In the past, when you opened a child or teenager’s backpack, you would have likely found textbooks, notebooks and a pencil case. Not so, today.

We live in a tech-savvy age, and with more and more projects and assignments requiring digital input, it’s commonplace to see laptops, tablets, power banks and smartphones claiming their place in backpacks, among stationery and lunch boxes.

With just a week to go for school and university, ensure your child is prepared to meet every academic challenge head on. Set them up for success, both at school and at home, with essential back-to-school electronics from Eros.

You’ll find that many of these items are discounted by up to 40 per cent, are backed by a warranty programme, and can get delivered to you well ahead of the new school year.

1. Best Apple Laptop: Apple MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Slim, lightweight

Fast, responsive macOS

Silent, powerful performance

Excellent battery life

Cons

Outdated webcam

Limited ports

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is still one of the very best laptops you can buy today, thanks to its premium build, great performance and fantastic specifications. One of the first Macs to use Apple’s M1 chip, it’s a powerful device that’s able to seamlessly handle multiple apps and tabs without a single stutter. If your child attends high school or university, and needs to work with demanding graphics, videos or images, this laptop can handle whatever they throw at it. It’s even capable of 4K and 8K video editing. The seven-core graphics processing unit (GPU), with 8GB random access memory (RAM) and 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) storage is more than adequate for daily use. It’s slim and lightweight, with a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display that comes with Apple’s True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts the colour temperature on the screen based on ambient light. It also boasts a fantastic battery life of over 11 hours, a three-mic array that offers excellent sound, and fast Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity. Although, do note that the 720p webcam seems outdated, and you’ll need to attach a USB hub if you want to use more than the limited ports available here (two Thunderbolt 3 ports and an audio jack).

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh712.25 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh284.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh427.35.

2. Best Windows Laptop: Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Sleek, durable design

Strong performance

AI features

Class-leading battery life

Cons

Limited port selection

Easily contending to be one of the best Windows laptops of the year, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 has a lot going for it. First, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, which is a worthy rival to Apple’s M3 and Intel Core Ultra central processing units (CPUs), and makes the laptop fast and capable, even in the most demanding situations. Another defining feature is its artificial intelligence or AI-based Copilot+ integration, which gives you access to useful tools that boost productivity and creativity, like Live Captions (which translates audio in real time). Lightweight, at just 1.34kg, with a 13.8-inch HDR (high dynamic range) display, the laptop feels sleek and durable. Reviewers love that the Surface Laptop 7 supports touchscreen, which makes tasks easier, and that it features a 1080p webcam for crystal-clear video calls. Although connectivity options are minimal – it has a pair of USB-4 ports and a USB port – you can connect a USB hub to expand its port array. With 512GB of storage space, and class-leading battery life of up to 20 hours, it’s a fantastic laptop that will likely see your child through all four years of university, and more.

Bonus: You will receive the following items for free with this product: A sleeve, My Candy gaming bundle, MS Office, a cleaning kit and an Epson printer worth Dh1,699.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh569.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh854.85.

3. Best Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Good performance

High-quality, waterproof build

Includes S Pen

Long battery life

Cons

Finicky fingerprint sensor

If you’d rather skip a laptop and purchase a tablet instead, consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: a high-value device with a big screen and premium build. With a 12.4-inch LCD screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz, it’s ideal for students who want to access educational apps or take notes. The S9 FE Plus runs on Android 13 and its One UI software allows for seamless switching between activities and apps. It comes with an S Pen, which offers fun and responsive writing and sketching capabilities; reviewers say it feels natural in the hand and there’s minimal lag. The back of the tablet has a useful magnetic strip, where you can attach the S Pen once you’re done. Another bonus for students: this tablet has an IP68 rating, meaning it’s dustproof and can handle being immersed in water for up to 30 minutes. So, it’s durable and tough enough for use in school. The S9 FE Plus’s battery lasts around 7.5 hours, and it features both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility. The device features two 8MP rear cameras and a 12MP front-facing camera, which generate vibrant images, but don’t count on them to recreate finer details. Some reviewers also complain that the fingerprint sensor can be finicky and often needs repeat attempts.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh407.25 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh162.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh244.35.

4. Best iPad: Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Air Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Powerful performance with M2 chip

Bigger, brighter display

More storage space

5G connectivity

Supports Apple Pencil Pro

Cons

No protection against dust and water

The new and improved iPad Air is bigger and better than ever before. Now available in a 13-inch format, it offers a wider canvas for creative students, a bigger screen for streamers and gamers, and a larger workspace for professionals. Although the heaviest in the current iPad line-up, the 13-inch iPad Air is still easy to use and carry around. Its Liquid Retina display is bright, and supports P3 colour and True Tone for automatic white balance adjustment. Although its display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, the iPad Air handles multitasking efficiently, thanks to its highly capable M2 chip and eight-core CPU. Apple has doubled base storage in this device, so you can start with 128GB, which is more than sufficient for students working with large projects or file libraries. You can expect about 10 hours of battery life, and enjoy fast Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity. Add a Magic Keyboard to get the best typing experience, or an Apple Pencil Pro to draw, sketch and take notes right on the screen. Do note, however, that the device has no IP rating for protection against dust and water, so it requires careful handling.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh774.75 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh584.85 and two-year extended warranty for Dh389.90.

5. Best Monitor: Samsung M5 FHD Monitor

Samsung M5 FHD Monitor Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Acts as both monitor and smart TV

Adaptive Picture and Adaptive Sound

In-built Smart Things hub

Tizen streaming services

AirPlay integration

Cons

No audio jack

Only 60Hz refresh rate

The Samsung M5 is not your average desktop monitor. Although it can be used as a traditional monitor, when you switch off your CPU, it becomes a smart TV, with the added ability to control smart home devices thanks to its in-built SmartThings feature. This space-saving, all-in-one solution is ideal for dorm rooms and study zones at home. The 27-inch Full HD monitor features Adaptive Picture technology, so it can adjust brightness automatically, based on ambient light. Similarly, its built-in speakers use Adaptive Sound to adjust audio, based on the content you’re viewing – for instance, it will increase dialogue sound and reduce background music dynamically, so you don’t have to strain to listen. The monitor features AirPlay integration, making it easy to wirelessly connect Apple devices and mirror apps, documents and websites. For better productivity, this monitor includes Workspace, so you can remotely access another PC, use Microsoft 365 programmes, and even connect to Samsung mobile devices with Samsung DeX. Reviewers like that it’s powered by Tizen, giving them access to hundreds of streaming services. On the downside, there’s no 3.5 audio jack here, so you’ll have to use wireless headphones. Gamers would also likely prefer a more powerful monitor, since the Samsung M5 has a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh249.74 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh149.85 and two-year extended warranty for Dh99.90.

6. Best Printer: Epson EcoTank L5290

Epson EcoTank L5290 Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Four-in-one functionality

Wireless access

Prints in black and colour

Mess-free ink replacement

Cons

Document feeder space is limited

A reliable printer is a must-have for any home. Epson’s EcoTank L5290 is a four-in-one powerhouse. It allows you to print, scan, copy and fax documents, and the best part is that it can perform all these tasks wirelessly over a network or from connected devices. All you have to do is set up the Epson Smart Panel app to start and manage tasks, and even scan directly to your email or cloud storage. There’s also a 1.44-inch LCD screen on the device that makes it easy to print or scan quickly. The printer is fast, and doesn’t take up much space on a desk, even though it manages the functions of four separate devices! Reviewers find the ink replacement system to be foolproof, thanks to and integrated ink tank, and Epson’s unique bottle nozzles, which allow for spill-free and accurate refills. The box includes up to three years of ink – that’s enough for 8,100 pages in black and 6,500 in colour. Do note, however, that its document feeder can only handle up to 30 sheets at a time, so you’ll have to be physically present to add more paper, if you need to print more documents.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh324.75 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.

7. Best Headphones: Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

High-fidelity audio

Premium build quality

Comfortable to wear for long periods

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Cons

Expensive

Smart Case is not protective

Arguably the best headphones for iOS and macOS users, Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are extremely comfortable, with fantastic active noise cancellation (ANC) features. When it comes to sound quality, the AirPods Max offers high-fidelity audio and a vibrant soundstage, with clear instrument separation, a roaring bass, and no crackling or distortion, even at high volume. The pair is equipped with Apple’s 3D audio format – Spatial Audio – with dynamic head tracking, which essentially offers a home theatre-like experience for the head. The ANC here stands out from the crowd. Two H1 processors work to block out noise – so much so that reviewers say you can’t even hear a train passing by, even when you’re standing right on the platform. If tuning into your surroundings is important to you, however, Apple’s Transparency mode helps you clearly make out natural sounds, even as you listen to your favourite tunes. Sensors on the headphones allow for easy transitions – when you lift an ear cup or take the device off, playback is paused, and it resumes as soon as you put it back on. For student working in a noisy university campus, or trying to focus on class recordings while commuting, it’s a fantastic option, with a premium design and intuitive interface. However, it does carry a hefty price tag, and some reviewers point out that its Smart Case doesn’t offer any protection from drops and rough-handling.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh499.75 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh199.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh299.85.

8. Best Smartwatch: Huawei Watch Fit 3

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Bright, vibrant display

Light, comfortable fit

Track over 100 sports

Compatible with both iOS and Android

Good battery life

Cons

Cannot respond to texts on the smartwatch

A wearable device that’s sleek and efficient, Huawei’s Watch Fit 3 can make organising school schedules, tracking fitness, and staying connected much easier. Its 1.8-inch active-matrix organic LED (AMOLED) display looks great, even under direct sunlight, thanks to 1,500 nits of peak brightness. Weighing just 26g, it’s lightweight and comfortable to wear, say reviewers. An intuitive rotatable crown allows you to scroll through the operating system without facing any lags, and if fitness is a priority, it can be used to track over 100 sports modes. The watch also tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels and sleep. Unlike most smartwatches, Huawei’s Watch Fit 3 works with both Android and Apple phones. But since this smartwatch runs HarmonyOS, it can only show you incoming texts – you will need your phone if you want to respond. Still, with a solid battery life of over 10 days, and available at an affordable price, it’s a great wearable option for school or university.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh112.25 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.

9. Best Smartphone: Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a) Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Excellent performance

Bright, smooth display

Fun and customisable Glyph lights

Good battery life

Cons

Limited water resistance

No headphone jack

There’s a lot to love about the Nothing Phone (2a). Priced reasonably, it still packs powerful software inside its unique hardware. The first thing you notice here is its Glyph interface – while there are fewer LED strips on the Phone (2a) than in other Nothing models, it’s still eye-catching. Students will find it fun to customise the glyphs and tinker with ringtones. The interface can even work as a progress bar for your Zomato and Uber deliveries or rides, and acts as a volume indicator. Apart from aesthetics, the Nothing Phone (2a) consistently meets the mark. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and full HD+ resolution is bright and vivid. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset is plenty fast, and its 5,000mAh battery, with support for 45W charging, gives you all-day power even if you frequently use social media and productivity apps. The dual 50MP rear cameras and 32MP front camera also deliver satisfactory results. Do note, however, that it doesn’t have a headphone jack, and since its water resistance is limited to IP54, this means it can handle a little rain, but won’t survive being submerged in water.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh349.75 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh139.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh209.85.

10. Best Power Bank: Anker Power Bank

Anker Power Bank Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Large battery capacity

Charge three devices in one go

Fast charging capability

Built-in safety features

Cons

Tends to heat up

A reliable power bank can come to your rescue when your tablet’s battery runs out in the middle of taking notes, or when you have to call a cab and your smartphone’s ba. Anker 335 Power Bank’s vast 20,000mAh battery capacity can keep your device powered for days – it can boost an iPhone 13 to full charge 4.3 times, or bring a Galaxy S22 Ultra’s battery to 100 per cent over three times. There are three USB ports included, so you can charge three devices simultaneously, with fast charging up to 20W. The power bank works with multiple gadgets, from smartwatches to earbuds to tablets and smartphones. There’s a USB-A to USB-C cable included to get the most out of the device. Reviewers say they appreciate the safety features included here as well, such as a fireproof exterior and short-circuit protection. However, some comment that the power bank tends to heat up when charging multiple devices.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh67.25 from tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.