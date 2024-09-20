Imagine your refrigerator malfunctioning, and having to go without it for a week: No fresh produce, no ice-cold beverages, and no way to store leftovers. In today’s modern era, it’s a massive inconvenience, and it’s something that has the potential to bring our daily routines to a grinding halt.

So, take a look at your fridges, water dispensers, dishwashers and other appliances. If they’re heading towards their end, now might be a good time to pre-empt their demise, and shop for a brand-new appliance.

If you’re considering replacing large appliances, especially, you’re in luck. Hitachi just released a whole range of new products, and we’ve curated a list of their bestsellers to make it easier for you to shop. Many of the items in this list come with 10-year warranties, and installation services, so take advantage of these features, and add your favourites to cart, on Amazon!

1. Best Side-by-Side Fridge: Hitachi 680L Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Pros

Three Energy Stars

Automatic temperature regulation

No Frost cooling system

Mirror touch controller

Eight spacious shelves

Cons

Limited door shelves

In a stunning Dark Inox colour, Hitachi’s 680-litre, two-door fridge has everything you need in a side-by-side refrigerator. First, the appliance uses an energy-efficient, electronically controlled inverter compressor, which offers powerful cooling even as the appliance remains quiet. The air circulation system, accompanied by a No Frost cooling system, keeps food exposed to a gentle flow of cold air from all sides, so that it’s evenly distributed. Two Eco Thermo-Sensors are also at work – one in the freezer and one in the fridge – to detect any temperature changes and adjust cooling settings to the ideal temperature automatically. If you’d like to take control manually, however, there’s an elegant mirror touch controller on the door, which gives you access to relevant settings. With eight shelves to organise, as well as humidity control drawers, there’s plenty of room for all your food and beverages. Reviewers love the look of this appliance; however, some users may find that door storage is limited because of the side-by-side fridge’s narrow form factor.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh241.59 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty, and a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, and two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

2. Best Quad-Door Fridge: Hitachi 610L Four-Door Refrigerator

Pros

Triple-Tech cooling

Touchscreen control panel

Selectable Zone feature

Energy-efficient, quiet appliance

Cons

Freezer not suitable for bulky items

With four separate compartments, each accessible via its own door, Hitachi’s quad-door fridge is designed for easy organisation and flexible temperature control. The aspect reviewers love most here, is its Selectable Zone feature, which allows you to customise mode settings based on your storage needs. For instance, if you’re placing meats in this section, you can set it to Soft Freeze at –3°C, but if you’d like to store deli meats, you can set the area to a comfortable Chill zone of 1°C. Surround air cooling keeps the food fresh and chilled evenly, while a Triple-Tech cooling system maintains ideal humidity and temperature levels, preventing food from drying out. A flat touchscreen control panel on the door lets you change temperature settings easily or even activate the door lock option. Overall, this fridge is an excellent and elegant addition to your kitchen. Do note, however, that because of the separation in the freezer compartment, you won’t be able to store bulkier or oddly shaped items.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh224.92 for 12 months with select banks. Apply a coupon to get Dh200 off on this product.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty, and a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, and two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

3. Best Two-Door Fridge: Hitachi 380L Top Mount Refrigerator

Pros

Moveable drawers

Good door shelf space

Triple Power Filter removes odours

Includes twist ice tray

Cons

Storage capacity may be small for families

The Hitachi 380L Top Mount Refrigerator is part of its new carbon line of fridges – it’s sleek, energy efficient and extremely capable. Like the other fridges on this list, this two-door fridge also features surround air cooling and No Frost technology. In addition, its Triple Power Filter removes odour-causing components and bacteria by 99 per cent, so you can rest assured you won’t have to worry about unpleasant odours from cheeses or older vegetables. Speaking of vegetables, the fridge allows you to move around drawers, creating a double-deck vegetable compartment and essentially doubling storage. The tempered glass shelves used here are highly durable, heat-resistant and scratch-proof, and can accommodate up to 100kg of weight. Reviewers are happy with the door shelves, which are capable of holding four 1.5-litre bottles in each rack. With a door alarm, LED lighting in both the fridge and freezer, as well as a moveable twist ice tray, this appliance is a versatile addition to any kitchen. Because of its lower capacity of 380L, however, it’s best suited for couples or individuals, rather than larger families.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh98.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty, and a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

4. Best Dishwasher: Hitachi Freestanding Dishwasher

Pros

14 place settings, with cutlery drawer

Plenty of useful washing programmes

Quiet appliance

Removeable cutlery basket

Cons

No smart functionality

Don’t waste time and energy washing your dishes manually; Hitachi’s Freestanding Dishwasher is an efficient solution that helps you save on water bills too! This appliance uses a brushless inverter motor, so it’s quiet, at 43 decibels, more energy-efficient, and resistant to wear over time. There’s room for 14 place settings, along with a cutlery drawer that maximises use of available space. This Hitachi dishwasher has six washing programmes you can benefit from. The Hygiene Care function, for instance, raises the temperature in the wash cycle to at least 60°C, creating a steam mist that eliminates 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses. If you’re short on time, you can use the Rapid 58 cleaning programme – it both cleans and dries dishes in under an hour. There’s also an Intense Wash function that’s ideal for bottles and other items up to 30cm in depth – this specialised zone creates higher than average water pressure, for powerful cleaning. Once the cycle is complete, the door opens automatically by 10cm, allowing moist hot air to exit. The dishwasher also has other useful settings, such as Time Delay of up to 24 hours, child lock, and a Half Load function if you need to wash fewer items. Reveiwers are hard-pressed to find any drawbacks for this versatile dishwasher; the only qualm would be that it lacks smart functionality, so you wouldn’t be able to operate the appliance remotely.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh124.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

5. Best Water Dispenser: Hitachi Bottom Loading UV Water Dispenser

Pros

Sleek, modern design

Convenient bottom loading form factor

UV sanitisation

Built-in child lock

Cons

Not touchless

This isn’t any average water dispenser. Hitachi’s bottom loading design saves you time and effort when you’re loading a heavy bottle – all you have to do is slide it in, foregoing any heavy lifting, aches and sprains. Its powerful auto suction pump also offers consistent water pressure for uninterrupted use. But that’s not the best part. Since water bottles in dispensers don’t have any chlorine added to them, bacteria can accumulate in the moist sections of the tank, or the water bottle. Hitachi’s water dispenser takes care of this issue by using advanced ultraviolet-LED light technology to kill up to 99.9 per cent bacteria in its cold-water tank. The water dispenser also has a built-in child lock to ensure peace of mind for parents. Reviewers say its steel/black finish is modern and sleek, and goes well with any décor. On the downside, you’ll need to press buttons to select whether you’d like cold, hot, or room-temperature water, so it’s not a touchless operation.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh69.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

6. Best Cooking Appliance: Hitachi Rice Cooker

Pros

Smart 3D heating

Large, 1.8-litre capacity

LED light indicator

Keeps rice warm for 12 hours

Cons

Lid is not removeable

If rice is a staple in your home, a rice cooker is a must-have for fast, convenient cooking. Hitachi’s rice cooker operates with Smart 3D heating – it creates powerful heat circulation from not just the bottom, but the top and sides, too, for even and thorough heat flow. The removeable, non-stick bowl includes markings that represent how much water is required to cook cups of rice, removing any guesswork and offering a foolproof way to get the results you need. Its 1.8-litre capacity is suitable for up to 10 cups of rice, making it the perfect rice cooker for families of four to six people. With an LED light indicator that lets you know when the food is ready, as well as the ability to keep rice warm for up to 12 hours, it has plenty of useful features that will serve you well in your kitchen adventures. However, do note that since its airtight lid is not removeable, you will have to unplug the rice cooker and handwash it, which can be cumbersome for some users.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.