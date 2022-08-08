Business professionals care little for display aesthetics when it comes to work laptops. They want a machine that is speedy and secure with pluggable hardware for all the external peripherals they might need on business trips. Portability is a huge factor, but a decent business laptop should deliver years of stable performance, as well.

If you’re looking to streamline your busy weekdays, there are plenty of laptops by popular brands that are designed for business use. Each comes with its own set of specifications, from varying storage capacities to processor generations. With so many options available, we spoke to an expert for a quick rundown.

Muhammad Usman, IT team leader and customer support agent at repair service Egghead Fixers in Dubai, says Intel Core i7 processors and 16GB of RAM (random access memory) are some bare minimum requirements. He added: “Customers ask for an upgrade in the RAM to make their laptop faster but we always suggest they go for SSD (solid-state drive) instead. It’s a much faster main storage drive than the HDD (hard disk drive)”.

Up your productivity levels with laptops that understand the need for security and connectivity. Image Credit: Unsplash/Surface

As for software and hardware, the choice of laptop will depend on the professional itself. Do you want a workstation that can weather demanding engineering applications? Usman picks Lenovo’s ThinkPad series for its multiple ports and military-grade toughness. Then there’s the Microsoft Office suite that the Microsoft Surface series handles best with long battery life, he adds.

Apple’s Macbooks are also a wise investment for business professionals. Usman said: “Windows tends to run several applications that are not in use in the background, unlike macOS, so it ends up draining the battery”. Other options like the HP Spectre x360 boot in a mere five seconds!

Take a deeper look at each of our picks below, and get faster, next-day delivery on some of these laptops with Amazon Prime.

1. Best Overall: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

Pros

Security features like fingerprint power button and webcam privacy shutter

Up to 16 hours of battery life

1TB main storage

Multiple ports and slots, including Thunderbolt 4

Military-grade tested durability

Cons

Expensive

Lenovo’s business-focused ThinkPad range has been long lauded as some of the most robust work laptops around. While you could go for the latest X1 Carbon Gen 10, the more affordable Gen 9 is worth considering. Crank out long hours in front of this powerhouse machine that delivers 16 hours of battery life without heating up. The 11th Gen Intel Core i7 has your intensive tasks covered, backed by 16GB of RAM and a large storage capacity of 1TB. Data security is at the forefront here, so the laptop boots up with your fingerprint and instantly locks when you move away. You can hook up a range of peripherals to the X1 Carbon Gen 9, from Thunderbolt 4 to HDMI ports, and it even supports a nano SIM card. Despite its high-end configurations, this slim laptop only weighs 1.13kgs.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh633.25 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Graphic Professionals: 2021 Apple MacBook Pro

Pros

Touch ID for secure login and payments

Up to 11 hours of web browsing

1TB main storage capacity

10,000 editing tools optimised for Apple

Multiple connectivity, including Thunderbolt and HDMI

Cons

Expensive

If you’re someone who works with graphics often, running video and photo editing tools all day, then the 2021 model of MacBook Pro can take some heat. It’s powered by the blazing fast M1 Pro chip that easily processes heavy graphics- and computer-intensive apps – think streaming 8K videos with no lag. Popular editing apps, like Adobe Photoshop and Octane X, are already optimised for Mac OS, so be prepared to marvel at how smoothly your favourite programme runs. They look even better on the bright liquid retina screen, where things practically seem to glide thanks to refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Then there’s the Magic Keyboard that comes with a touch ID to instantly unlock your laptop, open password-protected files and authorise payments. You get three Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, and of course, seamless connectivity with the rest of your Apple ecosystem.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh705 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh482, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh807, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh1,029.

3. Best for Battery Life: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 13.5"

Pros

Touchscreen

Sleek design for travels

Long 17-hour battery life

Preloaded with Microsoft 365 apps

Cons

Connectivity ports limited to USB-C, USB-A and headphone jack

Thin, elegant and ultra-portable, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is engineered for business individuals on the go. While most editing tools thrive on the MacBook, expect your daily productivity apps like Microsoft 365 to run like they were intended to. The PixelSense touchscreen gives you a break from the mouse or the trackpad, letting you finally touch your ideas and bring them to life. Plus, this laptop works right out of the box, with pre-installed Microsoft 365 apps, Business Standard and Premium. Whether you’re hopping long flights or mid-transit, the Surface Laptop 4 will always turn on, given its impressive 17-hour battery life.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh462.42 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Budget: Dell Inspiron 14 5410, 2-in-1 Convertible Business Laptop

Pros

Value for money

Large 32GB RAM for smooth multitasking

Fingerprint unlocking

360-degree touchscreen for tablet mode

Multiple connectivity ports, including micro SD reader and USB-C

Cons

Runs on i5 processor

For a more pocket-friendly business laptop, you might have to sacrifice an i7 processor and settle for less. Still, this Dell Inspiron 14 impresses with a large 32GB RAM and a relatively speedy 11th Gen i5 processor. With this convertible model, you’re getting a tablet and laptop in one. Flip the touchscreen all the way back to quickly get emails out of the way or prop up the laptop tent-style to review presentations. Come back to your workstation and unlock it in seconds using your fingerprint, so no one can access it but you. There’s even a web camera shutter that protects your privacy till your next video call. Among multiple connectivity ports, enjoy a micro SD card reader.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh249.92 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best for Home Office: HP Spectre x360 Convertible 14

Pros

Excellent display quality with OLED

Converts into a tablet

Dedicated hotkeys for mic mute, privacy screen and webcam shutter

Connectivity ports include two Thunderbolt 4 slots

Fingerprint login

Cons

Runs on Windows Home, but it can be upgraded to Pro

Another convertible to chew on is the popular HP Spectre x360. Usman tells us that this range boots up in five to six seconds, meaning you get to catch last-minute calls and tend to urgent business in no time. Our pick comes with an 11th Gen i7 processor and a stunning OLED (organic LED) 13.5-inch display that delivers high contrasts. It factors in the 360-degree hinge to give you an anti-reflective display – the screen is always clear at any angle. The best privacy features are user-friendly, and Spectre x360 understands this. We’re all too familiar with the speaker mute button on our laptops; HP now makes it possible to mute your mic, shutter off your webcam and turn on privacy screen with dedicated keyboard buttons.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh483.25 for 12 months with select banks.