A minimalist watch is neat, straight to the point and universally flattering. Unlike choronograph and sports timepieces , minimalist models have one job, and it's to tell time as easily as possible. No case embellishments distract the eye nor any complicated functions crowd the dial. In its essence, it's a modern watch design for the modern man who prefers simplicity that doesn't skimp on style.

Watchmakers have dedicate entire ranges to these classic timepieces, and they're often available with gorgeous leather straps. Depending on the craft and design details, minimalist watches can elevate a black-tie attire or offer a clean look on a dress-down Sunday. No doubt, every man needs a few understated pieces in his wardrobe.

1. Best Overall: Fossil Men's Quartz Watch

Pros

Ultra-thin profile for lightweight, daily wear

Vintage colour combination

Easy-to-read face due to the contrast

Authentic leather strap

Water resistant in up to 50 metres

Cons

Crown can be sharp, some reviewers report

One of UAE's favourite watch brands, per experts, Fossil caters to no-frills design in playful ways. This slim, three-hand piece brings colours to the table while still retaining its overall vintage inspiration. Orange, cream, black and brown shift the conversation from 'bland' to an accessory that actually adds character. The 44mm black casing is slimmed down to a lightweight profile, allowing the dial to sit flush against the wrist, which reviewers find comfortable to wear day after day. It's accompanied by a tan leather strap. Buyers call their purchase simple but tasteful, just the watch for casual occasions.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

2. Best with Bracelet: Skagen Men's Jorn Minimalistic Watch

Pros

Gunmetal mesh bracelet

Bright hands make it easier to tell time

Seconds hand sits exactly on markers

Lightweight

Water resistant in up to 50 metres

Cons

The strap buckle has to be clicked in properly

Skagen's Jorn is the only watch on this list that sports a bracelet band. If you lean towards an all-stainless steel aesthetic, then no watchmaker understands Scandinavian minimalism better than this Danish brand. The round 41mm case is home to a grey dial paired with a gunmetal mesh bracelet. A trio of thin, monochrome hands tell the time, which might seem indistinguishable from one another, but reviews assure that they've been able to read in low light. According to buyers, this wristwatch is lightweight, sleek and elegant.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

3. Best Solar Watch: Citizen Men Grey Dial Leather Band Watch

Pros

Charges indefinitely from any light source

Light-powered battery lasts for six months at a time

Calf leather straps

Big Arabic numerals on the dial

Water resistant in up to 50 metres

Cons

Leather band could sustain water damage

Citizen's vintage watch comes with an even smaller case at 40.5mm. But, that's not the highlight. It's part of the Eco-Drive range, meaning that all your watch needs to keep ticking perpetually is any light source. The premium price tag is worth every coin, once you realise that the timepiece is a long-term investment that will never need a battery. Let's not forget the calf leather straps, either. Reviewers let it rest under the sun or a well-lit area, and the watch powers on for days. They also love the clear Arabic numerals on the dial for quick legibility. Check out more solar watches for men.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh64.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

4. Best Sporty Design: Tommy Hilfiger Hendrix Men's Watch

Pros

Sporty design with a fabric strap

Textured dial

Even hours are marked in Arabic numerals

Water resistant in up to 50 metres

Cons

No second hand

Maybe you occasionally engage in a round of indoor golf with friends. Outings that call for an athletic wristwatch should ideally complement your activewear. What other minimalist sporty watch fits the bill than Tommy Hilfiger's Hendrix model? It has a blue fabric strap underlined by a leather base, and a 43mm blue textured dial with partially numbered markers. Silver accents can be found in the stainless steel case, two hands and the buckle. Reviewers say that it's very comfortable to wear and looks as good as the description.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

5. Best for Casual and Formal: Timberland Kinsley Collection Men's Silver Watch

Pros

Genuine wheat leather

Elegant brown and blue contrast

Matte strap and dial

Bright hands and hour markers

Water resistant in up to 50 metres of water

Cons

42mm case could be small for some wrists

Timberland's take on classic minimalism is striking. The Kinsley collection takes ordinary features, comprising brown leather strap and contrasting dial, and adds its own spin to each. The embossed band is made from wheat leather for a matte, rugged look, which allows the crisp silver dial to shine all the more. Inside, a dark blue patterned dial is accompanied by three hands and big hour markers. Thanks to these sophisticated details, your Kinsley wristwatch will undoubtedly flatter both casual and formal attires. Buyers are amazed at the quality of leather used at this value price.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

6. Best for Readability: Timex Men's Easy Reader

Pros

Excellent readability with large, bold numerals

Indiglo technology lights up the dial in the dark

Genuine leather straps

Water resistant in up to 30 metres

Cons

Case size can be small for some

Timex wins the readability category hands down. It's the perfect watch for those who struggle to tell nondescript hour markers apart. This Easy Reader timepiece has a dial that's smaller than most, at 38mm, but with bold partial Arabic numerals and three hands. You're still getting a genuine leather strap at this price point. In dim settings, press the stem and the watch dial will come aglow with blue luminescent light, so you're always able to tell time anywhere. Senior reviewers are extremely pleased with the built-in night light, and others say that they're finally able to read the face without their glasses.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

7. Best Dress Watch: Orient Bambino Version 3

Pros

Automatic, self-winding watch

Unique domed mineral crystal

Date window

Genuine leather straps

Water resistant in up to 30 metres

Cons

Some reviewers swap out the band for 'sharper' straps

For a dandy dress watch, look no further than the popular Orient Bambino Version 3. It's regal in every shape and form, from the domed mineral crystal to the Japanese automatic movement that winds itself. Thanks to the curved glass, the watch is readable from any angle. Its clean white dial features a single complication - a date window - contrasted by the black leather straps. The elegance is not lost on buyers. Reviewers wrap Bambino V3 up as a wedding present and a graduation gift. Many also pick it up as their newest dress watch.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh58.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.