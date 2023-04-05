A mixer is arguably an indispensable tool for a baker. It whips up frosting, creating batter and creaming in a jiffy, whether a cake or meringue is on the dessert menu. Handheld units are compact and lightweight, so they make quick work of spontaneous baking needs. The casual home baker will almost always start off with a hand mixer, before moving on to more advanced machinery like stand mixers .

Is a hand mixer better than a stand mixer?

Heavy-duty stand mixers are an all-in-one station for the serious baker. They do particularly well with kneading thicker bread doughs, and allow room for multitasking. But, compared to handheld mixers, these units aren't as beginner-friendly. Say, you're baking a cake, and the recipe calls for mixing everything dry and wet in a bowl. Hauling out a large stand mixer here may be overkill.

Nilofer Jamal Khan, head pastry chef at Proof Specialty Coffee, Dubai, and founder of online bakery Bake Bug, tells us that she, like most culinary school alumni, started out with a modest hand mixer.

"My first purchase was a hand mixer. It helps you set your hand before switching to bigger machines. You get to understand your batter, look at your bowl and see what's happening in there. Even in culinary school, we would make our macarons and other French pastries with a basic hand mixer," said Khan.

Electric beaters are easier to wield and give the baker more control over consistency. Image Credit: Pexels/Los Muertos Crew

Hand mixers are ideal for smaller quantities and single-serve batches that just need a minute or two to get the job done. Khan explained: "Stand mixers don't go all the way to the bottom of the bowl, but with a hand mixer, you get a bit more control. For instance, if you're making brownies, you don't want to overbeat your eggs. You can slow down the mixer and angle the bowl to fold your batter. Or, you could beat in one corner, scrape the bowl and bring it all down together."

What's the best hand mixer for me?

Variable speeds and weight are good starting points for consideration. You'll want an ergonomic unit that doesn't strain your hand, and a powerful motor to get the job done faster. Khan stresses the attachments that come with a hand mixer. While the standard whisk works just fine for emulsifying and creaming, our baking expert doesn't recommend the dough hook for kneading. According to Khan, bread dough fares better in a stand mixer.

Her go-to hand mixer is an electric unit by Kenwood, which she describes as compact enough to fit in her drawer. She also suggests carrying out all your mixing in a stainless steel bowl, since "it's cooler than plastic so the cream will whisk faster".

Below is a list of the best-rated electric hand mixers on Amazon. Take your pick and make sure to shop with a Prime membership for same- or next-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: KitchenAid 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Flex Edge Beaters

Pros

Six variable speeds

Rubber coating on the beaters make the unit quiet

Lightweight

Attachments clip onto mixer

Includes two beaters and a whisk

Cons

Expensive

Switch between six speeds to suit your everyday mixing needs. This KitchenAid mixer with Flex Edge Beaters covers two times the surface area and does so quietly. The rubber coating at the ends muffles any clanging noises against the bowl, as opposed to metal beaters, note reviewers. At the slowest speed, you can mix in hard ingredients, like nuts and chocolate chips, while at speed six, you get perfect meringue peaks. Buyers find it surprisingly lightweight and commend the lowest speed. Those with arthritis give it the green light, too, adding that the controls are easy to reach. All your attachments clip onto the mixer, so they don't have to be stored separately.

2. Best Budget: Philips Daily Hand Mixer

Pros

Five speed settings

Turbo speed function

Powerful 400W motor

Includes two beaters and two dough hooks

Cons

Slightly heavier than others

The Philips electric hand mixer is a great choice for price-conscious home bakers. Featuring a 400-watt motor, the unit works with two stainless steel beaters and two kneaders. You can cream butter or whisk egg whites using five speeds. Press the turbo button to beat the contents at maximum speed. Reviewers pick it up for daily use and call it a decent value for money, given there's no overheating of the machine. Some have even used the dough tools to bake bread. They do note that it can be slightly heavier than its competitors.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

3. Best for Quick Baking: Breville HeatSoft Hand Mixer

Pros

Expels warm air to soften cold butter

Seven speed settings with boost option

Includes two beaters, two dough hooks and one whisk

Cons

Can be heavy to hold

For bakers who don't like to wait, the Breville HeatSoft mixer melts cold butter in a minute. It not only whips ingredients across seven speeds, but an added heating technology blows warm air into the bowl to bring any cut of butter to room temperature. This ensures fluffier results and reduced waiting time. Like our Philips pick, this mixer features a boost button for thick mixtures. Reviewers love the convenient heat function, which comes in handy every time they forget to take the butter out of the fridge. They also notice an improvement in their cakes. The only drawback is that the HeatSoft technology makes the appliance heavier.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

4. Best for Slow Speeds: Bosch Clever Mixx Hand Mixer

Pros

Lightweight and quiet

Slowest speed doesn't scatter dry ingredients

Four speed settings with turbo function

Cons

Highest speed can be low for some

Another affordable mixer worth considering is the Bosch CleverMixx unit. Weighing just 900 grams, this 350-watt hand mixer has four variable speeds and a turbo function. Impressed reviewers find the slowest speed perfect for adding in dry ingredients, like flour, without making a mess. Buyers have prepared mayonnaise, sponge cakes, whipped cream and more, but at high settings, mixing might take longer than other mixers on this list. Still, it works quietly without straining the hand. It comes with two beaters and two dough hooks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

5. Best Design: Westinghouse Retro Hand Mixer

Pros

Retro design

Powerful motor with six speeds and turbo function

Comes with two dough hooks and two beaters

Storage base holds all accessories

Cons

Soft buttons can make controlling mid operation difficult

Get a stylish mixer to match the rest of your kitchen appliances. This retro-inspired Westinghouse Lighting unit sits on a storage pedestal that has dedicated space for its accessories. You get to experiment with six speeds, including a turbo function. It runs on a decent 350-watt motor, which reviews find powerful enough for stiff meringue peaks. There are two beaters and two dough hooks inside the kit. Unlike other mixers listed here, this beater has a small LED screen for a more updated display.