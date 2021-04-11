Cairo: Tunisian President Kais Saied has toured the historic quarter of the Egyptian capital as part of his first visit to the country since he took office in 2019.
Pictures released by the Tunisian presidency and carried by the Egyptian media showed Saied walking along the famed Fatimid Al Mo’ez Street in Islamic Cairo where he was greeted by Egyptian citizens. He also visited the nearby Al Hussein Mosque, one of Cairo’s major worshipping places.
On Saturday, the 63-year-old president paid a visit to the tomb of late Egyptian president Gamal Abdul Nasser, an iconic champion of pan-Arabism.
National elections
Saied arrived in Cairo Friday for a three-day official visit. He held talks in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi that focused on boosting coordination between their countries. They also discussed the situation in Libya, a neighbour of Egypt and Tunisia, and expressed backing for the installation of a transitional administration in the country, which is struggling to end a decade-long conflict.
Last month, Saied visited Libya after the transitional administration took office there to prepare for national elections scheduled for December.