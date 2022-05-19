Do you end up on your sides most nights? Then you might be a side sleeper, as opposed to a back or a stomach sleeper. Take a moment to note the quality of your sleep, and whether your current mattress supports your shoulders and hip bones with the right degree of pressure – it should be neither too soft nor too firm. If waking up with pins and needles in the right or left side of the body is your norm, then it’s time to bring home a new mattress that hugs your shape without causing sore spots.

Browse our picks of the best mattresses for side sleepers on Amazon below and transform your rest as soon as possible via Prime membership’s speedy delivery.

1. Best Overall: Sweetnight 12-Inch Mattress Queen, Hybrid

Pros

Strong, no-sag edge support

Cooling gel memory foam

Targets back pain and relieves pressure points

Prevents roll off to the centre using motion isolation

Cons

Expensive

Sweetnight’s queen-sized hybrid mattress checks all the boxes for side sleepers, from solid edge control that keeps them from sinking towards the centre to cloud-like memory foam that relieves pressure points. It cradles your neck, shoulders, back and hips perfectly and improves posture using pocket springs to retain a bit of medium firmness. If you experience back pain as a side sleeper, similar buyers found the 12-inch mattress to be a game changer in terms of support and relief for their spine and hip joints. Several couples are happy with its no-sag edges, which means more surface area for resting.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 10-year warranty on the mattress.

2. Best for Back Pain: Novilla Bliss Mattress, Queen Size, 12-Inch

Pros

Natural bamboo fabric for breathability

Buyers say the mattress relieves joint pain

Prevents heavier bodies from sinking in

Value for money

Cons

Might not decompress to its full height

Some reviewers did not find the cooling sufficient

Here is another option for a 12-inch mattress that doesn’t dip, at an affordable rate. Novilla’s queen-sized mattress doesn’t only keep sleepers from rolling off at night, but it also reduces your partner’s movements. Free of any interruption, your sleep will benefit from the four different foam layers that help align your spine and keep you cool using a skin-friendly breathable cover made of soft bamboo rayon. The firmness sits at medium with a bounce-back construction; most reviews mention less incidence of numb shoulders and back in the mornings.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 10-year protection.

3. Best for Combination Side Sleepers: Zinus 8-Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Pros

Relieves hip pain

Body-contouring memory foam

Keeps odour out using green tea and charcoal

Ideal for sleepers with a larger build

Cons

Edge support is soft

Might not decompress to its full height

Sized smaller than a queen mattress, Zinus’ full-sized Gel-Infused Green Tea Mattress is all foam. Supported by a 4.5-inch high density foam, the mattress is for sleepers who tend to shift from their side to the back or stomach. Its two-inch top layer is a special memory foam packed with antioxidant green tea and natural charcoal to push out odour over time. According to reviews, the mattress feels firm but cushions joints very well for side sleepers who complain of mattresses digging into their shoulders and hips. Some even say it’s comfortable enough for large pets that like to share the bed with their pet parents.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 10-year limited warranty.

4. Best for Children: Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch Mattress, Full

Pros

Ideal for lighter or petite build sleepers

Provides pressure point relief

Supports back sleepers as well

Retains softness in cooler rooms

Cons

Poor edge support

Some reviewers experienced sinking in

With a pressure-point relieving top layer and a breathable open-cell foam for support, this mattress by Nod by Tuft & Needle uses an adaptive foam. Depending on your weight, the bed could be a hit or miss for you. In general, if you lean towards softer mattresses then you might appreciate the plush firmness of this eight-inch. Most happy reviewers opted for it in their children’s bedrooms, noting that it was supportively soft and comfortable.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 10-year limited warranty.

5. Best Hybrid Mattress: LUCID 12 Inch Latex Hybrid Mattress

Pros

Temperature-regulating gel

Pressure relief

Non-sink top layer with latex

Ideal for sleepers with a larger build

Motion isolation

Cons

Inadequate edge support

Takes time to break in

Lucid brings the best of both worlds with a four-tier plush foam layer and a 6.5-inch encased steel coil centre for firm support. Look forward to restful nights atop the hybrid mattress that makes sure you neither sink nor disturb your partner when you leave the bed. Many reviewers are impressed with the refreshing combination of soft and firm, especially with the layer of latex foam that gives you enough spring. Say goodbye to the pins and needles sensation in your arms and legs.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 10-year limited warranty.

6. Best Budget: Sleep Innovations Marley Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full, 12-Inches

Pros

Long-lasting mattress

Cooling foam layers

Hypoallergenic cover

Motion isolation

Value for money

Cons

Fabric contains traces of fibreglass, according to reviews

Promising support for every sleeper, the Marley mattress by Sleep Innovations is a good bargain for couples with varying sleeping styles. It has motion isolation so it doesn’t transfer weight or movement from a shuffling partner. But this also means that the mattress is on the firmer side. Hot sleepers attest to the cooling effect, which comes from its triple layer design with airflow channels.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 10-year limited warranty.