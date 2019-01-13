Since the start of the war in Syria, Iran has done its utmost to ensure the survival of Bashar Al Assad’s regime. In the pursuit of that goal, and as part of its general policy of interference in the affairs of Arab states, Tehran has established several dozen bases in Syria – for weapons storage, drone flights, and training. It has sought to use its intervention in Syria to build a force of thousands of proxy fighters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq. It has intelligence bases and an air force base within almost all Syrian air bases.