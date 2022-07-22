A dual-monitor setup is becoming a common sight these days. It’s no longer the stuff of nimble-fingered techies in spy movies; you can, too, make use of an extra computer screen or two. In fact, multiple displays can make you more productive and help you save more time at work than a lone laptop screen, according to a 2020 study commissioned by the American technology company Dell.

Do I need a second monitor?

Sometimes, the modest 16-inch laptop display barely manages to squeeze in all your important applications. Osman Munawar, a lead support technician at PC-building service Tech Nation in Dubai, says a wider screen makes room for multiple windows.

“Many people prefer two monitors, especially gamers and graphic designers. Most games adapt to your display size, so you’re getting a broader point of view with bigger screens. You can even work simultaneously on two different tasks,” said Munawar.

If you’re tired of minimising each window to multitask, then you could bring home an extension monitor for your laptop or add it to an existing setup.

Which monitor is the best for me?

Like with most electronics, the choice of a monitor depends on the user. Starting from 24 inches in size, desktop monitors are streamlined for specific purposes, like home office use, content creation, photo and video editing, and gaming.

“Graphic designers or content creators will need a monitor that matches the high-end graphics card in their computer. We recommend monitors that have a high Standard RGB (red, green and blue colour channels) percentage, which means they can display a wide range of colours, and a high refresh rate. Your screen size should at least be 27 inches,” said Munawar.

Gamers, on the other hand, should make sure their monitors have the HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) port and the DisplayPort. The latter, he adds, is better than the HDMI, since it allows for more crisp video and audio quality. Since both gaming and graphic designing are heavy on graphics, Munawar advises looking into Samsung and BenQ models.

What about regular users who mostly log on for work? Any standard screen by Dell or Lenovo would do, says Munawar. Advanced specs matter little to the end user here, if work tasks mostly entail emailing, entering data, creating presentations and such.

Start your search with our list of the best monitors on Amazon, where a Prime membership can help you bring in your new unit faster. Here are our picks:

1. Best Overall: SAMSUNG A700 Series 27-Inch 4K UHD Monitor

Pros

4k UHD resolution

99 per cent of sRGB (supports one billion colours)

Edge-to-edge bezels

Adjusts brightness and colour temperature to protect eyes

HDMI, DisplayPort and USB ports

Includes game mode

Cons

Not adjustable, except for tilting

No speakers

Picture a PC display that is no different from your TV. Samsung’s 27-inch monitor is a borderless 4k wonder, meaning its resolution is a whopping 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. It has a wide viewing angle, too – the display is going to look vibrant and vivid no matter where you look at it from. Whether you’re an office employee, a graphic designer or a programmer, this versatile monitor fits the bill without breaking the bank, even if you do a bit of light gaming on the side. It supports one billion colours within 99 per cent of sRGB (Standard RGB) colour space, but automatically dials back at night to protect your eyes, with the eye saver mode. Casual gamers can enjoy less lag and better image optimisation in the game mode, as well. You can connect your laptop or computer using the HDMI port (1.5m cable included) or DisplayPort. Do keep in mind that the monitor does not have built-in speakers (but does include a headphone jack) and uses a stationary stand that only tilts the screen.

2. Best for Home Office: Dell P2722H 27-Inch FHD Monitor

Pros

Extensive connectivity – HDMI, DisplayPort (cable included), VGA, four USB ports

Auto-restores windows layouts

Adjustable screen – tilt, rotate, swivel, height change

99 per cent of sRGB (supports 16.7 million colours)

Anti-glare screen

Cons

No speakers

Only 1080p

According to Munawar, Dell is home to some of the best-performing productivity monitors. For non-graphic intensive tasks, like replying to emails, working on the Microsoft Office suite and sifting through a lot of text, this model of Dell 27-inch in the P Series delivers well for its price point. Tilt, swivel and rotate the screen to crack complex graphs and even adjust the height for comfortable viewing. Two speedy USB ports of 5Gbps (gigabits per second) sit right under the display, allowing you to read and download important files quickly. The monitor connects to multiple devices from the back, where you will find an HDMI port, DisplayPort, the older interface VGA (Video Graphics Array) port and another set of 5Gbps USB ports. Don’t recall the multi-windows layout that worked for you? No worries, Dell’s display manager remembers where you left off, easily restoring your applications and the arrangement you liked.

3. Best for Intensive Gaming: BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R 34-Inch Ultrawide Curved Monitor, FreeSync Premium

Pros

Large curved monitor with eye-care technology

Supports one billion colours

Built-in dual speakers and a subwoofer

Gaming-centric specs – high refresh rate, brightens shadows and reduces blur

Two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and two USB ports

Remote control included

Cons

Expensive

Refresh rate could be higher for this price

Revisit your favourite games on a curved monitor. PC and console gamers value total immersion during gameplay, which is why an ultra-wide 34-inch display just works. This one, in particular, by BenQ covers a gamer’s peripheral vision, the curved monitor allowing for zero distractions. Spanning from one edge to the other, the screen's resolution peaks at 3,440 by 1,440 pixels, and changes colours within two milliseconds (2ms) – an ideal response time for gaming monitors. Coupled with this spec is the monitor’s ability to refresh your gaming display 144 times per second (144Hz), which gives you a competitive advantage over players with standard 60Hz monitors. And, squint no more in caves; the Black eQualizer feature helps you spot enemies lurking in the shadows by brightening dark areas. Its soundscape is as brilliant as the display – the monitor has two built-in speakers and a subwoofer, but if you prefer a gaming headset, head over to our list to pick one. Lastly, adjust settings and switch between modes instantly with the included remote control.

4. Best for Graphics: ASUS ProArt PA278QV 27-Inch Display

Pros

True-to-life colour accuracy

Anti-glare screen

Tilts, swivels and rotates with height adjustment

Displays actual paper sizes on screen

Extensive connectivity – DVI (Digital Visual Interface), HDMI, USB, DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort and more

Cons

Refresh rate of 75Hz only

Graphic designers and photo and video editors look for the best colour accuracy in monitors. ASUS ProArt 27-inch is Calman-verified, a professional colour correction standard that ensures your creation is coloured in the hues you envisioned. Its 2560x1440 widescreen resolution uses 100 per cent of the sRGB colour space, delivering a broad palette of colours to choose from. Particular about your display settings? Head over to the ProArt menu and play around with the temperature, hue and gamma settings. Edit portrait photos comfortably by rotating the screen 90-degrees and adjust the monitor to eye level. Don’t eyeball print sizes once you’re done – fire up the ASUS virtual scale that displays real-size A4, B5, ruler and grid lines on the screen to measure your artwork against. Several pros in the reviews, who also plugged the monitor to the Mac Mini, find the specs a steal for this price.

5. Best Budget: BenQ GW2780 27-Inch FHD

Pros

Superb eye-care technology

Anti-glare screen

Supports 16.7 million colours

HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA connectivity

Thin bezels

Cons

Only 1080p

No adjustments except tilt

An all-rounder unit on a budget, this BenQ monitor is your standard 27-inch. It’s specially designed for users who spend long hours in front of the screen. The Brightness Intelligence Technology corrects brightness to a level that causes minimal eye strain, based on the light in your room. It even targets movie scenes that are sometimes too bright for the eye, while lightening dark areas for better visibility. With 16.7-million colour support, an anti-glare screen, 5ms of response time and a refresh rate of 60Hz, the monitor is excellent for everyday use, report happy reviewers. There are two built-in speakers with a headphone jack and three connectivity options to choose from – HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA. Do note, however, that the stand is limited to tilting only.

