Dubai: A thief in Sulaymaniyah, a city in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, has returned money stolen nearly 30 years ago, accompanied by a letter of apology.

The identity of the individual remains a mystery, as he chose to keep it hidden during the restitution.

On Saturday evening, the family was startled when a masked man approached their home, handed a bag to a woman who answered the door, and then quickly left the scene.

Hirsch Karim, a member of the household, reported that they discovered 400,000 Iraqi dinars (approximately $300) inside the bag, sealed within an envelope alongside a letter written in Kurdish.

According to Karim, the letter detailed the theft of 400 Iraqi Swiss dinars — an old currency once circulated in the Kurdistan region — taken from his father’s home in the Rizgari neighborhood south of Sulaymaniyah between 1990 and 1998.

The writer expressed deep remorse, stating, “I looked for you after you moved. I stole 400 Swiss dinars from your house in the district of Samoud, so I returned this 400,000 dinars to you, I hope you will forgive me. I did not have any dinars in my pocket at the time and I desperately needed it.”