You can ditch the popcorn line. The best Blu-ray players can turn your living room into a movie theater, complete with crystal-clear picture quality.

While streaming devices might be all the rage these days, there's a lot of fun too, in a solid Blu-ray player. These devices crank the visuals up to eleven, unleashing every detail with sparkling clarity. Unlike streaming services, Blu-rays deliver video at a higher bitrate, offering you more detail and realism. Building a Blu-ray collection is also a fun experience: You can curate your own film festival, displaying your favourite movies on a shelf of honour. The movies are yours to own, not borrow from a streaming platform.

Moreover, you don't have to worry about films and shows disappearing from your streaming queue – with a Blu-ray disc, you can take ownership of movie night, every night. So, we've curated a list of Blu-ray player options for you, helped by our tech expert, John Matthias, who is a Dubai-based IT consultant.

With a Prime subscription, your player will be delivered to you the very next day.

1. Best Overall: Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player DP-UB420

Pros

Outstanding UHD image quality

High-res audio file support

Key streaming services supported

Strong parental controls

Cons

Not a great CD player

Basic build quality

It might not look the best, but the Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player has an undeniably powerful video performance that makes you forget its physical faults. With its compact design, the player measures in at just 320mm wide. This makes it a lot easier to accommodate in your home, as compared to a full-fledged system. It is equipped with two HDMI outputs, one of which is audio-only output. There’s a digital optical audio output and Ethernet port, and it also features built-in Wi-Fi, just in case you find yourself unable to hardwire the player to your router. This system can work with Alexa, so you can use voice commands for a variety of operations, even without a remote. It also gives you access to a wider variety of 4K content, with 4K VOD (video on demand) streaming from Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. Moreover, it has some strong parental controls as special features, too.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh120.55 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Versatility: Sony UBP- X700M 4K Ultra HD

Pros

Plays UHD Blu-ray discs with HDR

Upscales DVDs for improved picture quality on 4K TVs

Built-in Wi-Fi for streaming services

Affordable price for a mid-range player

Cons

Limited audio options

No Dolby Vision support

The Sony UBP-X700M carves a niche in the mid-range Blu-ray player market, offering a compelling package of features at an attractive price point. It supports UHD (ultra-high definition) Blu-ray discs with HDR (high dynamic range) for stunning visuals, upscaling its capabilities to enhance the quality of the existing content. Matthias describes it as a “powerhouse”. Built-in Wi-Fi allows access to streaming services, making it a versatile entertainment solution. The device includes several streaming options, and is noted for its ability to load apps such as Netflix. The player comes with two HDMI ports, one for audio and video, and a second for decoding audio from an older, non-4K AV receiver. The player also comes with a co-axial digital port, and offers a USB connection. You can play around with a compact remote control that’s fun and offers easy access to most of the functions. Matthias vouches for the streaming quality: “It puts up a good show, quality wise, and is particularly fast when loading streaming services,” he says. It offers the best of both media and disc streaming.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh69, and two-year extended warranty for Dh97.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh91.92 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best for Streaming: Samsung Blu-Ray Player BD-J7500

Pros

Plays Blu-ray and DVD formats

Built-in Wi-Fi and apps for streaming services

USB port for connecting external drives

Cons

Doesn't support UHD Blu-ray (4K) discs

Lacks advanced features like HDR and Dolby Vision

This is Matthias’s strongest recommendation. He claims there’s so much more to this Samsung device than it gets credit for. It looks good, and it has all the features you could possibly need from a Blu-ray player. “For starters, you can stream video, music and photos from other DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) devices on your home network. You can even catch up on TV shows or view your smartphone on your television,” Matthias says. It’s well-equipped as a Blu-ray player; it has got 3D, 4K upscaling and dual HDMI outputs. You have two HDMI outputs, and the second output allows you to feed HD audio to a receiver independently. With regard to Blu-ray processing, the BD-J7500 plays 3D Blu-ray discs and offers 4K (2160p) upscaling, or you can upscale DVDs to 1080p. It also delivers solid, cinematic Blu-ray pictures.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh52, and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh70.75 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best for Home Theatre: Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD

Pros

Solid build

Dolby Vision support

Universal disc player

Cons

Dolby Vision must be manually enabled

Limited streaming apps

Bring the theatre home! With its solid build, the Sony UBP-X800M2 has two HDMI ports, one for 2160p video and audio plus a second HDMI strictly for audio, for those with older non-HDCP 2.2 compliant receivers. It also has a digital coax output and an Ethernet port. On its front panel is a lone USB 2.0 port for file playback and firmware updates. As many reviews say, the picture quality is “exceptional” with decent 4K upscaling on DVDs and even better upscaling on Blu-ray discs. However, do note that it has a few flaws, including its inability to self-detect Dolby Vision content.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh103, and two-year extended warranty for Dh146.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh145. 75 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Budget: LG Blu-ray Player BP250

Pros

Budget-friendly

Plays Blu-rays and DVDs

Decent upscaling

Easy to use

Cons

Limited features

No built-in Wi-Fi

It might not be the most cutting-edge option, but it’s a perfect fit for those who are on a tight budget and prioritise basic Blu-ray playback. It fulfills the essential function of playing both Blu-ray discs and standard DVDs. Some of the reviews suggest that the BP250 has upscaling capabilities. It can enhance the picture quality of your DVDs when played on high-definition TVs. However, it lacks many of the newer features, like HD Blu-ray (4K) support and built-in Wi-Fi. Amazon reviewers, nevertheless, seem pleased with it, and have hailed it for its steady performance, and seamless audio and video output.

What to look for in a Blu-ray player

As Matthias notes, there's no such thing as a 'perfect' Blu-ray player. It depends on your priorities and budget. Here are some key factors to consider, according to our expert:

Resolution support: Do you have a 4K TV? Then a UHD Blu-ray player that supports 4K resolution and HDR for enhanced visuals is ideal. For Full HD TVs, a standard Blu-ray player will suffice.

Upscaling capabilities: Even with a standard Blu-ray player, upscaling capabilities can significantly improve the picture quality of your DVD collection when played on HD TVs.

Audio processing: If you're an audiophile, prioritise a player with high-fidelity audio processing for an immersive surround sound experience.

Streaming integration: Some Blu-ray players offer built-in Wi-Fi and access to streaming services like Netflix and YouTube, creating a versatile entertainment hub.

Advanced features: For some, niche features like Dolby Vision support (another HDR format) or SACD (Super Audio CD) playback might be important.

However, Matthias cautions that it's best not to get swayed by features that you won't use. He urges prioritising the functionalities that are actually important to you, and considering players based on your budget. Prices range from budget-friendly options for basic Blu-ray playback, to high-end players, as is clear from our curated list above. Matthias also advises reading reviews carefully and checking out user ratings before making the decision to purchase.