Tea Pot

You might've heard of the Hario V60 dripper - now meet the brand's teapot Chacha Kyusu Maru. It's the classic see-through pot that's going to make you feel like a tea connoisseur at home. Not only that, the Chacha Kyusu Maru has a large strainer that allows tea leaves to expand easily inside, and it comes with a lid to keep the steam from escaping. The all-glass construction is heatproof so it can go in the microwave, too, but note that it's not open-fire safe. With a 700ml capacity, you can enjoy up to three small cups of tea. Reviewers appreciate being able to tell the strength of the tea at a glance, and the deep strainer, which helps steep even a single cup of tea. Besides green and black tea, users have also prepared milk tea in it successfully.

3. Best Tea Strainer: Ohtomber Tea Infuser Strainer

If you already have a pot, invest in a lidded strainer. Medagama highly recommends using a strainer with a lid during the steeping process for the full extraction of flavours. The Ohtomber stainless steel tool has an extra-fine mesh design that keeps loose tea in, and fits into a single cup of tea as well. There are two silicone nubs on the handles to protect your fingers from scalding, while the silicone lining around the lid effectively traps heat. Those who made the switch from tea bags to loose tea in the reviews love their new gadget, as it's easy to clean and produces a smooth cup every time.

4. Best Tea Timer: Teabloom Trio Tea Timer

At t-Lounge by Dilmah, tea timers are always used to deliver the perfect cup. While you could time yourself on your phone, this three-in-one hourglass timer counts down for three different types of tea, starting from two minutes to three and five minutes for stronger strengths. It's also a non-disruptive method of keeping time for the complete zen experience. This tea timer by Teabloom comes in a stainless steel casing with labelled times on each hourglass. It makes for a fun addition to the tea tray, say reviews, so it's lovely to look at and beneficial to have with no distractions.

5. Best Iced Tea Maker: Takeya Iced Tea Maker

A pitcher you can steep your tea leaves in and use as a shaker? The Takeya Iced Tea Maker is all you need for a refreshingly cool beverage. It's made up of a removable tea infuser, an airtight lid and a BPA-free pitcher. Once your tea is steeped and ready, throw in some ice cubes, screw on the lid and shake the pitcher for 30 seconds to flash chill. Reviewers use this tool for their iced tea fix daily and report never running into any problems with the pitcher. The strainer is easy to clean under running water. Some even add fruit in the infuser to create their own tea flavours.

6. Best Matcha Set: Tang Pin Matcha Set

Carry out a matcha tea ceremony, instead, to ground yourself. You will need the traditional bamboo whisk, scoop and a glass bowl to perfect your matcha drink, be it a milk tea concoction or plain green tea. Whisk your matcha powder in the bowl with hot water till it bubbles and pour it out in the server of your choice. This four-piece set by Tang Pin is refined and stunning for the kitchen. Reviewers say it has everything an amateur matcha maker needs, noting how well the whisk blends the powder.

7. Best Single-Serve Maker: Tealyra rapidTEA Maker, 500ml

For the solo tea drinkers in the family, here's a single-serve maker that won't take up space. The Tealyra unit doesn't have an obvious infuser in the middle, but at the bottom, where there is a stainless steel ball and a fine filter, both catching loose leaves before the tea pours into your cup. All you have to do is add hot water into the maker with tea leaves, steep till the perfect time, and then place your maker on top of your cup. The automatic valve will do the job for you by opening up and letting smooth tea flow into the mug. Its transparent walls let you gauge the colour of the tea, and the maker is much easier to clean compared to traditional strainers, note reviews.

What makes tea a good beverage in Ramadan?

From improving cardiovascular health to boosting immunity, tea does it all. Image Credit: Pexels/Vlada Karpovich

We’ve been sipping tea for millennia, so much so that it’s the most consumed drink after water in the world, our expert says. From improving cardiovascular health to boosting immunity, tea does it all. According to Medagama, the beverage, sourced from the tea plant Camellia sinensis, is mainly classified into four types: black, green, oolong and white tea.

Even our cup of milk tea or chai lends the body a helping hand in some way or the other, but it’s best had after iftar. Medagama said: “During Ramadan, green, white and light black teas can aid in digestion after a heavy suhoor or iftar to reduce bloating and calm the body. Chai is made with strong black tea which is intensive and can get heavy, so I would not recommend drinking it on an empty stomach. You can start with green tea and have chai after a meal. In the Gulf, people also like to drink Moroccan tea, which has fresh mint leaves and a hint of honey.”

As a tea sommelier, Medagama urges people to enjoy teas as they are – freshly infused, plain, and with no milk. It’s the key to appreciating the full flavour and aromas.

What is the best way to brew a cup of tea?

The perfect cup depends on a handful of factors, such as the type of tea, storage conditions, pH level of the water, temperature and steeping time. For any tea you own, whether loose or bagged, it’s important to store it in a separate container away from your cooking spices in room temperature, says Medagama.

“Tea should not be kept on hot surfaces or in an area together with cooking spices, as it absorbs other flavours easily,” he said. For the brewing process, make sure you’re using the right kind of water. “Some people use tap water to make their tea, but if you want to get good aromas and nutrition, then you need bottled water that has a pH level of 6.5 to 7,” he added.

A good electric kettle will help you control water temperatures, which is essential for a balanced flavour. According to Medagama, the ideal temperature for black tea is 95 to 100 degrees Celsius; oolong tea is 80 to 90 degrees Celsius, and both green and white teas is 70 to 80 degrees Celsius.

Each serving should measure about 2.5mg of loose tea in a cup of 220ml water. Once you’ve poured the hot water in, it’s now time to let the tea steep in a covered pot, for two to three minutes if green or oolong; and three to five minutes if black. Medagama recommends stirring the infusion once in between.

After this point, all your extras like milk, spices and mint leaves come in. If you want iced tea, simply add ice to a shaker and shake your brew.