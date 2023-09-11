Should I buy a stylus phone?

We spoke with Saravana Kumar, general manager of business development at FixSquad, a Dubai-based electronics repair and services company. He advised: “Stylus phones can be a beneficial solution for business people and students. They excel in note-taking, digital signatures, multitasking, and creative tasks. However, their usefulness depends on individual needs and preferences, and the quality of the stylus and available apps varies between models.”

All the more reason to carefully consider the features available in a stylus phone, before buying.

What features should I look for?

With a comfortable grip, and various pressure sensitivity levels, the stylus creates a more controlled, precise and tactile experience. Image Credit: Shutterstock

One of the most important aspects, according to Kumar, is the build quality of the stylus itself. He said: “Look for a phone with a high-quality stylus that offers precision and pressure sensitivity. The stylus should feel comfortable in your hand and be responsive on the screen.” Since its debut in 2011, for instance, the Samsung S Pen has improved its pressure sensitivity from 256 to 4,096. The higher the pressure sensitivity, the more you can vary the width of the lines you draw; it also helps with precise control of the pen and allows you to alter the weight of each stroke.

With a good-quality stylus comes the need for a vibrant, dynamic screen, and a smartphone that supports the pen with appropriate apps. Kumar said: “A larger, high-resolution screen provides more space for note-taking and creative work. It's important for a comfortable and productive experience. Check for pre-installed or downloadable note-taking apps that work seamlessly with the stylus. The availability of features like handwriting recognition and cloud syncing can be advantageous.”

Other factors that need consideration include the smartphone’s processing power, since you’ll require sufficient RAM (random access memory) when multitasking with various apps built for productivity and creativity, and expandable (or cloud) storage to save all your notes, artwork and other documents.

Kumar also advised avoiding older models of phones, with outdated hardware, “as they may not provide the performance needed for a smooth operation”. He recommended buying a phone with long battery life, as well, since apps that involve the stylus can drain it quickly.

We curated the best stylus phones, based on Kumar’s recommendations and top-rated user reviews on Amazon. Pick up your favourite with Prime membership and get productive on-the-go, as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Pros

Powerful processor

Excellent camera

Vibrant screen

S Pen is included

Long battery life

Cons

Expensive

No upgrade in charging speed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is the star of the show, in this phone. It delivers an extremely fast graphics performance, which reviewers say even beats the iPhone. While the device still features its signature curved display, the curve has been minimised here for a more comfortable S Pen experience. The 6.8-inch QHD OLED screen is one of the best in the market right now, with a 120Hz refresh rate and clear, vivid display, even in direct sunlight. The Samsung Notes app has a new collaboration feature that’s useful for note-takers, since it allows you to share notes that can be edited simultaneously by different users. Reviewers say the phone’s high-capacity 5,000mAh battery doesn’t disappoint – it lasts up to 13 hours, even when running demanding streaming and editing apps. They also love that the phone has a built-in S Pen slot that keeps the stylus safe and accessible, when it’s not being used.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh388.33 for 12 months with select banks. You can also get up to Dh4,000 when you trade in your old device.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh284, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh475, and 2-year damage protection with 1-Year extended warranty for Dh605.

2. Best for Multitasking: Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Pros

Excellent display

Optimised for productivity tasks

Good camera performance

Cons

Feels bulky

Battery could be better

Expensive

If you’re a busy professional, consider the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. Not quite a tablet and not quite a phone, this device definitely is an outlier, both in form factor and functionality. But it does have a lot going for it, especially if you want to work with a bigger screen when creating decks, or writing notes on the go. The Duo 2’s dual displays provide impressive video and image quality, thanks to their HDR AMOLED screens. When opened up, the display is a whopping 8.3 inches in dimensions, which you can use effectively to multi-task with Microsoft Office or photo/video editing apps. The device’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor works well, but reviewers say the battery tops out at five and a half hours of use. You’ll also have to buy the Surface Slim Pen 2 separately.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh544.92 for 12 months with select banks. You can also get up to Dh4,000 when you trade in your old device.

3. Best Foldable Stylus Phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Pros

Powerful multitasking features

New hinge folds flat

Large screen

Great battery life

Water-resistant

Cons

S Pen is not included

More fragile than regular smartphone

Multi-taskers will love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – it’s been pitched by the manufacturer as a full PC, tablet and phone that you can fold up to fit in your pocket. With a new hinge design, the Z Fold 5 is thinner, 10g lighter than its predecessor and has a screen fold that’s less visible than ever before. It uses the same mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as our top pick, and is one of the most powerful Android devices in the market. Reviewers say the phone’s expansive 7.6-inch display is ideal for stylus use. Like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the S Pen can be used for gesture controls and Air Actions (which allows you to use the stylus like a wand). It’s also incredibly precise, thanks to 4,096 pressure levels. Do note, however, that the S Pen is not included – it has to be bought and stored separately.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh408.33 for 12 months with select banks. You can also get up to Dh4,000 when you trade in your old device.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh284, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh475, and 2-year damage protection with 1-Year extended warranty for Dh605.

4. Best Budget: Motorola Moto G Stylus 4G LTE

Pros

Decent performance

Good camera quality

Expandable storage

Built-in stylus

Two-day battery

Cons

Lacks 5G connectivity

Do everything you want to do with a stylus phone, on a budget, thanks to Motorola Moto G Stylus. Even though it costs under Dh1,000, it’s packed full of great features that you can appreciate. The 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display uses high-definition 1080p resolution for crisp and clear visuals – perfect for reading text and editing images. The Moto G Stylus comes with the phone, and it’s comfortable and easy to use and store, say reviewers. The device features a 50MP rear camera, and a 16MP front camera, which are surprisingly premium specifications for a budget phone. Kumar advises opting for a phone with a good camera system: “If you need the phone for scanning documents or capturing visuals for work or studies, a high-quality camera is essential.” A handy micro-SD slot also allows you to expand the phone beyond its internal 128GB of space.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh58.25 for 12 months with select banks. You can also get up to Dh4,000 when you trade in your old device.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and 2-year damage protection with 1-Year extended warranty for Dh121.

5. Best Value: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Pros

Fast, built-in S Pen

Bright, vivid display

Good for multitasking

Excellent camera system

Fast 45W charging

Cons

Shorter battery life than S23 Ultra

We end this list with the predecessor of our top pick, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is a stellar contender, available at a more affordable price than most stylus phones. The device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip to deliver fast and steady performance, and features a large, 6.8-inch AMOLED display as a canvas for the S Pen. Reviewers say they can conveniently house the stylus within the device, where it will charge when not in use. With a latency of just 2.8 milliseconds, every tap and stroke of the stylus across the display generates an almost immediate input. Moreover, AI-boosted technology and better sensors make the S22 Ultra’s camera system one of the best out there. And the device’s 5,000 mAh battery can see you through a solid 10 hours without the need for a recharge.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh220.75 for 12 months with select banks. You can also get up to Dh4,000 when you trade in your old device.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh171, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and 2-year damage protection with 1-Year extended warranty for Dh363.