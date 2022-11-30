Fairy lights twinkling in the backyard. Family and friends laughing around the table. The aroma of a delicious home-cooked or barbecued meal. There’s nothing quite like the holiday season in the UAE, where pleasant weather, and Christmas or New Year festivities bring loved ones together. Ensure you’re ready to make the most of the holiday season, with our curated list of options from noon. We’ve got everything you need for the celebrations ahead – from barbecue grills and bakeware to Christmas décor and outdoor furniture. Take a look at our list below, and gear up to enjoy the end of another year.

1. Best Bakeware: Homemaker 3-Piece Square Baking Tray Set, Pink

Do you foresee a lot of Christmas baking in the days ahead? Pick up this three-piece baking tray set by Homemaker, in beautiful, pink-tinted granite. The trays have five-layer, non-stick coating, which means you don’t have to worry about scraping off burnt bits of food at the bottom of the tray. While the largest tray can hold up to 5.65 litres of food, the smallest holds up to 3.75 litres, making it the perfect set for all your meal prep, this holiday season.

2. Best Knife Block: Prestige 7-Piece Knife Block Set

Don’t dig in kitchen drawers for knives, when you’re down to the wire and guests are about to arrive. This Prestige knife block can be placed right on your countertop, for easy access to a range of knives. The set includes a paring knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, and slicing knife, along with kitchen scissors. Made with durable stainless-steel, the knives are designed with ergonomic handles for a comfortable grip, and can be washed in the dishwasher when you’re done using them.

3. Best Cookware: Tefal 9-Piece Super Cook Non-Stick Cookware Set, Black

Tefal’s Super Cook set is the perfect gift for beginner cooks or the perfect upgrade, if you’d like to swap out your old cookware. It features a frypan, a wok, and two stew pots, along with two lids, a spatula, spoon, and slotted spoon. Made with safe, non-stick coating – both on the interiors and exteriors – the cookware is easy to use and clean. The Thermo-Spot indicator helps beginners know when the pan is hot enough to start adding ingredients, and the utensils come with ergonomic handles, for a comfortable grip. Reviewers say the cookware has worked well on their gas and electric stoves, but caution that it cannot be used on induction stovetops.

4. Best Frypan: Prestige Frypan Twin Pack Set

If it’s just frypans you’re looking to buy instead, consider this duo pack by Prestige. Outfitted with a heat-resistant handle, and durable, stainless-steel material for lasting use, this twin pack will see you through many omelettes, rotis and French toasts. The pans can be used with metal spoons and spatulas, since they’re scratch-resistant. Their Bakelite handles never heat up during cooking, and a five-layer, non-stick coating ensures your food is cooked evenly, without sticking to the surface.

5. Best Portable Coffee Maker: Arabest V60 Drip Coffee Maker Set with Travel Bag, Black

Whether you’re spending the holidays with loved ones at home, out in the desert, or by the beach, keep this Arabest Drip Coffee Maker Set close by for a refreshing cuppa. The coffee maker has a decent-sized 600ml glass cloud pot, with all the accessories you need to grind and filter your coffee beans. There’s even an electronic scale included, so you can measure precisely, for the perfect bean to water ratio. The entire set comes in a handy travel bag, for ultimate portability and convenience.

5. Best Christmas Decor: Aiwanto Christmas Tree with 100 Decorative Ornaments, Red

Deck the halls of your home with this stately Christmas tree, which stands 180cm tall, and is extremely easy to install. The tree comes with a 100-piece set of lightweight, red ornamental balls in various sizes and styles, saving you from the expense and hassle of shopping for decorative tree ornaments separately. Add cheer to home this holiday season, with this festive purchase!

6. Best Fairy Lights: Aclix LED Decoration String Light, Gold

String lights through your Christmas tree, or around your balcony railing or front porch – the options are endless, thanks to this 10m-long LED string light. In a warm, inviting gold, the lights can be draped anywhere you like, and are even suitable for the outdoors since they are made with durable materials, and are waterproof. Coated with insulation, they will not heat up, and can be used continuously for over 60 hours with no issues. Use the included remote to toggle between eight different modes – like wave, twinkle flash or slo glo – to add a sparkling, magical ambience to your home.

7. Best Fragrance Diffuser: Mi VAZA Air Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser

Pros

Pros Noiseless device

Seven LED colour options to choose from

Auto-off when water level is low

Cons

Small capacity; needs refilling after just six hours

A festive ambience involves more than just what you can see or hear – delight your guests with a pleasant fragrance when they walk into your house, or give this item as a gift to a loved one. The Mi VASA essential oil diffuser includes seven LED colour options, and its 130ml capacity means you can run it for up to six hours at a time. It’s a very quiet device, so enjoy using it in any space in your home – even the nursery!

8. Best Outdoor Dining Set: AE 3-Piece Outdoor Dining Set, Brown

Better weather is here, so it’s time to take your cup of tea or glass of juice outdoors, and enjoy the fresh air. Pick up this dining set for two, made with high-quality rattan, which is lightweight and durable for year-round use. The set’s space-saving design means you can use it in your apartment balcony, or patio area. And since its materials are made for sun and rain, they require minimal maintenance – just clean occasionally with a dry or wet cloth. Add this set to your home and enjoy the winter months ahead!

9. Best Outdoor Four-Seater: PAN Emirates 5-Piece Appletic Canopy Garden Set, Grey/Black

If you want your whole family to spend outdoors more often, start with your backyard, by purchasing this Pan Emirates Appletic Canopy Garden Set. Great to use even in the early evening, when the sun is out, this five-piece set features a round table that supports an umbrella in the centre, along with four steel chairs fitted with fabric. Built with weather-resistant materials, it’s both comfortable and durable. Its minimalist design is the perfect canvas if you’d like to add your own dash of colour with cushions or candles, for relaxing evenings spent in your backyard.

10. Best Outdoor Conversation Set: Danube Home Alyana 4-Seater Outdoor Sofa Set, Light Green

For the ultimate lounging experience, purchase this four-seater sofa for your garden. With a coffee table that has a tempered glass top, four sturdy rattan chairs, and a fun, lemon colour theme, this Danube Home Alyana sofa set is perfect for backyard conversations. The sofa set seats four comfortably, and is constructed with a powder-coated steel frame and hand-woven rattan – all materials that are durable and can withstand rain. The set comes with a chair pad cover that’s washable and waterproof.

11. Best Value Barbecue Set: Royalford Barbecue Stand with Grill, Black

Pros

Foldable legs

Durable, lightweight

Dishwasher-safe components

Cons

No accessories included

Ideal for barbecues and picnics, take this Royalford stand and grill with you when you’re camping, or just looking to enjoy a freshly grilled meal with family or friends outdoors. The grill is lightweight and has foldable legs, so it’s compact and convenient to carry and store in your car. Use charcoal in this grill to give meat that smoky flavour you can’t replicate indoors. Reviewers appreciate the strategically placed air vents in the grill that ensure they’re able to control the cooking temperature and keep the charcoal burning for longer.

12. Best Portable Barbecue Set: noon east Charcoal Barbecue Grill with Lid, Stand and Wheels, Red/Round

Pros

Portable, lightweight

Easy to assemble

Includes a lid for rapid cooking

Cons

May be too small for some households

A perfect cooking station for your backyard, and a must-have when you’re camping or picnicking with friends, noon east’s charcoal barbecue grill is small, portable and lightweight. It’s easy to put together – a stand and wheels help with portability – and it comes with a lid that you can use to infuse your meats with a smoky flavour, and to speed up grilling. In an eye-catching red and black colour combination, the grill looks great, even as it evenly distributes heat and helps create delicious meals for all your family and friends.

13. Best Lawn Mower: Black + Decker Electric Lawn Mower, Black/Orange

Pros

Powerful motor

Lightweight

Includes a convenient carry handle to help in storage

Safe cable management system

Cons

Grass collection mechanism can be messy

Before you can set up your backyard with furniture and barbecue tools, you’ll have to spruce it up and ensure the lawn is mowed. Black + Decker’s lawn mower makes this task a lot easier, thanks to its many useful features. It has an ergonomic bike handle design for a more comfortable grip, and a powerful 1,600W motor that even takes care of stubborn grass at the edges of your lawn. And an Intelli-Cable management system ensures the cable moves in the opposite direction of the route you are taking with the mower, improving safety. Some reviewers mentioned that they frequently find their lawns littered with cut grass after mowing, but if you assemble the grass box correctly, it shouldn’t happen too often. With power, precision and a great safety system, this lawn mower can help make lawn maintenance a breeze for you, this winter.

