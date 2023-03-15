HOW DID IT START?

The US invaded Iraq on March 20, 2003 in what it called a massive “shock and awe” bombing campaign that lit up the skies, laid waste to large sections of the country and paved the way for American ground troops to converge on Baghdad. The invasion was based on what turned out to be faulty claims that Saddam Hussain had secretly stashed weapons of mass destruction. Such weapons never materialised.

Saddam was toppled from power, and America’s war shifted the country’s governing base from minority Arab Sunnis to majority Shiites, with Kurds gaining their own autonomous region. While many Iraqis welcomed Saddam’s ouster, they were disappointed when the government failed to restore basic services and the ongoing battles instead brought vast humanitarian suffering.

Resentment and power struggles between the Shiites and the Sunnis fuelled civil war, leading ultimately to America’s complete withdrawal in December 2011. The divide was a key factor in the collapse of the nation’s police and military forces when faced with the Daesh (Islamic State) insurgency that swept across Iraq and Syria in 2014.

THE US RETURNS

The rise of Daesh terror group — its roots were in Al Qaida affiliates — and its expanding threat to the US and allies across Europe sent the US back into Iraq at the invitation of the Baghdad government in 2014. Over that summer and fall, the US-led coalition launched airstrike campaigns in Iraq and then Syria, and restarted a broad effort to train and advise Iraq’s military.

The coalition’s train and advise mission has continued, bolstered by a Nato contingent, even after Daesh’s campaign to create a caliphate was ended in March 2019.

In this file photo dated on March 20, 2003 US Marines kneel and pray as the 2nd Battalion, 8th Regiment prepares to leave Camp Shoup, north of Kuwait City, in a north-bound direction to start their advance into southern Iraq. Image Credit: AFP

The roughly 2,500 troops deployed to Iraq live on joint bases with Iraqi troops, where they provide training and equipment. That troop total, however, fluctuates a bit, and the Pentagon does not reveal the number of US special operations forces that routinely move in and out of the country to assist Iraqi forces or travel into Syria for counterterrorism operations.

“Iraq is still under pressure from Isis,” said retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led U. Central Command and served as the top US commander for the Middle East from 2019 to 2022. “We still help them continue that fight. We’ve done a lot of things to help them improve the control of their own sovereignty, which is of very high importance to the Iraqis.”

WHY THE US PRESENCE CONTINUES

The much-stated reason for the continued US troop presence is to help Iraq battle the remnants of Daesh insurgency and prevent any resurgence.

But a key reason is Iran.

Iran’s political influence and militia strength in Iraq and throughout the region has been a recurring security concern for the US over the years. And the presence of American forces in Iraq makes it more difficult for Iran to move weapons across Iraq and Syria into Lebanon, for use by its proxies, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, against Israel.

The same is true for the US troop presence around the Al Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria, which is located on a vital road that can link Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon — and Israel’s doorstep. In both Iraq and Syria, US troops disrupt what could be an uncontested land bridge for Iran to the eastern Mediterranean.

In this file photo dated on August 1, 2004 an injured Iraqi woman flees the site of two car bombs that exploded in quick succession near two Baghdad churches. Image Credit: AFP

US troops in Iraq also provide critical logistical and other support for American forces in Syria, who partner with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces battling the Daesh group. The US conducts airstrikes and other missions targeting Daesh leaders, and also supports the SDF in guarding thousands of captured Daesh militants and family members imprisoned in Syria.

Military leaders successfully beat back efforts by then-President Donald Trump to pull all troops out of both Syria and Iraq. They argued that if anything were to happen in Syria that endangered US forces, they would need to be able to quickly send troops, equipment and other support from Iraq.

In a recent visit to Baghdad to meet with Iraqi leaders, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said US forces are ready to remain in Iraq, in a noncombat role, at the invitation of the government.

“We’re deeply committed to ensuring that the Iraqi people can live in peace and dignity, with safety and security and with economic opportunity for all,” he said.

IRAQ BY THE NUMBERS

By the time Washington withdrew its last combat troops in December 2011, tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians were dead, along with 4,487 American troops.

More than 3,500 troops were killed in hostile action and nearly 1,000 died in noncombat deaths from 2003 to 2011. More than 32,000 troops were wounded in action; tens of thousands more have also reported illnesses to the Department of Veterans Affairs that are believed to be linked to toxic exposure from the burn pits in Iraq. Legislation signed into law by the Biden administration has expanded the number of those veterans who will qualify for lifetime care or benefits due to that exposure.

From 2003 through 2012, the United States provided $60.64 billion to fund Iraq’s security forces and civilian reconstruction, according to the Special Inspector General for Iraq Reconstruction. Of that total, $20 billion went to funding, equipping, providing uniforms for and training Iraq’s security forces.