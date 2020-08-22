FIGHT OVER FACE MASK: The exchange of blows broke out on an American Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte, North Carolina. Image Credit: Twitter

A passenger who refused to wear face mask on a commercial jet and then refused to leave the aircraft led to an exchange of insults that quickly erupted up into a brawl — and a total disregard of social distancing.

The wild fight broke out on Monday on an American Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte, North Carolina, a now-viral video shows.

The exchange of blows was kicked off by an angry passenger who became disruptive when told she would have to deplane if she refused to wear a mask. The video shows the woman screaming at another before the two started trading brutal blows.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Caryn Ross but it was filmed by her husband. It had nearly 52,000 views on Saturday night.

Exchange of blows

The clip initially showed verbal exchange before a full-blown exchange of blows shortly before take-off.

"Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on @AmericanAir LAS-CLT flight today," Ross said in the clip. "So much for social distancing! #AAFightClub".

The woman eventually got off the plane, after authorities were called to the scene.

American Airlines released a statement sharing their COVID mask policy and the events leading up to the video.

“On Monday, a customer on American Airlines Flight 1665 with service from Las Vegas to Charlotte failed to comply with our mandatory face-covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure,” the airline said in a statement.

"In accordance with our policy, the customer was subsequently asked to leave the aircraft and became disruptive, resulting in an altercation with other passengers,” the statement added.