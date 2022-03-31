Japan's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

How would you like to assess Japan’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Expo 2020 Dubai has a special meaning for Japan since we will be hosting the next edition in Osaka-Kansai, in 2025. One of our important missions at Expo 2020 Dubai is to create and increase momentum towards 2025. Japan Pavilion’s exhibition under the theme ‘Where Ideas Meet’ has allowed visitors to receive and share seeds of ideas. We have always wanted as many visitors as possible to convey their seeds of ideas to Osaka-Kansai Expo, and join in ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, which is the theme of the next Expo. I believe we have succeeded in doing so, by receiving and inspiring so many visitors to the Japan Pavilion.

Japan Pavilion’s exhibition under the theme ‘Where Ideas Meet’ has allowed visitors to receive and share seeds of ideas. - Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE

What have been some of Japan’s major milestones at the Expo Dubai?

The popularity of the Japan Pavilion has remained consistently high throughout the Expo season. Japan Pavilion, along with Sushiro restaurant, has given visitors the opportunities to experience Japan from all angles — from history, culture, nature and technology to food.

How important is Expo 2025 for Japan’s relationships with nations from around the world?

The Osaka Expo in 1970 was the first to be hosted in Japan, and more widely in Asia. Held amid Japan’s economic boom, it became a symbolic event showcasing many new technologies. It was also a monumental occasion for the UAE, where Abu Dhabi participated in Expo for the first time. Since then, the socioeconomic situation has drastically changed and the meaning of the Expo has also evolved. The Osaka-Kansai Expo in 2025 aims to be a People’s Living Lab — a laboratory for a future society, where 8 billion people from around the world will not only view exhibits but will co-create our future society.

What are the major takeaways from Expo 2020 Dubai that Japan would like to implement at Osaka Expo?

I highly praise the UAE for successfully hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Smooth operation and management of Expo 2020 — with all the preventive measures against Covid-19 — would not have been possible without the UAE’s strong leadership and commitment. Whatever we have learned from our experience in Dubai will be passed on to Osaka- Kansai Expo with great appreciation.

What is your message for the UAE and the rest of the world planning to participate at Osaka Expo 2025?