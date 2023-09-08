Digital vs. mechanical: Which bathroom scale is the most accurate?

Since scales are as good as their precision in measuring weight, most of us will start our search by questioning their accuracy. The general consensus has it that digital devices are better in this aspect. But, according to our expert, accuracy depends on how the device is used.

Lina Doumani, a clinical dietitian at Medcare Medical Centre, Jumeirah, Dubai, with 25 years of experience, says mechanical scales of the past are as accurate as digital variations.

"The original scales that have no digits are based on pure gravity, whereas, the digital ones use an electronic mechanism to measure weight. Both are accurate, if properly used. This means that the scale has to be placed on a flat surface area, without carpet or any ridges, and has to be straight, not tilted. Make sure your feet are placed on the centre of the scale," explained Doumani.

One inarguable advantage of a digital bathroom scale is the ease of legibility. Big numbers behind a clear LCD display makes checking your weight a breeze at any time of the day.

Will a bathroom scale measure my exact weight?

Our weight fluctuates throughout the day, which is why measuring once a week at the same time will get us a more accurate assessment. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Whatever numbers flash on the scale, expect them to be an estimate of your actual weight, says Doumani. The difference is negligible, but it could be anywhere from 300 to 500 grams, over or under.

There are some pitfalls to be aware of, such as weighing yourself at random. "I don't recommend weighing yourself daily - only once a week in the morning on the same day, for a better indication of your weight. This should be preferably done before drinking water, since the body is dehydrated at this time," she added.

Not to mention, our weight fluctuates by two to three kilogrammes throughout the day. The reason for this could be water retention, constipation or how much of a heavy meal you've had. So, dedicate a day and time of the week for your weigh-ins, to get the most accurate number possible.

It's also crucial to remember that the shown weight is "the representation of all the compartments in your body, such as skeletal weight and muscle weight, besides fat weight".

Which bathroom scale is the best for me?

In-depth health metrics are better reserved for professional medical devices, but smart scales could offer a rough picture for setting goals. Image Credit: Shutterstock

If your purpose is to maintain weight or keep track of gains and losses, then any digital scale with a clear, bright display should do.

Otherwise, smarter digital scales fitted with Bluetooth offer a slew of metrics, even pairing with fitness apps and more. Doumani says that these bonus measurements of your BMI (body mass index) or muscle and fat percentages are not quite reliable.

Still, the option to sync your weight with workout apps may be an attractive feature for those subscribed to weight loss or gain programmes.

What are some tried-and-tested scales, per health professionals? Doumani names Seca, InBody and Tanita as trusted brands in order of accuracy. We've included digital scales from some of these manufacturers available on Amazon, among other highly rated bathroom scales.

1. Best Overall: Tanita Body Composition Monitor

Pros

Measures nine body composition values, including body water and muscle mass

Weight-only option

Stores data for five different users

Compact and lightweight

Doesn't need a separate app to access all values

Cons

Bigger feet can hang over the platform

This scale from the renowned Japanese brand Tanita tells you more than just your weight. It's a compact body composition monitor that provides a detailed analysis of nine values, from weight and body fat to body water and metabolic age. Tanita uses its FDA-cleared BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis) technology to draw a picture of your fitness program at a glance. Since it can hold the data of five different users, it's ideal for the entire household. Note that it has a load capacity of 150kgs only. Wellness coaches and fitness enthusiasts in the reviews say their measurements between home and the gym were the same. They also appreciate that they can keep their health data private, as there's no need for an external app. The only drawback is that bigger feet may go past the device, although Tanita says that users can still get a measurement with toes hanging over the platform.

2. Best Budget: eufy Smart Scale C1

Pros

Syncs 12 measurements with phone, as soon as it's stepped on

Integrates with Fitbit, Apple Health and more

Stores data for 16 users

Clear LED display

Maximum capacity of 180kgs

Cons

Other miscellaneous values, besides weight, might not be accurate, say reviews

Eufy's Smart Scale C1 is excellent value for money. It works seamlessly with your Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit apps, and tracks the health trends of up to 16 users! The large black LED display blinks back your weight in bright digits. You can access the other 11 measurements, from bone mass to BMI, on the EufyLife app via Bluetooth. It has an anti-slip top plate made of glass, with rounded corners for safety. The Smart Scale C1 also bumps the maximum weight capacity to up to 180kgs, compared to Tanita. Several five-star reviews marvel at how quickly the device syncs data with their phones, as soon as they step on. It's also nice to look at, they add.

3. Best for Weight Only: Etekcity Bathroom Scale

Pros

Accurate 'dumb' scale

Offers one reading - weight

Transparent glass makes for a flattering addition

Backlit LCD display

Unit conversion button at the back

Cons

Clear glass can be a tripping hazard

If you're looking for a simple, sturdy weighing scale, free of complicated configurations, this one's it. Etekcity's 'dumb' digital scale is the sum of a transparent 6mm glass platform on anti-skid paddings, and an easy-to-read LCD display. A dedicated unit conversion button at the back lets you switch from kilogrammes to pounds in seconds. Happy reviewers love that it disappears under any piece of furniture and doesn't stick out on the bathroom tiles. They add that their weight has remained the same for the first few weeks, so the numbers on this scale are stable. Many compare it to the same readings at the gym and the doctor's office.

4. Best for Weight Capacity: Eatsmart Precision Digital Bathroom Scale

Pros

Reads up to 250kgs

Extra-wide platform for bigger feet

Big, bright display

Gives instant readings and holds the weight

Cons

Beeps after each weigh-in

The most robust of all our picks, the EatSmart Precision digital scale has an extra-wide platform. It's a bulky device, but this is what makes it a hit in the reviews. The wider stainless steel surface has enough room for most foot sizes, and provides readings up to 250kgs. It doesn't need calibrating, thanks to four precision sensors that give an instant measurement - the scale locks in the number after beeping thrice, then powers off sometime later to preserve the battery. Reviewers find the large 4.2-inch backlit display a treat during weigh-ins, especially when it holds the weight for the user to see after they step off. Several rave about the accuracy, but do wish the beeping could be disabled in the mornings.

5. Best for Tracking Visuals: Fitindex Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom Scale

Pros

13 health metrics, including weight

Syncs with Apple Watch, Samsung Health and more

Easy-to-read graphs

Can be shared with multiple family members

Baby mode for weighing babies

Cons

App needs to be open for syncing

Small for larger feet

Here's another smart digital bathroom scale to consider. Fitindex's scale measures 13 body composition values, and syncs data with Apple Health, Apple Watch, Google Fit, FitBit and Samsung Health. Take a look at your BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, body water and more via the Fitindex app, which also helps you set goals and track on a daily to monthly basis. Individual family members can create their own profiles to get tailored results - what's more, a baby mode on the scale lets mums and dads track their little one's growth, too. Reviewers confirm the accurate weight readings with their health professionals, but can't vouch for the rest of the values. Others find the weight graph on the app a motivating sight in their weight loss journey.

