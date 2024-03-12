During Ramadan, the kitchen is always the source of mouth-watering aromas of fried samosas, sweet custards, fresh fruit and a booklet of special recipes. This is also when our kitchen appliances work overtime to deliver hearty iftar and suhoor meals back-to-back.

If you’re hosting a stream of loved ones throughout this month, then reliable appliances will likely halve your time spent in the kitchen. Home cooks should have the best cooking range, microwave oven, dishwasher and more under their belt, which experts say have to be maintained much more meticulously in Ramadan.

Shahzaman Rafik Siddiqui, owner of Novafix Electronics and Equipment Repairing in Dubai, tells us that kitchen appliances undergo heavy use during this month, so it’s best to get a professional service provider to run a thorough check of all your machines before Ramadan begins.

“One has to keep cleaning frequently – don’t leave the machines untidy as it might attract insects, and this will, in turn, damage the appliances,” said Siddiqui, whose company repairs small kitchen units on the daily.

Today’s high-tech dishwashers don’t just wash your dishes – they sanitise them, and much more. Image Credit: Pexels/Wendelin Jacober

Another expert, Mirza Ijaz, owner of Mirza Ijaz Electrical Devices Repairing in Dubai, echoes the same advice when it comes to microwave ovens: “If you clean the microwave after each use properly, then there are fewer chances of it breaking down.”

Siddiqui suggests using a food-safe cleaner to get rid of oil and food residue on the walls of the appliance, and to get the microwave tested for radiation levels. As for your oven-toaster-grill machines, give the trays a good scrub after every use, as well.

With advanced dishwashers, the clean-up is much faster. “Use the self-cleaning cycle to deep-clean the dishwasher from the inside for it to continue working in good condition,” said Siddiqui. And, of course, keep all your appliances unplugged from the power outlet before any manual wipe-downs. Always buy your machines from reputable manufacturers, adds Ijaz, if you’re looking to make fewer maintenance calls.

We’ve got just the list of Ramadan appliances that can be easily delivered to your doorstep from Eros. Most of these come with free delivery and installation by pros, so take stock of the kitchen and order today.

1. Best Microwave for Large Families: Midea 42L Microwave Oven with Grill

Midea 42L Microwave Oven with Grill Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Grill and microwave in one

Seven cooking progammes for quick turnaround

Cook frozen potato, pizza, popcorn, meat, fish and more

30-second express cooking

Child-safety lock option

Cons

Might take up a lot of space on the countertop

For quick meals and defrosting needs, a microwave oven sees the house through a variety of purposes. A large family will benefit from one with roomy internal capacity, like Midea's 42-litre microwave and grill combination oven. Pick from seven automatic cooking programmes, whether you want to grill fish, meat or vegetables, reheat leftovers, cook pasta, jacket potatoes and popcorn, or defrost frozen food by weight or time. This staple appliance does it all. During Ramadan, its delayed start function is going to come in handy when several meals are being prepared at once. It also comes with a child-safety lock that's easy to arm and disarm from the LED control panel, in case you want to set up the microwave in the majlis area. Inside, the appliance boasts a 315mm glass turntable.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh124.69 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Eros offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh49.88 and two years for Dh74.81.

2. Best Microwave for Small Kitchens: Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Six automatic cooking programmes

Makes pizza and popcorn, bakes potato, defrosts, heats up beverages

Compact size

Express cooking function

Child-safety lock

Cons

Doesn't have a grill function

In tight working spaces, you'll need a compact microwave oven to deliver on all basic ends, regardless of size. Whether you're heating up a dinner plate or defrosting some vegetables, this 20-litre Midea Solo Microwave is your answer. Unlike our pick above, it doesn't come with a grill function, but it promises to defrost, cook popcorn, potatoes, pizza and reheat tea with six automatic functions. The unit still carries a child-safety lock and an express cooking time of just one minute. The dimensions and weight (9.89kg) are perfect for dressing the guest room or a bedroom with a second microwave.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh57.23 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

3. Best Cooking Range: Ariston Freestanding Cooker

Ariston Freestanding Cooker Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Five gas burners with even heating

97-litre oven with glass door

One-hand ignition

Gas safety mechanism

Roasts up to two rotisserie chickens on the turnspit

Cons

Oven does not have an automatic cleaning function

Are you looking to replace your current cooking range? Check out Ariston's five-burner freestanding cooker. It's a 90x60cm unit that will handle multiple cooking processes simultaneously, from five pots on the stove to two rotisserie chickens in the 97-litre oven. Get lightning-fast results with Ariston's one-hand ignition and even heat distribution, thanks to the high-performance triple ring burner. You get six burner levels on each knob. Besides the turnspit feature in the oven, you can take advantage of the three baking tiers that also come with a deep tray to accommodate larger family meals. Plus, the range comes fitted with a safety feature, which blocks the gas supply if the flame from the burner goes out. Before hitting purchase, make sure the appliance's dimensions fit your existing cooking range cavity.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh474.86 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Eros offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh189.95 and two years for Dh284.92.

4. Best Cooking Range for Oven Capacity: Midea Gas Cooking Range

Midea 90x60cm Gas Cooking Range Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Five burners with support for cast-iron pans

115-litre oven capacity

Rotisserie function

Flame failure safety device

Oven door comes off for cleaning

Cons

Doesn't support two rotisserie turnspits like our Ariston option

If you want to go big on your cooking range splurge, then Midea's 115-litre oven capacity might suit your family's needs better. Like the Ariston, it's a 90x60cm gas range with five burner zones and a large enamel-coated oven with a rotisserie function. The appliance also features the same Triple Crown SABAF burners, which spread heat evenly and efficiently. They can even support your cast-iron pots and pans of all sizes without the risk of tilting, sliding or moving. Midea's ergonomic knobs offer a better grip, however, with an easy-to-twist design. Moreover, you can even remove the oven door completely for a deep clean. The cooktop comes with a flame failure device fitted to each burner, which safely blocks any gas flow if the flame goes out.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh337.31 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

5. Best Space-Saving Dishwasher: Midea Countertop Dishwasher (8 Place Settings)

Midea Countertop Dishwasher Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Eight place settings with seven wash programmes

Quick 30-minute wash cycle

24-hour delay start timer

Hot cycle for stubborn food residue

Self-cleaning function

Cons

Needs significant countertop space

Not every kitchen can make room for a full-sized dishwasher - bring home a countertop unit, instead. Dirty cutlery, pots and pans, mixing bowls and more quickly pile up during Ramadan, and this small but efficient appliance, besides manual washing, will cut down chores for the entire family. Midea's portable unit has eight place settings with seven washing programmes, including self-cleaning and a 70° Celsius hot cycle for heavily soiled dishes and utensils. You can set a delayed start timer, so iftar dishes are done cleaning by the time you have to prepare for suhoor. When hosting parties for loved ones, pick the rapid wash setting to clean the dishes in 30 minutes and have them back on the table for use. The best part is the dishwasher's A-plus energy rating, meaning it reduces your water consumption by 20 per cent.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh289.54 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Eros offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh115.82 and two years for Dh173.72.

6. Best Water Dispenser: Krome Top Loading Water Dispenser

Krome Top Loading Water Dispenser Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Three temperatures for water - hot, cold and room temperature

Hot water has child-safety lock

Inner tank is made of stainless steel

Storage cabinet for snacks and drinks

Cons

Needs time for water to cool and heat

When was the last time your water dispenser got an upgrade? Take a look at Krome's three-tap water dispenser, which has an elegant design and is well-suited to any kitchen. It offers you and your family the instant convenience of cold, hot or 'normal' water, letting you quench your thirst with whatever temperature is right for you, especially during Ramadan. The hot valve will also save you from boiling water separately in the kettle for tea or when a recipe calls for it - don't worry, the tap has a built-in child-safety lock to protect little ones from getting burns. This is a top-loading dispenser, so the inner tanks are crafted from stainless steel to maintain the purity levels of your water. Another bonus is the bottom cabinet, which gives you extra space to store your beverages and snacks.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh74.81 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.