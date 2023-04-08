Contrary to popular belief, desktop PCs (personal computers) are far from obsolete for the home user. They're no longer paired with bulky monitors of the past - it's an era of mini PCs and stylish tower units. Deciding to get one doesn't render your portable laptop useless; in fact, having a permanent work setup at home could be another way to boost productivity. A desktop computer is also a practical option as a family PC.

These behemoths take on power-intensive tasks easily, without a premium. Tower PCs have plenty of space for full-sized hardware, so little is sacrificed to cool the internals. There's plenty of room for customisation, as well, if you ever need more RAM (random access memory). Aim for a fast processor, like the Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 and up, and check for a dedicated graphics card in gaming PCs.

In our list of the best-rated desktop computers on Amazon, we've included all-in-one (AiO) systems, too. The Apple iMac desktop is a popular contender in this category, where the display, CPU (central processing unit), and speakers are fused into one unit - the monitor. Surprisingly, all-in-one computers are not as expensive as standalone models, for offering a streamlined workspace solution.

If you're a PC gamer, make sure to check out towers recommended by our gaming expert. Scroll down to compare your options, and shop with Prime to save on delivery fees.

1. Best Overall: Dell Inspiron 3910 Desktop

Pros

Operates on 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700

16GB RAM with 1TB storage

Ports include USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort

Comes with a mouse and a keyboard

Cons

HDMI port doesn't support 2K displays

The Dell Inspiron 3910 desktop covers your computer needs on all fronts, from a fast processor to a large memory. Standing at a height of 32.4cm, the tower PC boasts a clean black chassis and comes with a matching Dell optical mouse and multimedia keyboard. It runs on the speedy 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, which puts 12 cores to use for lag-free multitasking. This also powers Intel's integrated graphics card that relies on the PC's 16GB RAM. Like most latest models, the Inspiron employs the faster SSD (solid state drive) over HDD (hard disk drive), with plenty of onboard storage at 1TB. There's a myriad of connectivity options for the tech-savvy user - Type-C USB, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, along with an SD-card slot and more.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh248.75 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Content Creators: Apple Mac Mini Desktop (2023)

Pros

Mini form factor makes portability easy

Runs on the latest Apple M2 chip

Connects up to two external displays

Ports include Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI

Cons

Only 8GB RAM

A powerhouse PC that slips into your backpack, the 7.7-inch-square Apple Mac Mini goes wherever you go. The latest rollout is supercharged with Apple's iconic M2 chip, which dedicates eight cores to CPU and 10 cores to GPU or graphic-intensive tasks. Our pick has a unified memory (RAM) of 8GB and 512GB storage, though users can pick the pricier M2 Pro version for studio work that has up to 32GB RAM. Both promise fluid gameplay and content creation, when plugged with compatible peripherals. Of course, those with an existing Apple ecosystem will benefit from the seamless connectivity between devices. You're getting two Thunderbolt 4 ports (connect up to two external displays), two USB-A ports, HDMI, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a gigabit Ethernet port. A Mac Mini doesn't necessarily need a Mac display to work - you can hook it up with any screen via the HDMI and Thunderbolt ports.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh278.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh199 and two years for Dh329.

3. Best Value for All-In-One: Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3

Pros

23.8-inch FHD display with optional touchscreen

Comes with a mouse and Arabic/English keyboard

HDMI port lets you connect another screen

720p webcam

Cons

No USB-C port

An affordable all-in-one solution by Lenovo, this PC would make a great addition to the kids' bedroom. Consisting of a 23.8-inch full-high definition display, a wireless keyboard and a mouse, the IdeaCentre AIO 3 is designed with the home PC user in mind. Its budget-friendly price tag owes to the AMD Ryzen R7-5700U processor, often touted as the Intel Core i7 equivalent. There's plenty of RAM for multitasking, at 16GB, with an SSD storage space of 512GB. Watching lecture clips or playing video games is a nonissue, when the PC hosts Harman Kardon-certified speakers. It's also integrated with a 720p webcam on the top of the screen. A generous HDMI port lets you link an additional screen, but do note that there's no USB-C port. Reviews call it a fast, responsive PC for the house.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh239.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh341, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and a two-year damage protect plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

4. Best All-In-One: HP All-in-One Desktop Computer

Pros

Anti-glare touchscreen

Runs on 11th Gen Intel Core i7

Comes with peripherals, ready to use out of the box

Uses dual storage types, SDD and HDD, for the best performance

Pop-up 1080p privacy webcam

Cons

Wired mouse and keyboard

No USB-C port

The more expensive HP AiO model offers both 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD, in a compact screen-only form factor. The dual storage configurations will bring you snappy login times and a large media library, simultaneously. Though not wireless, your order comes with a white keyboard and mouse. This PC runs the 11th generation of Intel Core i7 for speedy performance. Like the Lenovo model, the screen is a 23.8-inch full HD display, but it's also treated for anti-glare. You'll find a webcam upgrade here, at 1080p FHD resolution, which pops up when in use and slides back in to protect your privacy. Reviewers love how fast the computer boots up, but they do find the wired mouse and keyboard obsolete.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh301.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

5. Best for Gaming: Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

Pros

Runs on 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX-3070

Sufficient 16GB RAM for gaming

ARGB lighting interior

Includes a three-month Xbox Game Pass for free

Comes with keyboard and mouse

Cons

Audio could be better, say reviews

Squeeze in work and play without complications, using the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. It's powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia RTX-3070 GPU to bring you the best of both worlds. Compared to gaming PCs with similar specs, this price tag is a steal. There's ample storage with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM to power heavy titles. The 26-litre tower has an all-black mesh case and a see-through side panel that shows off ARGB lighting to match the rest of your rig. There's more good news for Xbox fans, who get a complimentary three-month Game Pass, meaning over 100 games unlocked for your brand-new PC. Because it's a gaming tower, you're getting an array of ports, including one HDMI, three DisplayPorts and a USB-C input. Gamers in the reviews comment on how quiet the PC is, even when played in 4K. They also find it an amazing value for money for a pre-built PC.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh534.97 for 12 months with select banks.