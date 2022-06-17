Desktop computers don’t have to be bulky beasts. Before buying a large personal computer (PC) tower that takes up a significant portion of your desk space, consider a sleeker, more compact alternative that serves your needs just as well. The best mini PCs pack are small, but pack enough power to see you through web browsing, content creation and even graphic-rich gaming. They’re more energy-efficient than their larger counterparts, and can be used for everything – from entertainment to a business workspace. We did the research and came up with a list of the best mini PCs to suit your needs. Take a look and buy your favourite with Amazon Prime , for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: MINISFORUM GK41 Mini PC

Pros

Fast processor

Quiet device

Expandable storage

UHD 4K display

Cons

Does not support Linux

This is a great mini PC for its price tag. Relatively fast, you can easily stream videos or access heavy files from your network. The device comes with pre-installed Windows 10, and it has two network ports, decent Wi-Fi, and four USB ports. Reviewers praise the MINISFORUM’s steady, consistent performance, with its compliant, rapid-response software. While the mini PC comes with only 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) memory, you can upgrade it to whatever storage capacity you desire. It’s perfect for your home or workspace!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh90.52 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Gaming: Intel NUC 11 Enthusiast

Pros

Three-year manufacturer warranty

Supports Wi-Fi 6E

Sleek design

Excellent connectivity

Cons

Only supports up to two screens

Internal graphics processing unit (GPU) is not upgradeable

Expensive

Gamers will love the NUC 11 by Intel. It features a discrete Nvidia GPU, supports up to two displays and Thunderbolt 4, and features 2.5Gbps ethernet along with the latest Intel WiFi 6. It’s also sleek and slim – standing vertically, it’s just 1.6 inches thick. The device is equipped with all the ports you need: two USB-A ports, four USB 3 ports, a Type-C port, HDMI, mini-Display Ports and more.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh503.24 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best for Multiple Users: Beelink GTR7 Mini PC

Pros

Connects to four screens

Features a fingerprint reader

Has dual Gigabit ethernet

Six USB 3.0 ports and one USB-C port

Cons

Not ideal for gamers

This little powerhouse device has a number of perks that make it stand out from the rest. Foremost among them is its fingerprint reader – a huge advantage for those seeking extra security, and looking to share the device with others in a business setting or a shared home working space. Its two Gigabit ethernet ports also make it the perfect firewall. Beelink GTR7’s connectivity is worth mentioning as one of its best features – you can use up to four monitors at once, and the device supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, as well as Gigabit ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0. It’s a great machine to have for the long term, and well worth the price.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh232.08 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Performance: Geekom Mini IT8 Mini Computer

Pros

Includes several desktop and server applications

Excellent performance

Supports up to four monitors

Cons

Case is a fingerprint magnet

Graphics processing unit (GPU) is lacklustre

No Wi-Fi 6

If you’re in the market for a compact workstation computer, Geekom IT8 will serve your needs perfectly. It comes with lots of bells and whistles – preinstalled Windows 11 Pro, tons of ports, and support for up to four screens with 4K ultra high definition (UHD) displays. It’s also VESA-mountable, which means you can hook it up to the back of your monitor for a neat, unobtrusive look.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh140.43 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Budget: Beelink T4 Mini PC

Pros

Affordable

Small footprint

VESA mountable bracket included

Quiet device

Cons

Performance is not at par with others on our list

No card reader

You’re getting what you pay for, with the Beelink T4. Tiny, but with a solid feel, its utilitarian design means it will stay out of the way as you plug in. The device comes with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one DisplayPort, an HDMI port a Gigabit ethernet port and an audio jack. While well equipped, it does have some drawbacks. There are no card readers in this device. And because of ongoing stock issues, the Beelink T4’s processor is an old Intel Axom X5-Z8500, so it’s not as fast as other processors on our list.