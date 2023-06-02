The United States golden visa, officially known as the EB-5 program, has been a lifeline for many families residing in the United Arab Emirates and adjacent countries in seeking a better future for themselves and their children. For these families, the program has provided a path to permanent residency and eventual citizenship, along with the opportunity to live and work in the United States. The U.S. golden visa has also brought significant economic benefits to the U.S., creating jobs and spurring economic growth in many communities.

What is the EB-5 program?

Created by the U.S. government in 1990, the EB-5 program offers a pathway to a Green Card for foreign investors who invest a minimum of $800,000 in a qualified U.S. project that creates or preserves at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. persons. With an investment of $800,000, an entire family including the investor’s spouse and children under the age of 21 can receive their own Green Cards.

One of the key benefits of the EB-5 program is the speed with which it can provide permanent residency. While other visa programs can take years to process, the EB-5 program can offer permanent residency in as little as two years, particularly with the introduction of a new category of reserved EB-5 visas called visa set asides. This is a particularly attractive option for families who are looking to start a new life in the United States quickly.

Shai Zamanian, Legal Director of The American Legal Center, leading industry experts in regards to the EB-5 program, says, “The reserved visa category first introduced by the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act in March of 2022 is a savior for Indian and Chinese nationals who are looking to gain expedited access to the U.S."

In addition to the speed of processing, the EB-5 program also offers flexibility in terms of where and how families can invest. The program allows investors to choose from a range of investment opportunities, including regional centers, which are designated by the U.S. government to promote economic growth in specific regions of the country.

“We have seen that the approval rate for investors that choose the regional center route is much higher compared to standalone investors who proceed through the direct investment route,” says Zamanian. “That said, families must be sufficiently informed and must ask the right questions prior to investing in a regional center project.”

The American Legal Center is hosting a seminar on the EB-5 program

For families who are considering the EB-5 program, it is important to understand the requirements and process involved. To help families navigate the program, the team of experts at The American Legal Center is hosting a seminar on the EB-5 program, its benefits, and the application process in Dubai.

The seminar, which will be held on June 4, 2023 at the Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai at 3pm, will feature a presentation by Zamanian, a U.S. licensed lawyer and EB-5 expert with over a decade of experience in the industry. Zamanian will cover topics such as the investment requirements, the application process, and the benefits of investing in a regional center project.

The seminar will also offer families the opportunity to meet with experts one-on-one to discuss their specific situation and answer any questions they may have. This personalized attention can be invaluable for families who are considering the EB-5 program and want to ensure that they make informed decisions.

Overall, the EB-5 program has been a successful way for families to obtain permanent residency in the United States while also bringing economic benefits to the country. With the help of the upcoming seminar, families can gain a better understanding of the program and make informed decisions about their future.

How to register for the seminar

If you are interested in attending the upcoming seminar to learn more about the EB-5 program, you may reserve your seats by contacting +971 50 938 6092 or media@america.ae.