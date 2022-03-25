It’s almost time! Give your home a festive update with lights, lanterns, and cheery banners ahead of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. From classic themed décor, like the Arabian fanous (lantern), to contemporary décor, like paper fans and fairy lights, we’ve got you covered as you explore what’s on offer. Take advantage of Amazon’s ongoing Ramadan sale and get these items delivered to you through free one-day delivery from Amazon Prime .

1. Green and Gold Ramadan Kareem Paper Fans

An Instagram-worthy backdrop, this paper fan and honeycomb set is perfect for iftar parties or as a month-long decorative set-up in your home. Simple, yet elegant, it instantly provides a festive feel. It’s easy to assemble and will get the entire family pumped up for the month ahead.

2. Highland Ramadan Door Decorations

Looking for something a little understated and elegant, yet perfectly suited for Ramadan? These door decorations (you can even put it up on a wall indoors or across a window) feature moons, stars, and lanterns, and welcome all visitors to your home with a festive Ramadan greeting. Made of environmentally friendly and non-toxic wood, it can be packed up and reused in following years.

3. Sworway Solar Lantern

Lighting and hanging up the fanous or lantern is a 1,000-year-old tradition that began in Egypt and spread around the world during Ramadan. Bring this tradition to your backyard or indoors, with solar-powered lanterns that are beautifully designed and cast a warm, patterned light. The solar lamp is IP44 waterproof and just needs direct sunlight to work.

Bonus: The manufacturer offers 12-month quality guarantee for quality related issues, along with 30-day money back guarantee for any reason.

4. Star Moon Curtain String Lights, 3.5m

Light up your home for Ramadan and Eid with these uniquely designed curtain lights. They include six small stars and six large moons with stars – perfect for balconies, windows or curtains. Create a warm, inviting atmosphere in your home with the eight brightness adjustment levels included in this set.

5. Tiokkss Ramadan Window Stickers, Eid Decoration (9 Sheets)

Keep your children busy and happy with an activity that’ll get them excited for the month ahead. This sticker set is made of environmentally friendly vinyl – it’s non-toxic, waterproof and easy to remove, without any damage to walls or windows. It’s a great way to get children to help decorate the house in Ramadan. The stickers feature images like lanterns, dates, prayer rugs, Islamic art, and more.

6. PTFNY Ramadan Mubarak Fairy String Lights, 3m

Full of Ramadan motifs, these fairy string lights feature lanterns, moon palaces, lanterns, stars and greetings. Comprising 20 lights with 10 kinds of patterns, the fairy string is 3m long and works well for both indoor and outdoor use. Easy to put up and dismantle, it can be used for years, and brighten up your home during Ramadan.

7. Ramadan, Eid Mubarak Gold Foil Decorations (Serves 24)

Bring the bling with this decoration set that includes disposables for parties, too. With 24 dinner plates, dessert plates, napkins, cups, dessert toppers, and two table covers, along with Ramadan and Eid Mubarak banners, it’s perfect for iftar or Eid parties.