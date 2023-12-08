Need a well-deserved break from social media? Switch to a flip phone, in true Gen Z fashion . We're not referring to the shiny, smart foldables of the digital age, but the sturdy clamshell handsets millennials grew up with. The young crowd is growing more conscious of how we spend our time offline, and flip phones do little to distract us from being present.

It's no coincidence that old-school phone models are seeing a renewed interest, at a time when the Y2K (2000s) trend is at its peak. "I think it's a nostalgia thing," explained Naushad Bava, the founder of Mygsm.me, a Dubai-based mobile phones distributor among other electronics. "Even though flip phones don't carry many features, many people are familiar with the old designs. They were very popular from 1995 onwards."

The barrage of social media notifications, calls and texts from multiple apps can quickly feel overwhelming, which ends up triggering anxiety and mental fatigue, according to a 2018 study published in the UK-based International Journal of Information Management. It's the stuff that inspires digital detoxes.

While we can't stay offline for good, flip phones offer connectivity guardrails and help us restrict communication to SMS and cellular calls. Current models or feature phones occupy a perfect medium between smart and 'dumb' functions. Bava mentions that these will usually have a 4G cellular network, Wi-Fi, a handful of apps and a decent camera, in addition to a durable construction.

1. Best Overall: Cat S22 Flip 4G LTE

Pros

Drop-tested on steel from a height

4G-enabled

Colour touch display

Access to a few Android apps

IP68 water-resistant rating

Cons

Bulky due to ruggedness

One flip phone that buyers in the UAE have been flocking to is the Cat S22 Flip, says Bava. "It's a very rugged phone with 4G and has the latest features. It sells more than any other flip phone brand because it survives well - usually, people who work in construction tend to buy this," he added. When it comes to tough, invincible phones, no one has the formula down quite like the world-renowned manufacturer of construction equipment. The Cat S22 Flip has an IP68 water-resistant rating, a hinge that's been tested 150,000 times, and a shell that's been drop-tested on steel. Despite the affordable price tag, you're still getting a touch display with physical buttons, as well as access to the Google Play Store on Android 11. The 16GB internal memory is expandable with a card, so app downloads can be limited to essentials like Google Maps. Reviewers say that it's a delightful blend of old-school design and current functionalities, with many picking it up as their second phone.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh48.

2. Best Classic Model: Nokia 2660 Flip 4G

Pros

Stylish flip phone with secondary display

4G-enabled with Bluetooth

Durable shell

Features like torch, FM radio and built-in emergency button

Cons

0.3MP rear camera

Needs a microSD card

TikTok-famous Nokia 2660 Flip does away with touch displays and app stores. Instead, it stays true to its flip phone roots, offering basic functions of texting, calling and taking pictures. Made with tough polycarbonate, the 2660 Flip is an elegant reimagining of the old-school prototype. The keypad is home to big, tactile buttons that are easy to use, paired with a 2.8-inch colour screen. Flip it close, and a smaller secondary display on the shell beams back the time and date. You can turn on the FM radio for music and news, or switch on the torch in dim surroundings. It's also 4G-enabled with Bluetooth connectivity. With a microSD card, you can expand the storage to 32GB. The camera only takes 0.3-megapixel pictures, so that's a drawback to keep in mind.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh48.

3. Best for Seniors: Doro 6620 3G

Pros

Compatible with hearing aids

Built-in GPS assistance button

Bluetooth support with email access via mobile data

Comes with a charging cradle

Cons

GPS is limited to location sharing

3G cellular support

Further down the line, you can snag a 3G flip phone with built-in GPS functionality. The Doro 6620 phone has a modern clamshell design that features a 2.8-inch colour screen and a 3MP camera. It's specially designed for senior users, so you can trigger the Assistance Button to automatically send your location to friends and family on the emergency contacts list. It supports Bluetooth, email access, predictive text, speakerphone and hearing aids. Along with a main charging plug, the phone arrives with a charging cradle for easy refuels. Users gift it to their mums and dads who've made good use of the same phone for 15 years.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh48.

4. Best Feature Phone: Nokia 2720 Flip 4G

Pros

4G-enabled with Wi-Fi

Pre-loaded necessary apps

Google Assistant button for voice commands

Secondary screen shows caller ID

Cons

WhatsApp is limited to texting and voice messaging only

If you prefer Nokia models, here's another phone by the brand that's slightly 'smarter' than the 2660 Flip. The 4G-enabled 2720 Flip has a slim form factor, a glossy surface and a more streamlined design. It comes preloaded with essential apps like Twitter, Facebook, Google Maps and WhatsApp, where you can only send and receive texts. An external screen on the clamshell lets you see who's ringing - simply flip the phone shut to end any call. Some reviewers drop their iPhone to enjoy the stripped-back features of the 2720 Flip. They love that the phone makes it harder to browse social media apps, so there's no risk of endless scrolling.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh48.

5. Best for WhatsApp: TTfone TT970 4G

Pros

4G-enabled phone with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Preloaded Whatsapp with audio messaging and video calls

Compatible with hearing aids

8MP rear camera

Convenient charging cradle

Cons

Battery drains quickly

TTfone's flip model is slightly more expensive than the rest of the list, and it's probably because of the 8MP rear camera and the large secondary screen that displays caller ID images. It comes pre-loaded with WhatsApp, complete with audio and video calling, and offers easy access to your emails. Like the Doro phone, the TT970 is marked for HAC (hearing aid compatibility), so calls automatically connect to any hearing aid device. It arrives with a charging cradle, too. Reviewers attest to all the features but do note that the battery life isn't much to talk about.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh48.