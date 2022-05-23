A video went viral, showing the man burning the fake pound notes.

Dubai: A Sudanese man has become the talk of the town after he was seen setting millions of "pounds" on fire in a video that was shared on TikTok, local media reported.

A video went viral, showing the man burning the fake pound notes.

The man said that he had fallen victim to a scam, adding that he received fake pounds following a transaction he concluded with the fraudsters.

To avoid legal accountability, the man noted that he burnt the money in order to prevent their circulation.