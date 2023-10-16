In recent years, The Internet of Things, also known as IoT, has successfully changed our daily lives and the way businesses and various industries operate. In the rapidly growing world of IoT technologies, Teltonika, founded in Lithuania, stands out for its smart solutions and innovative products.
Teltonika’s group of high-tech companies covers a diverse range of sectors, including vehicle telematics, industrial networking, EV charging, and telemedicine equipment. The company group develops, manufactures, and assembles all the devices in-house and provides electronics design and contract manufacturing services for other businesses.
Founded in 1998, today Teltonika has grown into a technological powerhouse that employs over 2,500 people across 21
countries worldwide. With an impressive portfolio of more than 100 devices and accessories, Teltonika already has produced and shipped over 24 million products to more than 160 countries. The company’s commitment to innovation, education, and long-term partnerships has made it a market leader in Europe’s telematics and industrial networking equipment, setting trends worldwide.
Teltonika has recently launched some noteworthy products. In 2022, it began mass production of TeltoCharge, an affordable, versatile, and easy-to-use EV charging station, compatible with all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Another exciting product – TeltoHeart, a multifunctional smart medical wristband designed to help people with heart rhythm problems. This groundbreaking medical device is capable of recording a 6-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and detecting atrial fibrillation. Launched in the middle of 2023, a smart medical wristband enables physicians to monitor vital heart parameters in real-time and contribute to timely cardiovascular risk assessment and disease prevention.
All these novelties and many more of Teltonika’s products are also helping people in UAE, where the company has had an office since 2010. Assessing the company’s performance in the UAE market since 2016, it has been doubling its average annual growth rate and increasing the number of employees by 30-40 per cent each year.
Teltonika’s most popular products in the UAE market are GPS trackers and routers. They are widely used by local police, Civil Defence, and other public institutions, as well as by heavy transport and car rental companies. One of the more interesting applications of Teltonika products is the installation of telematics equipment in rental coffee machines.
In just over two decades, the company has established itself as a strong player in the global IoT market and has become a valuable partner for hundreds of companies in the UAE.