Which watch styles are trending?

When it comes to gift-giving, it’s always helpful to keep abreast of the latest trends. So, what’s hot in the watch market right now? We reached out to Thomas Ghassemi, owner of WatchMaestro.com, a Dubai-based online store that specialises in major Swiss luxury watch brands.

“Women used to go for smaller dials, but we’re seeing a change in preference. Lately, they’re going for a dial that’s anywhere between 28mm to all the way to 36mm in diameter. Styles popular with them are watches with diamond-studded bezels, two-toned bracelets, especially in rose gold, and of course, dials that are mother-of-pearl or beige with golden tints,” said Ghassemi.

Look out for rose-gold tones for women and an all-steel chassis for men. Image Credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

With that jotted down, let’s talk about what the men in your life might want in a watch. If you’re breaking out in cold sweat in the men’s collection, Ghassemi says it’s not surprising. “While women can easily accessorise with a handbag, earrings and a necklace before heading out, men often just have two things in their arsenal – a nice watch and a nice pair of shoes. It’s an investment for them,” he said.

An all-steel look, over the much pricier gold and platinum bracelets, is what’s selling more among men, says Ghassemi. Add a contrasting dial to that, and it becomes a statement piece. Add a leather or rubber band, and it transforms into a sporty watch that “still has a lot of class”.

1. Best Overall: Fossil The Andy and Addison His-and-Her Gift Set

Pros

Has a trendy design, from mother-of-pearl dial to all-steel chassis

Men's watch carries a chronograph for seconds

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Expensive

No second hand on women’s dial

With a sizable budget, you could snatch up this premium American brand Fossil set. It checks most of the boxes on what’s currently trending, per our expert Ghassemi – all-steel frame, bejewelled bezel, two-tone design, a mother-of-pearl dial and rose-gold accents. The Andy and Addison pair comes in an artistic tin box, ready to be gifted to your favourite couple or a significant other. Though the men’s dial doesn’t carry a mother-of-pearl dial, it does feature a mini chronograph dial for seconds. Both case diameters are of a decent width, measuring 42mm and 30mm for men and women, respectively.

2. Best Budget: Casio His-and-Her Silver Dial Silver Tone Couple Watch

Pros

Clean, minimal design

Date window

Three-year-long battery life

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Bracelet clasp looks outdated

All lustre and shine, this Casio His & Her pair is a neat silver-toned watch set. Void of crystals and oversized bezels, the watches are ideal for a couple that likes a timeless piece around their wrist. It’s practical, too, with dedicated hour, minute and second hands, and a date-displaying window on the right. The men’s piece carries a 38.5mm dial, while the women’s measures 28.5mm. Both last up to three years before a battery swap is needed, and boast a water-resistant depth of 30 metres.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

3. Best Multi-function Watch Set: Fossil His-And-Her Fenmore Stainless Steel Watch Gift Set

Pros

Three chronograph dials with date

Large dial for women’s watch

Water-resistant in a depth of 50 metres

Cons

Bracelets could require resizing to fit, per reviews

Up the silver look with this Fossil couple set, which immediately catches the eye for its contrasting black dial. The His and Her Fenmore Midsize gift set features a larger case for the women’s watch, coming up to 36mm in diameter. Three chronograph dials dominate the face, but don’t crowd the hour markers, especially with the bright silver hands offering a clear view of the time. Get water resistance of up to 50 metres, with this price tag. Reviewers pick the pair as the perfect present for engaged friends and even in-laws. Plus, both come in a classy gift box that can be used to store the watches on display.

4. Best Casual Watch Set: Victoria Hyde Analogue Quartz Couple Watches

Pros

Genuine leather straps

Marble dials

Slight variation in design and colour for each

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Can be too casual for celebratory occasions

Just the right pair for a young couple, this Victoria Hyde London model targets a casual wardrobe. Instead of an identical couple’s watch set, you’re getting variety – both differ in colour and hour markers. Find soft genuine leather straps in black and grey, along with a unique marble dial encircled in a 32mm gold-tone case for her and 40mm in black for him. Women get mini crystals as hours for the extra pizazz. The pair has a 30-metre depth resistance to water. Happy reviewers report back with testimonies of equally pleased partners.

5. Best Automatic Watch Set: OLEVS Couple Pair Watches

Pros

Doesn’t operate on battery

Moon phase on the men’s dial

Both watches tell the date

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Needs enough movement to keep time

Opt for an automatic pair that winds on its own with everyday movement. OLEVS, a Hong Kong manufacturer of watches since 1999, offers matching dress watches in this set, both luxurious in their appearance and function. Two-toned in gold and silver, they carry distinct metal dials – the men’s features two chronograph dials and a moon phase window, while the women’s tells the date at the three o’clock position. If ever the band needs resizing, the box comes with an adjustment tool. Being battery-free means the pair should be worn at least eight hours a day to ensure accurate timing, unless it’s wound manually.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year quality assurance for couple watches.

6. Best Value for Casual Watch Set: SHENGKE His/Hers Couple Watch Gift Set

Pros

Comfy and light on the wrists

Mirrored couple dials

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Hour markers are hard to discern

Here’s a fun design for the outgoing couple in your life. The minimalist SHENGKE watch set comes in all blue, save for the silver case, hands and half of the dial. Alternating between yin and yang, the twin watch faces are mirrored versions of each other. Their hour markers might prove tricky to discern when telling time, but both carry a second hand. Keeping it comfortable and casual in leather straps, these watches are bound to be the go-to pair for a brunch outing.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

7. Best Heart Motif Watch Set: Tiannbu His-and-Hers Wrist Watches

Pros

Calfskin leather straps

Creates a heart, when dials are put side by side

Water-resistant in a depth of 20 metres

Cons

Reviews say straps are on the shorter end

Tiannbu’s Valentine watches make a complete heart when the dials are brought together. Both white dials are identical, from the in-laid rhinestones to the roman hour markers, along with a split inscription that spells ‘Love’. With rose-gold accents and brown calfskin leather straps, the pair’s been the go-to choice for several reviewers celebrating loved ones’ wedding anniversaries. Unlike most watches on this list, the set does rank lower on the water resistance front, coming up to 20 metres. However, this is enough to protect the watches from splashes when washing hands. Buyers also note that the bands might run short for larger wrists.

8. Best for Clear Display: Casio His-and-Her Gold Dial Couple Watch

Pros

Clear watch face

All hour markers are clearly numbered

Gold ion plated bands

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Women’s dial is only 25mm across

If your recipients would prefer clear hour markers over contemporary design, consider this Casio His & Her model. A less cluttered dial means you’ll have an easier time putting the watch to use, as intended. This pair does just that with a pale gold dial, stark black numbers marking every hour and three hands. Both the case and the stainless steel band are gold ion-plated, with a matte lustre. Enjoy a water resistance of 30 metres.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

9. Best All-Black Watch Set: Timex Analog Black Dial Watch

Pros

Rose-gold accents on a black frame

Men’s face displays the day and the date

Matte bands make the dials pop

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Women’s dial can be too small to tell time clearly

Resembling more a piece of jewellery than a wristwatch, the women’s watch in Timex’s Black Dial set is irresistible. Coming in all black, from the brass metal bands to the face, the couple set has rose-gold details. The men’s dial tells the day of the week and the date, while the women’s sports crystals for an elegant finish, the case fixed to a slim chain band. Those who prefer an understated timepiece will appreciate the matte sheen of the bezels and the bands, which in turn make the black dials pop. Reviewers attest to the quality and how flattering the two look around the wrist. Check out all-black watches for men here.

10. Best Value Dress Watch Set: Daniel Klein Unisex-Adult Quartz Watch

Pros

Budget-friendly dress watch set

Stylish bracelet design

Date window on men’s dial

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Gift box could be better

Another identical pair of watches in black, the Daniel Klein couple set is a decent buy at this price point. You’re getting rose-gold details in the hour markers, hands and bezels. Its black stainless steel band is stylish for resembling the beads of rice design, instead of a flat-link chassis. The men’s dial features a date window by the six o’clock marker. Both are water-resistant in up to a depth of 30 metres. Add this to your dress watch collection for night outs, without breaking the bank.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

11. Best for Mesh Bracelet: Victoria Hyde Couple Watch

Pros

Mesh bracelet

Different colours for both men and women, from dials to bands

Large dial for women

Water-resistant in a depth of 30 metres

Cons

Doesn’t seem like a couple set, at a glance

Speaking of bracelet designs, if you’re a fan of mesh bands, here’s a variation by Victoria Hyde London. Women get a rose-gold frame and a 32mm white dial, while men enjoy an all-black version of the same timepiece. Since the colours are so distinct, the watches do a good job of keeping the couple look a low-key affair. This set is perfect for a partner who’d find matching watches a tad awkward. Both survive splashes, with water resistance in up to 30 metres of depth.