Following the passage of the bill, Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said: “Nothing can undo the horrors [Syrians] have had to endure for nearly eight years. Nothing can bring back those who have been lost. But the world owes it to the living and the dead to try to bring this crisis to an end ... We simply cannot look the other way and allow [Bashar] Al Assad, Russia, and Iran to steamroll over Syria. My bill would give the Administration greater leverage to raise the cost for Al Assad and crack down on his lifelines.”