Rice enjoys a staple status in many households, but it doesn’t have to involve a hit-or-miss preparation on the stovetop every time. Coming away with mushy grains or scraping an overcooked layer at the bottom of the pot just adds to your growing chores in the kitchen. This is where electronic rice cookers come in: small appliances that cook any grain variety, from Basmati to sushi rice, to fluffy perfection.

Plus, rice cookers involve zero guesswork, so you can leave them running while tending to the curry. You could also prepare complete meals in them, since they come with a vegetable and fish steaming basket. We considered the cooking time, ease of use and capacity to compile a list of the best rice cookers on Amazon. Thanks to the ongoing Appliances Carnival sale, you can also find deals up to 40 per cent off.

1. Best Overall: Geepas Stainless Steel Rice Cooker with Non-Stick Inner Pot, 1.8L

Pros

Air-tight lid prevents steam from escaping

Keeps rice warm in a non-stick pot

Separate steaming function

Easy to use

Accessories include a steaming basket, rice paddle and measuring cup

Cons

Needs to be unplugged to power off

Steaming basket doesn’t have handles

Geepas’ stainless steel rice cooker easily serves a family of four in a 1.8-litre pot. It weighs about 2.8kgs and sits firmly on an anti-slip base with cool-to-touch handles. The controls are quite straightforward, too. Using a single flip button, you can cook, steam and keep your rice warm long after it’s done, thanks to the cooker’s air-tight lid that conserves heat well. From fragrant jasmine rice to Italian short-grain Arborio, the appliance prepares all types, and according to reviews, a fresh batch is ready in just 15 minutes. The cooker is also efficient at steaming vegetables, which go in the plastic steamer on top of the rice, for healthier meal planning.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

2. Best Capacity: Black+Decker 2-in-1 Non-Stick Rice Cooker with Steamer, White, 4.5L

Pros

Large capacity of 4.5 litres

Durable metal body

Powerful 1600-watt motor

Automatic keep warm function

Accessories include cup, paddle and a steaming tray

Cons

Can take up significant counter space

If our previous pick didn’t meet your serving requirements, try the Black+Decker’s 4.5-litre capacity cooker for a large family. It runs on a powerful 1600W motor to prepare multiple cups in a jiffy, despite its minimalistic appearance. Flip the button to cook after adding your choice of rice and water to the non-stick pot; once done, it automatically switches to warm, so that everyone at the table gets to dig into a fresh serving each time. The two-in-one cooker comes with a durable aluminium tray for steaming other dinner ingredients, as your rice is being cooked.

3. Best Budget: Kenwood Rice Cooker, 0.6L

Pros

Versatile cooker for complete single meals

Space-saving, compact design

Easy to operate

Accessories include a measuring cup, spoon and a steaming basket

Cons

Runs on a less robust 300W motor

Busy individuals, who are in search of a quick, nutritious meal by the end of the day, should consider this compact rice cooker by Kenwood. It only cooks up to three cups of rice (600ml capacity) in a non-stick pot and comes with a removable vegetable and fish steaming basket, too. Like most rice cookers, you get one-touch control to either cook or keep the rice warm, long after. Five-star reviews love having this versatile helper around for daily meals, mentioning how they can easily whip up noodles, eggs, meat, fish and vegetables in it, besides rice. Even though it’s powered by a 300-watt motor, the cooker takes the typical period of time, about 15 minutes, to finish a batch.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

4. Best for Beginners: Moulinex Easyrice Rice Cooker (10 Cups)

Pros

Power switch is on body

Automatic keep warm function

Accessories include a measuring cup, spoon and a steaming basket

See-though glass lid

Cons

Steaming basket doesn’t have handles

It can be seriously worrying if the only way to turn off an appliance is to unplug the machine. The Moulinex rice cooker eliminates that problem with a useful on-and-off switch at the side. Its keep warm function is automatic, so you never have to worry about the rice going cold after it’s cooked. Prepare up to 10 cups of rice in the non-stick aluminium bowl and, if needed, add ingredients to the steam basket. The glass lid helps you gauge the water level and note down correct amounts for different varieties of rice.

5. Best for Multipurpose Cooking: Ariete 2904 Multipurpose Rice Cooker, 3.5L

Pros

Five-in-one versatile cooking appliance

Retro design

Oven-safe ceramic pot

24-hour keep warm function

Accessories include a lid holder

Cons

Cannot set timer nor temperature for slow cooking

Ariete appliances always serve well in the design department, and this multipurpose cooker wins for more than just its vintage look. Coming in a soft blue colour with cream accents, the cooker has an old-fashioned dial at the centre that offers five cooking functions. Cook 1.8 litres of rice, sauté meat, steam vegetables, slow cook for up to five hours and heat leftovers, all in one appliance. Its removable cooking pot is a high quality ceramic bowl that can go into the oven at 180°C along with the lid, letting you add more flavours and texture to your food. Among its many accessories, like the measuring cup and spatula, is a convenient lid holder to help you keep your countertop clean and tidy. For dedicated slow cookers, check out our selection here.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh25.