What should I look for, when buying a cooling appliance?

We spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose team has extensive experience in refurbishing appliances. Apart from making sure you know just how much space you can spare for the chest freezer or fridge you’re planning to buy, Imam encouraged assessing the following factors: energy efficiency, capacity and features, along with warranty information.

He said: “Look for appliances with the ‘Energy Star’ label, which indicates that the appliance meets energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Energy-efficient appliances can help you save money on your energy bills over time. Also, there are several types of refrigerators to choose from, including top-freezer, bottom-freezer, side-by-side and other styles. So, consider your storage needs and preferences before selecting the one that’s right for you.”

This Ramadan, making the switch from plastic water bottles to a water dispenser could also be an excellent idea – not just for the environment, but for your wallet, too. Imam said: “Water dispensers can be a convenient and eco-friendly option if you want access to clean, filtered water. They can also be more cost-effective than buying bottled water over time. As for maintenance, water dispensers require regular cleaning and filter replacement, but they are generally easy to maintain.”

Whichever appliance you opt for, keep in mind future hitches and glitches. Opting for appliances made by reliable brands will help you save in the long run. Imam said: “Choose a reputable brand that has a good track record for quality and reliability. Look for a warranty that covers parts and labour for at least one year, and consider purchasing an extended warranty for added peace of mind.”

Based on our expert’s recommendations, and user ratings and reviews, we’ve curated the best cooling appliances you can purchase ahead of Ramadan, from Eros. Get ready to enjoy the satisfaction of chilled beverages and fresh food when it’s time for iftar.

1. Best Refrigerator: Ariston French Door Bottom Freezer Refrigerator (677L)

Roomy interiors

Even cooling system

Quiet appliance

Touch display

Free air fryer included

Freezer space is not as wide as usual

The new Ariston four-door refrigerator brings together flexibility and innovation in its premium appliance. Its Multipower Inverter Compressor quickly restores the ideal temperature every time you open the fridge door, and the device uses Freeze Care technology to reduce freezer burns so that the quality of your food is always preserved. Reviewers appreciate the fact that the freezer allows them to pick from three different temperatures – Gentle Freeze (-7°C, for already frozen food), Mild Freeze (-12°C, ideal for ice creams), and Traditional Freeze (-18°C, for fresh and newly frozen food). There’s also a touch display integrated into the handle for smart controls. However, do note that since the freezer compartment splits into two because of its French door aesthetics, the space is not as wide as it would have been if it were a single unit. Buy this refrigerator now and take away a 3.8-litre COSORI Lite Smart Air Fryer worth Dh399, for free!

Bonus: This refrigerator comes with free delivery and 24-hour installation (except on holidays).

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 3-year warranty.

2. Best Budget Refrigerator: Hitachi Top Mount Inverter Refrigerator (403L)

Spacious interiors

Powerful cooling

Includes an Eco-Thermo Sensor

Moveable twist ice tray

Can be locked

No deli drawer or butter keeper

At a great price, this Hitachi Top Mount Inverter Refrigerator is great for smaller kitchens that can accommodate single fridge units. The appliance uses an inverter compressor for powerful cooling, but still maintains low power efficiency, since its temperature is monitored by an Eco-Thermo Sensor. A dual fan cooling system ensures both the freezer and fridge compartments are cooled independently, which means quick and effective circulation of cool air. The fridge features scratch-proof and heat-resistant shelves, made with tempered glass, which can hold up to 100kg each. Reviewers appreciate the fact that the fridge can be locked, to keep its interiors secure from curious children, but wish it included a butter keeper for smaller ingredients.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh473.55 with tabby. This refrigerator comes with free delivery and 24-hour installation (except on holidays).

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 1-year warranty.

3. Best Chest Freezer: Midea Chest Freezer (259L)

Mechanical temperature control adds precision

Removable wire basket

LED lamp lights up interiors

Door hovers open for easy access

No power or temperature indicator

Limited space

Ideal as a second freezer for your home, the Midea Chest Freezer has a user-friendly design. Its hovering door allows you to keep both hands free when you’re organising the freezer’s content, and its LED lamp allows you to clearly see its interiors, even in the dark. The chest freezer’s temperature can be controlled with a mechanical knob so you can set the temperature exactly how you want it. Reviewers have successfully removed and rearranged its wire baskets – a feature that’s handy when placing bulky items. But they do note that with a net capacity of 99 litres (and a gross capacity of 131 litres), it can be a little too small for some households.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh249.75 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 1-year warranty.

4. Best Large Capacity Chest Freezer: Ariston Chest Freezer (460L)

Spacious interiors

Fast freezing function

Can be locked

Door hovers open for easy access

Includes interior light

Lack of wheels makes it a bit difficult to move around

If you have the space for a larger chest freezer, Ariston’s 454-litre (net capacity) appliance is the one to get. It comes with a number of useful features, like a counter balance lid that doesn’t need you to hold it open when you’re looking for something inside, and a drainage hole at the bottom of the unit, for easy manual defrosting. Reviewers say its Super Freezer function is useful when you want to cool down something quickly – it blows intense cold air into the appliance for faster freezing. The temperature can be adjusted mechanically, and the door can be locked, too. You’ll need to get some help if you want to move the freezer around the garage or kitchen, though, since it does not include wheels or casters.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh524.75 with tabby. This refrigerator comes with free delivery and 24-hour installation (except on holidays).

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 1-year warranty.

5. Best Water Dispenser: Midea 3-Tap Bottom Loading Water Dispenser

Easy bottom loading design

Includes hot, cold and room temperature options

Features child safety lock for hot water faucet

Room temperature water faucet often produces cold water, reviewers say

There’s no heavy lifting involved in Midea’s sleek, bottom loading water dispenser. Just slide the water container into the compartment and enjoy either hot, cold or room temperature water with the click of a button. The appliance includes a safety device to prevent overheating. Parents in the reviews also say they can rest easy thanks to its child safety lock feature, which ensures little ones won’t hurt themselves at the hot water faucet. However, they caution that the ambient water function can be a bit tricky, and that it usually acts as a second cold water faucet.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh162.25 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 1-year warranty.