If you’re a tablet user, you likely take the device with you, wherever you go. On the dining table, it’s probably propped up against a water bottle, and in bed, it’s resting on your chest or a makeshift tower of pillows.

While these methods get the job done, there are more convenient ways of propping up your tablet, no matter where you are. A sturdy tablet stand gives you a clear view of the screen, without the inevitable stress of when your device is going to topple over. It’s also incredibly useful in keeping your hands free for Zoom meetings, or when you’re following a recipe in the kitchen.

You could even just add a lightweight keyboard case that doubles as a stand, and gives you the added convenience of using your device like a laptop.

We scoured Amazon for the best options, based on top ratings and user reviews. Check them out below, and get yours with Prime, for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: UGREEN Foldable Tablet Stand

Pros

Sturdy and durable

Adjustable height and tilt angle

Wide compatibility

Folds flat for portability

Cons

Too light for heavy tablets

A tablet stand that’s ideal for your desk, UGREEN’s design features a sturdy, metal-weighted base and strong aluminum dual rods that don’t wobble with use. The tablet holder has an open design to promote ventilation and prevent your tablet from overheating. It’s also fully adjustable – you can customise its height as well as angle, for the perfect view. A silicone-covered pad and rubber hook stops the tablet from sliding, and protects it from scratches. This stand also has wide compatibility, with a number of tablets and smartphones that fall within the range of 4.7 to 12.9 inches, from Nintendo Switch to Apple iPad Air to Microsoft Surface Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab. Reviewers like that the tablet stand can be completely flattened and folded, making it easy to carry around and slip into bags or backpacks. However, some reviewers wish the base was heavier, since their iPad Pros have tipped backwards and even fallen off, on occasion.

Bonus: Add a coupon to get an additional 15 per cent off.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

2. Best Floor Stand: CTA Digital Gooseneck Floor Stand

Pros

Telescoping height adjustment

Convenient gooseneck design

360-degree rotation

Lightweight and well-built

Cons

No wheels

This slim and sleek floor stand can disappear into a corner of the room, until it’s brought out to hold your 7- to 13-inch tablet. Its telescoping pole offers you complete control of height adjustment, while its 12-inch-long gooseneck design allows you to tilt it any which way you like – even a full 360-degree rotation. The stand works with a number of different kinds of tablets. Reviewers are happy with its overall quality, with some commenting on how surprisingly sturdy the gooseneck design is – it never sinks down because of the tablet’s weight. However, some think wheels could be added to this design for easier portability.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

3. Best Pillow Stand: Lamicall Tablet Pillow Stand

Pros

Six adjustment options

Accommodates two tablets simultaneously

Lightweight and durable

Cons

Needs time to expand when first opened

You no longer need to prop your tablet on your knees or chest when you’re lying down and watching TV shows. This pillow stand by Lamicall has over 14,000 4.6-star reviews for its versatile design and comfortable viewing experience. Six adjustment options help you find the viewing angle that suits you most, and it supports both vertical and horizontal positions. Moreover, its triangular design means you and your partner can use it for both your tablets at the same time. Reviewers say it’s well-constructed since it’s both durable and lightweight, with a detachable pillow case. Some comment that the item comes shrink-wrapped and needs to be left untouched for six to eight hours to expand to its normal shape – this can be annoying if you need to use it immediately. Others have found a quick fix: popping it into the dryer for 20 minutes does the trick.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

4. Best for Travel: MoKo Foldable Desktop (2-Pack)

Pros

Pocket-sized design

Folds completely flat

Can be used for phone or tablet

Cons

Not ideal for bigger tablets

Does not support vertical charging

As one of the smallest, most compact tablet stands out there, this MoKo desktop folds completely flat, and is small enough to fit into your handbag or backpack. It features six adjustable slots that, in turn, change the angle of the device, and it also accommodates both portrait and landscape modes. Although, do note it’s not possible to charge your device when it’s placed vertically into this tablet stand. The stand works with phones or tablets in the range of 4 to 11 inches. Reviewers say it’s the best pick for watching movies on flights, but some say it’s better suited to smartphones, since it tends to wobble when they press hard on the tablet screen.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh38.

5. Best for Uneven Surfaces: nbryte Tablift Tablet Stand

Pros

Easy to use

Stable even on uneven surfaces

Versatile design

Cons

Can seem bulky

An excellent tablet stand for binging your favourite shows or finishing up a project in bed, nbryte’s Tablift has a unique, unconventional design. Its large, fold-out gooseneck legs can appear bulky and take up space, but the Tablift makes up for it in sturdiness and flexibility. It contours around your body while you lie in bed, and creates a stable viewing experience. The tablet stand also raises your device to eye level, which is a great relief to your neck and spine, and also helps when you need to use it as a workstation, freeing up your hands for typing or swiping. Since the slots are 10mm wide, most tablets should fit within Tablift, but you might have to remove the device’s case or cover to do so. Choose from four viewing angles.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh29.

6. Best Mount Holder: Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Arm Clamp

Pros

Easy to attach

Endless positions and tilt angles

Secure clamp and sturdy gooseneck design

Cons

Not ideal for typing

Another great option by Lamicall, this ergonomic tablet holder features a flexible arm and a secure clamp, so you can use it on your bed, at the gym treadmill, your kitchen counter, or practically any surface you can clamp it onto. With an overall length of 36 inches, the gooseneck tablet holder is flexible and sturdy. Adjust the position and tilt angle with both hands; Lamicall advises bending the arm into an ‘S’ or ‘Z’ shape for better stability. It accommodates both portrait and landscape modes. The only downside is that it may not be suitable for typing, since it tends to wobble when you do so.

7. Best Car Tablet Mount: EXSHOW Car Headrest Tablet Holder

Pros

Good for shared viewing

Excellent adjustment features

Easy to set up

Cons

Quality concerns

Chances are, your children share a tablet. Avoid fights and bickering with a universal rear seat tablet holder that’s perfect for shared viewing. The EXSHOW tablet mount attaches to the headrests of the front seats via a telescopic arm, and has a ball head that can be rotated 360 degrees, with a tilt adjustment of 180 degrees. It’s extremely sturdy, and remains secure and stable, even on bumpy roads. A non-slip rubber clamp prevents the tablet from scratching and sliding. However, some reviewers complain about the quality of the ball mount, since it tends to snap off after a few months of use.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty.