If you can’t go a day without your smartphone, you’re not alone. The devices double as calculators, cameras, and maps, and connect us to our banks, children’s schools and work. But if you want to make your phone work for you in a way that’s cleverer and more convenient than ever before, you’ll need to dive into the world of smartphone accessories. From power banks to wireless chargers to locator tags, there are a number of ways to level up. And if you’re an Apple user, there is an entire ecosystem of products waiting to make life easier for you. In our curated list from noon, we’ve included many of them, and more, for Android phone users, too. Take your pick below and enjoy all the peripherals that put the ‘smart’ in smartphones.

1. Best Power Bank: Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 5000mAh

Pros

Soft, rubber finish

Strong magnet

Wireless charging is automatic

Stable stand works with vertical or horizontal orientation

Cons

Slow recharge rate (three hours)

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is a great option for iPhone users, who’d like to charge on the go, and want a little more power than their phone’s battery case. With a 5,000mAh battery, this power bank is also Qi-certified for wireless charging. Its built-in, fold-out stand allows you to prop up your phone vertically or horizontally, giving you hands-free convenience. And when your smartphone is running out of juice, just attach it to the back of your phone magnetically. Reviewers say they have even successfully used it with MagSafe-friendly phone covers, so that their devices are protected from falls or scrapes. While this battery pack has been made to adapt to recent iPhone models, you can use it with Android phones, as well, if you have a compatible case or stick a magnetic MagSafe adapter to the back of your phone.

Warranty: The product comes with a 24-month warranty from the manufacturer.

2. Best Apple Charger: Apple MagSafe Charger for iPhone 14, 13 and 12

Apple MagSafe Charger Image Credit: noon

Pros

Convenient, portable design

Qi-compatible and works with various accessories

Strong, reliable magnet

Cons

Charges slower than the lightning cable

Like most Apple products, the MagSafe Charger is minimalistic, slim and simple in design, and very easy to use. Just snap it onto the back of your iPhone and it will immediately begin to recharge your device. At a rate of 15W, it will fully charge your phone in an hour, but reviewers say fast-charging lightning cables do the job in half the time. Still, the convenience of this small, portable device cannot be underestimated. Reviewers attest to it being one of the best iPhone accessories to own, right now.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

3. Best Android Charger: Samsung Super Fast Charging Travel Adapter, Black

Samsung Super Fast Charging Travel Adapter Image Credit: noon

Pros

Suitable for wide variety of devices

Extremely fast charging

Energy efficient

Cons

Includes only one USB Type-C charging port

No interchangeable plug clips for international travel

If you’re looking for game-changing Samsung phone accessories, this is one to note. Boasting 45W of power, this travel adapter supports latest USB Power Delivery specifications, so it’s future-proof. Use its one-metre USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, which is included in the box, to charge not just any Android smartphone, but also tablets, and even small laptops. Reviewers appreciate its fast charging capabilities, with some saying their phones reached 50% charge in just 20 minutes.

3. Best Stylus: Apple 2nd Generation Digital Pencil, White

Apple 2nd Generation Digital Pencil Image Credit: Apple

Pros

Extremely precise and accurate

Feels great in the hand

Charges when attached to iPad

Cons

Expensive

If you're using your iPad to make and receive calls, there's one gadget you shouldn't miss. Apple’s 2nd Generation Digital Pencil is so good, some reviewers said it convinced them to buy the iPad Pro or iPad Air just so they could use it. Though it’s quite a steep purchase (for a stylus), artists and design professionals will find that it’s a top-notch tool that’s well worth the price. The Pencil has one flat side and feels as natural as holding a regular pencil. Unlike its predecessor, which would charge in the iPad’s lightning port, and stick out at an awkward, 90-degree angle, this Pencil has a magnetic charging and attachment scheme. It sticks effortlessly to the edge of the iPad, and charges while it’s there. Reviewers are amazed at its responsiveness, comfort, and high-quality look and feel. For creative people, it’s definitely an investment worth considering.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh34, with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

4. Best Wireless Charging Station: Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Image Credit: noon

Pros

Stylish stand

Includes an adapter

Fast wireless charging

Strong MagSafe grip

Cons

Cannot be used without MagSafe phone case

Power adapter is quite large

How about wirelessly charging your AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone – all at the same time? As one of the only multi-device chargers in the market that supports both fast charging on the Apple Watch and MagSafe technology, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro can’t be ignored. It doesn’t take up much space on your nightstand or desk, and comes with its own power adapter, which can deliver up to 15W of wireless charging – the fastest charging available – via the circular pads. Reviewers have successfully conducted hands-free, virtual meetings on their phones while it charges on the stand.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh33, with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

5. Best Locator Tag: Apple AirTag, White (4-Pack)

Apple AirTag Image Credit: Apple

Pros

Accurate, reliable

Gives directional cues

Sends location from a distance

Replaceable battery

Cons

No way to ping a phone from the tag

No hole for keyring or lanyard

Don’t worry about losing any of your devices ever again. Apple’s AirTag is a sleek, discrete solution to forgetfulness – just slip it into your backpack, wallet, or whichever device you’d like to track, and it’ll let you know exactly where it is. If the AirTag is more than 30 feet from your phone, its technology leverages encrypted Bluetooth connections and other people’s iPhones, to tell you its location. Although you can’t use it with just any lanyard or keyring, there are now plenty of loop holders and keychains in the market that are customised to hold the AirTag. Simple, yet shockingly effective, it’s a must-have, especially when travelling.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh34, with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

6. Best Car Charger: Xiaomi Wireless Smartphone Car Charger, Black

Xiaomi Wireless Smartphone Car Charger Image Credit: noon

Pros

Includes a dual cooling system

Automated, adjustable grip

Fast charging

Allows multi-angle viewing

Cons

Mount for AC vent tends to slip off, reviewers say

As fast as a wall charger, this highly efficient Xiaomi Wireless Smartphone Car Charger is compatible with all smartphones that support wireless charging. It’s easy on the eyes – an integrated 2.5D glass material acts as a charging panel, and it has a blue, ring-shaped light that glows when it’s at work. The charger is powerful, with a 20W output, which means it offers fast charging capabilities. It comes with a hidden infrared sensor and electric adjustable grip, which automatically opens and closes when it senses your phone approaching. It’s smart, fast, reliable and sturdy, making it a winner in our eyes.

7. Best Keyboard: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, 6th Generation, White

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Image Credit: noon

Pros

Excellent typing experience

Sturdy

Smooth, responsive trackpad

Slim and portable design

Can be used with iPhones

Cons

Expensive

No function row

Turn your iPad Pro into a laptop, with the Apple Magic Keyboard. This beautifully designed keyboard is a delight to type on, reviewers say, and it makes working on the iPad Pro much more convenient. The keys are backlit, and its brightness adjusts automatically, based on ambient lighting conditions. The trackpad is smooth and accurate, but reviewers say the Magic Keyboard’s best part is the way it’s designed to angle your iPad Pro upwards, from the back of the keyboard, so that it looks like the screen is floating. In true Apple fashion, the Magic Keyboard is elegant and works fabulously – well worth buying, if you already own an iPad Pro. But the best part? It's compatible with iPhones too! All you have to do is connect to it via Bluetooth, according to Apple's website.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh92, with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

8. Best Charging Cable: Baseus 4-in-1 Rapid Series Fast Charging Cable

Baseus 4-in-1 Rapid Series Fast Charging Cable Image Credit: noon

Pros

Charges four devices simultaneously

Durable

Flexible design

Compatible with devices that use USB Type-C and lightning connectors

Cons

Not all cables work after a year in use, some reviewers say

Tired of tangled cables? A Baseus 4-in-1 Charging Cable might be the solution you’re looking for. This handy, nylon-braided cable features a lightning, a micro-USB, and two USB Type-C connectors, for an efficient, organised way to charge your devices. The 4-in-1, 1.2-metre cable is highly durable, and can withstand repeated bending and plugging. It protects gadgets against overheating and overcharging. Reviewers like the fact that each of the four cables has a different colour – it makes locating the right cable, and plugging in devices extremely easy.

Warranty: This product comes with 3-month warranty.