Intuitive video baby monitors watch over your little one's every rollover, cry and sign of discomfort. For the anxious parent, a clear feed of their newborn offers them peace of mind like no other gear, especially when they're away making dinner or entertaining guests.

Video-based baby monitors have a simple mechanism - they arrive in two units, where the camera sits close to the baby's cot and sends live footage to a local parent display in the hands of mums and dads. Other camera-only smart monitors connect to the home Wi-Fi for easy, remote viewing via smartphone for working parents.

A restless baby will also find comfort in mum or dad's voice through built-in speakers, so that they'll become less reliant on physical check-ins over time. There are a plethora of reasons to add a basic monitor to the nursery - a Dubai-based paediatrician shares the best ways to incorporate the gear with handy advice for parents below.

We first take you through your best-rated options on Amazon, all packed with expert-recommended basic features, such as two-way communication and noise detection. Some of these are Prime eligible, which makes free, fast delivery possible.

1. Best Overall: Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Floor Stand

Pros

Instantaneous real-time footage and audio

Wi-Fi connectivity for remote monitoring

Audio plays even when the phone is locked

Get sleep statistics and highlight reel every morning

Bonus features like night light, white noise and room temperature readings

Cons

Expensive - some features require a subscription

We previously ranked Nanit Pro as the number-one baby monitor for all the advanced features you might be looking for. It's a smart Wi-Fi camera that's attached to a floor stand, making it perfect for placing next to the baby's crib for an aerial view. Recommended to us by a UAE mum, the Nanit Pro camera can be monitored via an app, where multiple family members and nannies can register to access the live 1080p HD footage. The unit is fitted with several sensors to detect real-time sound and motion, and any changes in humidity and temperature of the room when the baby is feeling unwell. An on-body mic allows two-way audio communication between the child and caretaker, too. You can play white noise and nature sounds on demand to ease a restless nap, and even switch on a soft nightlight. Working mums and dads highly vouch for the Nanit Pro if parents are looking for worry-free nights and putting down a proper sleep schedule. Some features are only unlocked with a premium subscription, however.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh152.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh108 and two years for Dh154.

2. Best Long-Range Monitor: HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor

Pros

Camera pans, tilts and zooms

Doesn't need Wi-Fi to stream live footage

Has night vision and two-way audio

Up to 30 hour battery life in audio-only mode

Reads room temperature

Cons

Does not detect movement, only sound

Standard picture is zoomed in

If you don't need out-of-home monitoring, then a local-range device would work just fine. This HelloBaby bundle comes with a five-inch LCD screen with a 355-degree camera that can tilt and zoom via the monitor controls. Without Wi-Fi, the units can still communicate clearly over a distance of 300 metres, so it's ideal for multi-storey homes. Parents can talk to their babies, play lullabies and get thermal and crying alerts, with the option of an audio-only mode to save battery. This shouldn't be a problem as the HelloBaby monitor can go up to 16 hours with the video on in a single charge. Do note that you're sacrificing motion detection at this value. Reviewers still love that they don't have to be tied to their phones to monitor their little one. The claimed range is true as stated and the picture quality is very clear, albeit a little zoomed in on its last setting.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

3. Best for Travel: Lollipop Baby Monitor

Pros

Portable baby monitor, ideal for travelling, say reviews

Flexible mounting stem

High-quality video stream

Two-way audio, cross detection, crying alerts and more

Cons

Video recording requires subscription

Temperature sensor is sold separately

People who travel often will want a portable monitor that works as well in a hotel room as it does at home. Lollipop is a popular choice for globetrotting mums and dads. This unique camera doesn't need wall-mounting - it has a flexible stem that can be wrapped around any crib, so the lens is always facing the baby. The 1080p HD footage is accessible on both iOS and Android devices through Wi-Fi, with two-way audio chatting and crying detection. It also sends alerts to your phone when the child is not necessarily crying but making noises, letting you know your baby is up. Movement detection is limited to a function called cross detection, where parents can map out the borders of the cot and get alerts when the baby climbs out of it. Reviewers say that the camera has come with them all over the world and the setup is easy. They commend the video quality, which looks great even in night vision.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh55 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and two years for Dh57.

4. Best Hybrid Monitor: Sense-U Smart Baby Monitor 3+Camera

Pros

Thoughtful bundle with movement clip and base station for local range

Clip detects rollovers, abdominal (breathing) movement and temperature

Base station extends Wi-Fi range and sends phone alerts without internet

Clear 1080p HD footage

Two-way talk, night vision and more

Cons

Alarm on the base is very loud

The Sense-U smart baby monitor goes head-to-head with the Nanit Pro. If movement detection, along with audio alerts, is your top priority, this three-unit bundle comes with a dedicated movement monitor. It's a small round clip that goes on the diaper, close to the belly button. Strapped to a sleeping baby, the monitor detects rollovers, abdominal movements and feeling temperature that you can compare with the room temperature readings. When app notifications can't reach you because of a buggy Wi-Fi connection, the Sense-U base station goes red and sounds an alarm when needed, sending local alerts to your phone as well. The 1080p HD camera itself features two-way talk, night vision and sound and motion detection. With the movement clip and base station, you have reliable local-range backups, making the Sense-U baby monitor the perfect hybrid model. Knowing which sleeping position the newborn baby is in has been a huge help for parents in the reviews. Others were able to use the feeling temperature to keep track of their little one's fever through the night.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh90.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh63 and two years for Dh89.

5. Best for Backup: VTech Video Baby Monitor

Pros

Budget-friendly local monitoring

Six-level sound sensitivity for alerts

300-metre range

Plays white noise and music, and reads room temperature

Cons

Poor battery life, but can be plugged in

Speaking of backups, many parents opt for a second long-range camera that doesn't require an internet connection. This VTech video baby monitor is an excellent budget option for local monitoring over 300 metres. The 2.8-inch parent unit and the camera are all you need to speak to your baby, play soothing white noises or lullabies and get sound alerts based on the decibel you choose. Both units work right out of the box without long-winded setup processes. The camera also reads the room temperature and displays the numbers on the parent screen. Battery life is a hit or a miss, but reviewers don't mind having the monitor plugged in all night. Some have used Vtech monitors for over 10 years, so it's meant to last you a long time.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

Do parents really need a baby monitor?

Not every house needs a baby monitor. A large family whose members can take turns watching the child during naps or parents who sleep with their baby in the same room might find a monitor redundant. Yet, it's a popular gear for many mums and dads in the UAE.

Our child expert, too, recounts using a baby monitor with his little one. Dr Siddharth Arora, a specialist paediatrician at the Medcare Women and Children Hospital, Dubai, said: "[Having a baby monitor] depends on the type of parent you are. It's not universally recommended for everyone, but can be for parents who are anxious and have a difficult time letting go of the baby. If you sleep better this way, then, there's no reason not to have a baby monitor."

While it's largely about keeping babies safe and sound, Dr Arora says that parents' undisturbed rest matters just as well. "Mothers will sleep better. It gets very difficult to rest, even in the day, if the baby has had a colic that kept her up all night. She can keep the phone app near her and get alerted when the baby starts to make noise and the cot is far away," he added.

At what age should baby monitors be used?

From the newborn phase to toddlerhood, a monitor is going to support various stages of a baby's development. In the early days, parents are on high alert till the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) subsides.

"In the newborn phase, monitoring is done to prevent SIDS, where the camera is installed just above the baby, so you can pull up the feed and see the baby's face. For the first three months, baby's cot should have no pillows and no loose-fitting blankets, and the child must be absolutely flat with no elevation," explained Dr Arora.

Moving on to the infancy period, between two months to one year of age, the risk of SIDS is less, but your child's sleeping schedule will change every month. In this volatile time, having a monitor can allow parents to gradually return to household chores and work while keeping an eye on the baby.

Toddlers, from the ages of one to four, will usually begin cementing their sleep schedule during this period of growth. Dr Arora says that setting up a proper sleep pattern, complete with an early bedtime, is very important at this age. This can be done via remote two-way communication to soothe any night terrors, when the parents are busy having dinner or are yet to wrap up their day.

Which baby monitor is the best for me?

Whether you prefer a video or an audio device, you only need a monitor that does basic functions well, our expert says. Two-way audio communication is a great feature to have and so are night vision, noise detection, long battery life and reliable connectivity.

"Start living your life - don't be cynical in your choice of monitors, where you're looking at breathing checks and such. Also consider options to add to the sleep routine, like white noise, bathing before bed, massage and creating a calm environment for the baby," said Dr Arora.

Another important point is to know when to stop video monitoring your little one, to build sleep independence, both for the baby and the parents. Ultimately, a baby monitor should help parents adjust and ease into their new lifestyle.