Mark your calendars, and gear up for the long list of year-end sales heading your way.

For now, we're kicking off with Amazon's massive three-day Single's Day event, which lasts from November 9 to 11. More good news is that Prime members get a sneak peek into all pocket-saving deals a day in advance, ahead of everyone else!

Prime early access deals let you skip the queue and bag offers until stocks last. The running 11.11 sale features steep price drops on a wide selection of items, and it's also the perfect opportunity to shop for gifts before the holidays. Whether for Diwali, Thanksgiving or Christmas, wrap up smartphones, fitness trackers, kitchen appliances, fashion and beauty items today.

All you have to do is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which not only unlocks exclusive deals, but also makes free international shipping possible, along with same-day delivery, subscription to Prime Video and a lot more. Not ready to commit yet? Get a 30-day free trial!

This year's Single's Day comes with three bank offers to bring you extra savings.

To help you save time, we've curated the best 11.11 Prime early access deals below.

1. Best Smartphone Deal: Nothing Phone (2)

Pros

Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

Customisable glyph interface

AMOLED 6.7-inch display

Dual lens 50MP camera

Refresh rates of up to 120Hz

Cons

Battery size is 4,700mAh, slightly smaller than the industry standards

Looking for a unique smartphone to gift or a second phone for work calls? Handle all tasks with the Nothing Phone (2), an Android 5G mobile with an interesting glyph interface. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display shines bright in the sun and takes refresh rates up to 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It has dual rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor to shoot stable wide-angle videos, whether during the day or night. You can even hop on and off video calls for up to 22 hours without needing a charge. What stands out the most is its glyph composer, where you can assign light and sound sequences to each contact and type of notification. You get to see who's ringing you without glancing at the screen! Reviewers are surprised at the quality for the price and compare the display to the flagship models. It's also the phone to go for if you want to turn heads in public, they add.

2. Best Soundbar Deal: Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Pros

Seven-channel speaker, even for non-Atmos content

Smart voice control

Compatible with Spotify and Apple

Includes HDMI-eARC connectivity

Cons

Included remote has limited functions

Gift a movie buff a seven-channel smart soundbar by Bose. The Soundbar 900 is slim and full-featured, elevating a living room television in an instant. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you can command the soundbar and the TV to resume your favourite shows or play an album. It's compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so options for streaming are endless. The Dolby Atmos-certified device has upfiring speakers for a movie theater feel, surrounding the audience with sound from all directions, even if the content is not Atmos-encoded. From home cinema to house parties, the soundbar is an excellent audio solution for reviewers. According to buyers, film dialogues are loud and clear.

3. Best Vlogging Deal: DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal Stabiliser

Pros

Three-axis stabilisation

Active tracking to keep the subject in the centre

Wheel control for smooth zoom and blur effects

Built-in extension rod for wider angles

Cons

Consumes more phone battery than without

Forgo a complicated vlogging kit this holiday season, and keep it simple with the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 smartphone gimbal. Click your phone in with the magnetic snap-in to get started instantly. Run, jump or walk as you talk to your subscribers, knowing that you'll get stable footage no matter what, thanks to Osmo's three-axis stabilisation. Throw in cinematic blurs and zoom using the easy wheel control on the gimbal. Your subject is always going to be the centre of your storytelling as the gimbal uses active tracking to follow them smoothly. Reviewers with iPhone and Android smartphones vouch for the performance. They add that it's the perfect gift for a loved one who's interested in filming and editing footage on mobile.

4. Best Home Deal: Philips Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Pros

Vacuums and mops simultaneously

Automatic self-charging

200 minutes of cleaning time

Maps out up to five floor plans

Automatic carpet detection

Cons

No small object detection

Try out Philips' all-new robot vacuum cleaner this Single's Day. The mighty device sucks in dust and mops in one go as it goes around the house. With a strong suction power of 4,000 Pa, the vacuum even tackles fine dust wedged in crevices and carpets. Not to mention, it automatically boosts power once it detects a rug or a carpet. Leave the bot to map out the floor plan with its 360-degree laser navigation and store up to five floors worth of detailed maps for the house, including no-go zones. At this price, though, do note that the vacuum is not capable of avoiding small objects in its path. Still, it vacuums dutifully for 200 minutes and then returns to the station to self-charge, perfect for busy hosts this holiday season.

5. Best Cooking Appliance: Nutricook Smart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer XL

Pros

Single appliance tackles pizzas, grilled meats, chicken tikka, fries and more, say reviews

Smoke-free indoor grill

Large 8.5-litre capacity

Bakes, dehydrates, roasts and reheats

Comes with a smart meat thermometer

Cons

Needs dedicated space on the countertop

Invest in a multifunctional unit that will speed up the cooking process during the holidays. You're looking for an appliance like the Nutricook Smart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer. Whether the weather is too warm or you're yet to bring home an outdoor station, this unit lets you prepare a delicious grill platter indoors, smoke-free. Check in on your chicken, fish, beef, lamb and even vegan meat, with the attached smart thermometer. Its large-capacity 8.5-litre basket also air-fries food for a healthier dining option, cooking six steaks or 24 hotdogs at once. But, that's not all. The unit is capable of roasting, dehydrating, reheating and baking, as well. Reviewers call it a next-level appliance that considers cooking functions beyond the typical air frying. Those with sensitive smoke detectors at home approve of the smoke-free grill, which saves them from missing out on an outdoor grill experience.

6. Best Gaming Deal: PlayStation 5 Disc Console with FC24 Voucher

Pros

Bundled with the latest FC 24 game

Comes with one controller

Disc edition lets you access the digital library as well

Realistic shadows and light with ray tracing

4K TV support

Cons

Only 825GB worth of space

Surprise the kids with the latest PlayStation 5 bundle that comes with a free voucher code for FC 24, previously known as the FIFA gaming franchise. The disc console lets you access both a library of digital games as well as physical playable CDs. Crank up your favourite titles on your 4K TV with full support, and get instant load times with the ultra-high-speed SSD. PlayStation 5 makes every move and impact realistic with haptic feedback via the DualSense wireless controller. Add ray tracing to that, and you're entering an entirely new generation of gaming that pulls you into the heart of the action with true-to-life shadows and reflections.

7. Best Skincare Deal: Eucerin Even Pigment Perfector Dual Face Serum

If your skin is still reeling from the sun damage it took in the summer, Eucerin's hyperpigmentation serum can help. Renew your skin before the holidays with the Even Pigment Perfector, a two-in-one product that combines dual serums. One is thiamidol, which fights hyperpigmentation, and the other is hyaluronic acid to help the skin attract and retain moisture. The serum reduces dark patches and age or sun spots within just two weeks of application, once a day. Reviewers leave their first impressions in awe because of how well this serum has worked to even out their skin tone.

8. Best Shoe Deal: Crocs Bayaband Clog

The unisex shoe to conquer all errands, Crocs Bayaband Clogs are highly stylish and versatile. They're slip-on shoes with a thermoplastic upper, lining and rubber sole to offer the ultimate cushioning for the feet. Unlike other Crocs, this model shows off a large brand logo on the sole for a more sporty, casual feel. According to reviewers, once the pair goes on, users will not want to take them off. Those with wide feet also highly recommend them.

9. Best Watch Deal: Timex Men's Expedition Scout 40 Watch

Pros

Indiglo dial light for nighttime reading

Big and clear Arabic numerals

Date window

Luminous hands

Cons

Nylon strap might be uncomfortable for daily use

A minimalist men's watch to keep time-telling simple and quick - Timex's popular Expedition timepiece ships all the way from Amazon US. Buyers in the UAE receive the watch in excellent condition and on time. As for the accessory itself, it's an interesting combination of green nylon strap, cream dial and 40mm black brass case. The dial comes with full Arabic numerals, with a date window at 3 o'clock. In dim settings, the Indiglo technology illuminates the dial and the hands for easy reading.

