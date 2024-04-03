Getting a salon-envy blowout is now as easy as brushing your hair, this Eid. Thermal hair brushes are a fairly new technology – they combine the heated plates of a straightener or curler with bristles to style the locks. At-home hairstylists know and recognise the ache of holding up multiple tools to get sleek, non-frizzy results. But, with a thermal brush, you only need just the one.

It’s the hottest hairstyling tool on the internet, currently, even trumping the popularity of dryer brushes . One obvious advantage here is that the thermal variant is perfect for getting your hair done quietly in the early morning hours, without disturbing a sleeping house.

The benefits of owning a thermal brush don’t end there. Angelica Farias, a Brazilian hairdresser of 15 years, who is also a hair educator and the manager of Essential Beauty Salon in Dubai, walks us through the dos and don'ts of using this styling tool safely. Scroll away to see what she had to say.

We featured her recommendation below with other trending brushes tried and tested by beauty creators online. You’ll find paddle and round thermal brushes in our list, depending on what ‘do you want to go for. Shop with an Amazon Prime membership to have it delivered to you before Eid.

1. Best Overall: GHD Glide Hot Brush

Pros

Consistent optimal temperature at 185°C

Frizz control

Combination of long and short dense bristles

Tackles large sections of hair

Turns off automatically after 60 minutes

Cons

Expensive

GHD is known for its professional hair styling tools, as Farias vouches from experience, and the Glide Hot Brush by the brand is your premium foolproof option. They offer both the paddle and barrel brushes in their hot range. This paddle tool produces smooth locks in just a few passes for those looking to lay down frizz on straight to wavy hair. It uses ceramic plating with negative ions to evenly heat the surface area, styling at a consistent temperature of 185°C, so it never reaches extreme heat. If you've left the brush on for over 60 minutes, it automatically switches off to keep your home safe. Rave reviews assure the brush works miracles on curly hair, even getting the back of the head. Rather than giving you pin-straight hair, the tool achieves more natural-looking results. Many say that its frizz control has great staying power.

2. Best Viral Brush: Wavytalk Pro Heated Round Brush

Pros

Quick, effortless curling or straightening

Two temperature settings for thick and thin hair

Negative ions to smooth out frizz

Dual-voltage tool so it's great for international travel

Cons

No auto-shut off feature

The Wavytalk Pro is the latest hot brush to go viral on TikTok. It features a 1.5-inch barrel head with a ceramic surface that heats up to 210°C and 176°C, catering to thin and thick hair types. Another button activates negative ions, which help with locking in moisture and reducing frizz with each stroke. The bristles resemble those found on barrel brushes, guaranteed to create more tension for a thorough grip at the roots. Several buyers come from TikTok and are not disappointed by the quick and easy results - they compare it to the popular Revlon dryer tool, finding it faster, lighter and gentler on the hair. Since it's a barrel brush, reviewers have added volume, straightened and curled their locks with the Wavytalk Pro.

3. Best for Curls: Calista FAUXblo Thermal Brush

Pros

Adds negative ions to smooth out frizz

Rubber handle for a secure, non-slip grip

Shuts off automatically after 60 minutes

Comes in three barrel sizes

Dual-voltage tool

Cons

Heats to one temperature only

Plug needs adapter

Another barrel hot brush that's been making rounds online is the Calista FAUXblo tool, which comes in vibrant colours. This is a 1.5-inch thermal brush with a ceramic-coated titanium barrel in the colour rose-gold, heating up to an optimal temperature of 185°C. The barrel produces negative ions for frizz-free styling and sealing the cuticles of your hair. Thanks to the rubberised handle and cool tip, you can wrap your hair around the brush with a better grip. Though it doesn't offer a higher temperature like the Wavytalk Pro, it does come with an auto-shut off feature after 60 minutes. People who straighten their hair before curling say they can skip the first step and get bouncy hair in just 10 minutes. It's a US product so the plug will need an adapter in the UAE, but don't worry, the brush is dual voltage.

4. Best for Straightening Hair: Landot Hair Straightener Brush

Pros

Variable temperature control up to 230 degrees Celsius

Ceramic-plated base and bristles

Heats up in 30 seconds

Shuts off after 60 minutes automatically

Dual voltage

Cons

Can't do curls

If the GHD paddle brush is out of your budget, try the Landot tool instead. It's a feature-packed thermal brush that has a ceramic coating made with real crushed pearls and heated bristles with cool ends. Unlike other options on this list, you're getting variable temperature control between the range 120°C to 230°C and an LCD on the handle with buttons. Within 30 seconds, the brush is ready to straighten the hair with minimal snagging, using negative ions to add shine. Reviewers who have thick, curly hair are endlessly impressed by the fast results, with the majority timing their styling process to a mere five minutes. You can't curl the hair by design but the brush does make it smooth and shiny with just a few passes, they add. Others who come from CHI and GHD straighteners find the Landot even better on several fronts.

5. Best Tangle-Free Brush: Revamp Progloss Perfect Finish Brush

Pros

Retractable bristles for tangle-free curls

Five variable temperatures up to 210 degrees Celsius

Barrel is infused with keratin, argan and coconut oil to nourish and protect hair

Auto-shut off after 72 minutes

Cons

Barrel is smaller than 1.5 inches

This one comes with all the bells and whistles of a premium product at a pocket-friendly price. Revamp's Progloss Perfect Finish Brush uses a special 38mm barrel infused with keratin, argan and coconut oil to protect the hair from heat damage and condition the tresses. There's more - if you're afraid of round brushes getting stuck in the hair, the Progloss will put you at ease with its retractable bristles. In its retracted form, you can also use the tool like a curling iron to touch up stubborn pieces. It gifts users the convenience of five variable temperatures, starting from 150°C to 210°C, for either loose waves or defined curls. Reviewers say that the retractable bristles are a game-changer since they can run it through the hair tangle-free. The tool can get hot, but this is easily solved with the thermal glove provided.

Is a thermal brush better than a dryer brush?

While the dryer tool saves time by drying your hair simultaneously, the thermal styler cuts down time during the styling process. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The thermal brush has many names. It’s sometimes referred to as a heated electric brush or hot brush, both implying that there is no hot air involved in the styling process. This is where the hair dryer brushes and thermal stylers diverge.

“I find that it makes life easier daily for quick styling and reducing frizz. It’s a good tool to have at home,” said Farias.

The tides quickly shifted online when beauty creators whipped out a ‘silent’ hot brush. After the rise of the popular hair dryer brush, which is a cross between a conventional hair dryer and a barrel brush, everyone arrived at the consensus that it was a loud styling tool despite the stunning volumising results.

While the dryer tool saves time by drying your hair simultaneously, the thermal styler cuts down time during the styling process. There is less tugging and pulling, and fewer passes are needed to transform frizz into smooth locks.

Farias said: “You can achieve straight hair with the thermal brush – it’s the easiest style. We can also do bouncy, blowout styles to bring some movement and volume to the hair, but it will not be the same as blow drying.”

How should we use a thermal brush?

Unlike hot air brushes, thermal tools are only used when the hair is completely dry. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Before we dive into safe heat-styling practices, it’s important to pick the right brush design for the style you want. Between paddle and round thermal brushes, your choice also depends on your hair type.

“Those with curly hair should use a round brush so that it can go closer to the roots and help define the hair. Wavy hair can use the paddle brush since it’ll be easier, but a round brush can give you a nice finish as well. Paddle is also great for straight hair if you just want to remove frizz,” advised Farias.

Most flock to a barrel thermal brush because of how versatile it is in styling loose waves and a classic blowout, while straightening the roots.

Unlike hot air brushes, thermal tools are only used when the hair is completely dry. Our expert recommends drying with a hair dryer as the first step of your styling process, which will not only give you faster results than air-drying but the hot air will also prep the tresses for styling.

“Thermal brush on wet hair is not safe because it comes in contact with electricity. And, since it doesn’t have air, the brush can damage wet hair when it’s exposed to high heat,” explained Farias.

In general, the temperature dial shouldn’t exceed 180°C, if you want to keep hair damage to a minimum, granted you’re sticking to blowouts once a week. But with or without a high temperature, a heat protectant is a must before applying any hot tool. This spray is key to protecting your hair from heat and humidity, while prolonging your ‘do.

“If you’ve styled your hair and it’s not ‘shiny’, keep using the brush till it achieves that appearance. Shiny hair means you’ve sealed the cuticles, and your hair will last longer,” said Farias.