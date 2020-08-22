Look: People enjoying the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival
The exhibition mixed light, laser light, images, music and performances
A girl looks at a light tower as she visits an outdoor light immersive experience exhibition during the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival at a park in Beijing on August 22, 2020. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Two women use a mobile phone to take a picture at an outdoor light immersive experience exhibition during the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival at a park in Beijing on August 22, 2020. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
People use their mobile phone to take pictures at an outdoor light immersive experience exhibition during the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival at a park in Beijing on August 22, 2020. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Two women visit an outdoor light immersive experience exhibition during the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival at a park in Beijing on August 22, 2020. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
A woman dances as she visits an outdoor light immersive experience exhibition during the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival at a park in Beijing on August 22, 2020. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP