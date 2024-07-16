What if your robot vacuum could empty its own dust bin, clean and dry itself? Or if your vacuum cleaner could take care of both wet and dry messes?

The cleaning appliances and tools available today are getting smarter and more efficient, and it’s well worth investing in ones that improve your quality of life. We curated a list of bestselling Dreame products that can make a huge difference to the amount of effort you put into cleaning your home, leaving you with more time to spend doing other, more enjoyable activities with family and friends this summer.

This summer, take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day sale – a six-day event that offers slashed prices across a host of products.

1. Best Robot Vacuum: Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Pros

7,000Pa strong suction power

Intelligent edge clean by MopExtend technology

Mop removal

Hands-free cleaning for up to 75 days

Automatic dust bag emptying, mop cleaning and drying, water refilling

Cons

Mop doesn’t lift high enough for medium-pile carpets

Wish someone would clean around the house so that you don’t have to? Dreame’s L20 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner will take care of it. This two-in-one mop and vacuum cleaner uses Dreame’s advanced Vormax Suction System, so expect 7,000Pa of suction to effectively suck up dust and debris. The 3.2-litre dust bag and 4.5-litre water tank are large and can operate for several days without needing to be emptied and refilled, respectively. A Pathfinder Smart Navigation system, artificial intelligence (AI) technology and 3D Structured Light Obstacle Avoidance system work together to identify objects, avoid obstacles and thoroughly map all parts of your home for optimal navigation. The L20 Ultra returns to its fully automatic base station once it’s done cleaning – this is where it auto-empties the collected dust, self-cleans the mop and automatically dries it, as well. Reviewers say it’s easy to schedule cleaning sessions, but some have noticed that it doesn’t lift its mop pads high enough to clear medium-pile rugs. One solution is to allow it to drop off the mop pads at the dock before vacuuming – a feature the device offers.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh308.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, and two-year extended warranty for Dh323.

2. Best Premium Robot Vacuum: Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Pros

12,000Pa powerful suction power

OmniDirt technology tackles heavy stains

Extendable brushes for edge-to-edge cleaning

Anti-tangle TriCut Brush (separate accessory)

7-in-1 auto base station care

Cons

Expensive

For high-performance cleaning with fantastic results every time, consider the newly launched Dreame’s X40 Ultra. First is a leap in suction power – 12,000Pa of suction makes it incredibly effective on thick rugs and carpets. Thanks to Mop Extend RoboSwing technology, it also has a new extendable side brush that automatically protrudes during vacuuming, when the robot detects wall corners, the bottoms of cabinets and other challenging zones. The device’s OmniDirt technology uses advanced colour and dirt detection to remove dirt, dust and spills. In fact, it’s clever enough to identify particularly stubborn stains, and wipes them down several times to ensure the area is spotless. An anti-tangle brush and a rising mop that lifts up to 10.5mm, to detect and avoid carpets, are also useful additions to this robot vacuum and mop. Once it’s done cleaning, the X40 Ultra returns to its base, where it simultaneously cleans its mop and washboard with 70°C hot water to eliminate stains and unpleasant odours. Reviewers like that they can control the device through voice commands, and set up schedules or change temperature settings via the smartphone app.

3. Best for Hot Mopping: Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat Robot Vacuum and Mop

Pros

7,000Pa strong suction power

Intelligent edge clean by MopExtend technology

Auto care and maintenance with 58°C hot water

Auto-cleans mop and auto-empties dust bag

CleanGenius smart system

Cons

Can leave streaks while moving

The latest L10s Pro Ultra Heat by Dreame takes cleaning a step further, with a mop that uses hot water to get rid of dirt and grime. The base station provides the device with 57.7°C hot water, and also takes care of automatically emptying the dust compartment and auto-drying the mop. This L10s Pro Ultra Heat uses a CleanGenius smart system to set its own parameters, and lets you decide whether you want a regular cleaning session or a deep-clean. In the latter selection, the robot vacuum diligently mops the floors twice, before it ends its session. Like other Dreame robot vacuums, this device also features Mop Extend – a useful feature that pushes out the mop pad to reach deep corners and edges for a more thorough clean-up. Its 7,000Pa Vormax Suction power, and smart navigation system makes it a powerful cleaning assistant. On the downside, some reviewers mention that the L10s Pro sometimes struggles with stubborn stains, and can leave streaks as it moves along on white and matte tiles.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh274.92 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Wet-Dry Vacuum: Dreame H12 Pro Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Dual-edge cleaning design

Automatically dries while charging

Dual-rotation self-cleaning

Higher capacity for longer cleaning

Cons

Battery reduces quickly, at higher speeds

If robot vacuums don’t perform to your high standards and you’d rather take control of clean-up, opt for Dreame’s H12 Pro. This wet-dry vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 900ml clean water tank, and offers 35 minutes of running time, so you can clean a large area of 2,150 square feet without the need for recharging. The H12 Pro specialises in dealing with hard-to-reach areas, and its dual-edge cleaning technology picks up debris, even in the most challenging corners. Once you’re done, place the appliance in its charging dock, and it will automatically self-clean, removing hair and dirt and drying its brush with hot air at up to 55°C. There are three modes to choose from – Auto mode for basic cleaning, Ultra mode for deep cleaning, and Suction mode if you just want to vacuum without mopping. Reviewers say the vacuum cleaner is surprisingly lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. However, they mention its run time is much shorter, lasting just 10 minutes, when you switch to a higher speed or stronger suction.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh133.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh91, and two-year extended warranty for Dh130.

5. Best Stick Vacuum: Dreame R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Up to 90 minutes of uninterrupted cordless cleaning

Innovative blue lights for comprehensive cleaning

Multi-surface brush for multiple cleaning purposes

Cons

Recharging takes time, say reviewers

A lightweight vacuum cleaner for quick and efficient clean-up, Dreame R20 is powerful, with 190AW of suction power, and a run time of 90 minutes. It’s entirely cordless, and features a 150,000RPM high-speed brushless motor that sucks in hair, dirt, dust and debris, even in corners and hard-to-reach places. There are plenty of smart features in this device. First, it detects dirt at the micron level and automatically adjusts its suction power. You can even monitor pollution levels, switch modes and access real-time cleaning status on the LED panel. The vacuum cleaner’s five-layer filtration system cleans air even as it gets rid of debris. It also reveals all kinds of dirt with innovative blue LED lights: their wide 138° angle illuminates dark nooks and corners so there’s no dust left behind. Reviewers say the stick vacuum cleaner is extremely handy when you need to clean up unexpected messes quickly, so it’s ideal if you have children and pets around. But a few users note that if the battery goes out while you’re cleaning, expect a long recharge time of at least three hours, before you’re able to use it again.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh124.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.