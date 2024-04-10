If you find lying on your back to be uncomfortable and prefer sleeping on your side on most nights, you might be a side sleeper.

If this is the case, there are several factors to consider before you turn in for bed. The most important among them is, how comfortable and supportive is your mattress? It might be time to assess the thickness of the mattress, and whether it supports your shoulders and hip bones with the right degree of pressure. It shouldn't be too soft or firm. However, if you're waking up with body aches and pains on the right or left side of your body, you might need to consider buying a mattress that better suits your needs.

We spoke with Dubai-based sleep specialists Julie Mallone and Lydia Hale, who provided eye-opening recommendations on what kind of mattresses side sleepers could opt for. Scroll down to read what they said.

1. Best Overall: Sweetnight 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress

Pros

Pressure relief

Temperature regulation

Supportive base

Strong, no-sag edge support

Cons

Motion transfer

Slight odour on unpacking that can last for a day

You can bid goodbye to all your pains, with this mattresss by Sweetnight. The 12-inch thickness and plush top layer with memory foam is said to provide comfortable pressure relief for side sleepers, cradling your curves and reducing aches and pains. Owing to the gel beads infused in the memory foam, there is appropriate temperature regulation, which can keep you cool through the night. This is particularly beneficial as summer approaches in the UAE. The high-density base layer also provides good overall support for your body, preventing excessive sagging and promoting proper spinal alignment. Moreover, the foam is certified by CertiPUR-US, which means it is low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and safe for your health. However, as Hale warns, all-foam mattresses can transfer some motion between sleep partners. If you sleep lightly and are easily disturbed by movement, this might be a concern.

2. Best Budget: Linenspa 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress (Firm)

Pros

Pressure relief

Easy set-up

Value for money

Cons

Might create issues for those who require stronger spinal alignment

Hale suggests this mattress for a majority of side sleepers, who would like something that's easy on their pockets. The eight-inch Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress is designed to be a budget-friendly option, particularly suitable for bunk beds, trundle beds, or guest rooms due to its low profile. The memory foam core provides pressure relief, which can be beneficial for side sleepers by cradling the curves and reducing aches in hips and shoulders. However, for those who require more spinal alignment and support, the eight-inch or the 10-inch memory foam mattress might not be the best option. It’s not advisable for those who are lighter sleepers either, as there is a lot of motion transfer that occurs, possibly disturbing their sleep.

3. Best Luxury: Nectar King 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress (Medium Firm)

Pros

Plush memory foam

Keeps body cool

Helps reduce aches and pains

Cons

Expensive

Not so breathable, reviews say

Get support where you need it, and comfort where you want it! A luxurious, yet popular choice, the Nectar King mattress features a quilted gel memory foam top layer that conforms to the body's shape, providing excellent pressure relief for side sleepers. For the unversed: Nectar is a gel memory foam bed-in-a-box mattress designed for all kinds of sleepers. It helps you sleep cool and follows the shape of your body for added comfort. It can help reduce aches and pains in your hips and shoulders. The lower layers provide a supportive base to prevent excessive sagging and help to maintain proper spinal alignment. The quilted cover and potentially gel-infused memory foam can also help regulate temperature and keep you cool. Amazon reviewers sing their praises for this pick, and one user has notably said: "No regrets, one of the best purchases I have made."

4. Best Cooling: Novilla 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Pros

Reviewers say the mattress relieves joint pain

Potential cooling

Value for money

Cons

Heat retention in warm weather

Not too soft or too firm, this mattress is made of gel memory foam combined with comfort foam. It also has high-density foam underneath, which aligns your spine and evenly disperses your body weight to relieve pressure points while you are sleeping. The mattress offers relief for the hips, shoulders, and lower back - body parts that often cause discomfort for side sleepers. And it can keep you cool too, owing to the gel infusion. Many reviewers have given it a thumbs-up. One user wrote: “As someone who occasionally suffers from joint pains, I can attest to the therapeutic benefits of this mattress. The targeted support to pressure points has noticeably reduced the discomfort I used to wake up with.”

5. Best for Comfort: The Lucid 14-Inch Plush Memory Foam Mattress

Pros

Plush comfort

Motion isolation

Temperature regulation

Cons

Users complain about sinkage

Comfort peaks with this luxurious mattress. The Lucid appears to be a good choice for side sleepers, especially those who prioritise pressure relief and comfort. The thickness level is above the minimum recommendation, which is usually 10 inches. You get the feel of a comfy hug from this one, reviewers say. Moreover, the bottom layer features hypoallergenic properties, with integrated bamboo charcoal foam to help maintain freshness and reduce odours. One reviewer was impressed with the mattress and wrote that it was the most “comfortable” mattress they had ever had.

Why you need the right mattress

In the pursuit of better sleep and improved health, we often overlook one crucial factor: our choice of mattress. While it's easy to get caught up in the latest sleep gadgets or wellness trends, the foundation of quality sleep lies in our choice of mattress.

"Quality sleep is not just about the number of hours spent in bed; it's about the quality of those hours," explains Mallon. "A supportive mattress plays a pivotal role in ensuring proper spinal alignment, alleviating pressure points, and promoting muscle relaxation. Studies have shown that sleeping on an unsupportive surface can lead to discomfort, pain, and can even exacerbate existing musculoskeletal issues."

So side sleepers, here's what you need to look for when purchasing a mattress. As our sleep experts explain, preferrably go for a mattress in the eight-inch to 14-inch range, depending on the severity of your aches and pains. Hale breaks down the criteria for picking a good mattress:

Softness level: Unlike back sleepers, side sleepers need a mattress that gives a bit. "Look for a mattress with a medium or medium-soft feel. This allows your hips and shoulders to sink in for pressure relief, keeping your spine aligned," she says.

Pillow tops: Consider a pillow-top mattress for added plushness in the top layer. This extra softness is a comfortable touch.

Support: A supportive mattress is essential for proper spinal alignment, especially for side sleepers. Opt for a mattress with a high-density base layer. This prevents excessive sagging and keeps your body from feeling like it's being swallowed by the bed.

Both innerspring and memory foam mattresses can be great for side sleepers, explains Hale. Innerspring mattresses offer a bit more bounce, while memory foam conforms to your body shape. Hybrid mattresses that combine both innerspring and memory foam can be a good option, too.

Additionally, consider a mattress with zoned support. These mattresses have different firmness levels in different areas to better accommodate pressure points like your shoulders and hips, she adds.