Ever wish you could just dump ingredients in a pot and forget about it, so you can get on with more fun activities? Slow cookers let you do just that. But they’ve come a long way since their heyday in the early 1970s – today, they don’t just cook stews and tough cuts of meat. Home cooks use them to make delicious curries, overnight oats, and recipes from a range of cuisines. With Ramadan around the corner, these appliances will save you time, energy and effort, while producing delicious results. We’ve curated a list of the best slow cooker options for all kinds of cooks. Try it out with Amazon Prime’s free one-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: Hamilton Beach Set ‘n Forget, 4.5 L

Pros

Safe, spill-resistant appliance

Comes with a thermometer probe

Removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware crock and lid

Glass lid helps monitor progress

Cons

Display panel and design make it appear a little dated

This slow cooker has a host of features that make it the number one on the list. But its best part is how it cooks meat. There’s nothing worse than cooking meat for hours, and when it comes time to eat, the meat is still tough and chewy. Hamilton Beach’s slow cooker ensures the meat you cook is tender and flavourful. Its thermometer probe ensures precise results, and it has three easy-to-use modes for automatic cooking. As an added bonus, the clip-tight sealed lid ensures you don’t have to contend with spills – you can just forget about your meal, and let the slow cooker do its job.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 2-year limited warranty. Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh18 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh25.

2. Best for Solo Cooks: Russell Hobbs Slow Cooker, 3.5L

Pros

Compact

Glass lid helps monitor progress

Removable pot for easy serving

Cons

Reviewers mention quality issues

If you’re usually pressed for time and end up ordering take-outs when you’d rather eat homecooked food, this Russell Hobbs Slow Cooker is the solution. It’s not a very large appliance, so it’s ideal for solo cooks or a couple at most. You can even remove the pot from the slow cooker and serve the food directly, cutting down on the number of dishes to wash.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 1-year warranty. Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

3. Best for Parties: Crock Pot Slow Cooker, 7.5L

Pros

Has a digital timer

Automatic warming function

Dishwasher-safe stoneware pot and lid

Includes three heat settings

Cons

Produces too much food for daily cooking

Cook for over 10 people in this large-capacity slow cooker from Crockpot. The programmable appliance allows you to use a digital timer that counts down cook times of up to 20 hours, for delicious overnight or all-day slow cooking. And if you need ideas, there’s a classic recipe book included. The removable bowl and lid are dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to spend ages cleaning up after your party!

4. Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Stay or Go, 3.5L

Pros

Auto function for easy cooking

Travel-friendly features

Removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware crock and lid

Cons

May be too small for some

For less than Dh100, get this slow cooker that prepares healthy, low-fat meals without even the use of cooking oil. The Hamilton Beach appliance cooks food on high and automatically shifts to low when it’s time. It has a clip-tight sealed lid for spill resistance and full grip handles that make travelling with food a breeze. The crock pot is a great size – it fits a 1.8kg chicken or a 900g roast.

5. Best Multipurpose: Morphy Richards Sear and Stew Digital Slow Cooker, 3.5L

Pros

Three heat settings

Glass lid to monitor cooking

Sear and slow cook in the same pot

Dishwasher-safe pot and lid

Cons

Does not cook for more than 12 hours

This slow cooker is different from the rest on our list because it allows you to sear meats and veg first – a gamechanger in terms of flavour, as it creates a richer, fuller taste. The slow cooker also has a countdown timer that you can set and forget about until it’s all done. The pot is shatterproof and lightweight.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.