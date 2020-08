The health ministry on Saturday said 21 people were still missing.

A damaged grain silo and a burnt boat at Beirut's harbour, one day after a powerful twin explosion tore through Lebanon's capital, resulting from the ignition of a huge depot of ammonium nitrate at the city's main port. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: Before he went missing on Aug. 4, Ghassan Hasrouty, an employee of Beirut’s giant grain silos for 38 years, thought he was working in the safest place in the city.

The reinforced concrete walls and underground rooms were his shelter for many days during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.

He used to tell his family that he was more worried for them than himself when he set out to work each morning.

A photograph of the missing silo employee Ghassan Hasrouty pictured with his wife Ibtissam in the family home, following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon Image Credit: Reuters

At 17:30 on Tuesday, Hasrouty called his wife, Ibtissam, saying he would be sleeping at the silos that night because a shipment of grains was arriving and he could not leave.

He told her to send him a blanket and pillow.

She has not heard from him since.

Tuesday’s explosion in the port of Beirut, the biggest ever to hit the city, destroyed the silos, killed at least 158 people and injured more than 6,000. It left an estimated 300,000 Lebanese effectively homeless as shockwaves ripped miles inland.

Ibtissam Hasrouty looks at clothes in the closet that belongs to her husband Ghassan Hasrouty, a missing silo employee, following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, in the family home in Beirut Image Credit: Reuters

The government has promised to hold those responsible to account, but residents are seething with anger.

Hasrouty’s family believe that he and six of his colleagues are somewhere under the silos and they are holding out hope that they are alive.

They say the rescue response has been too slow and disorganised and that whatever chance there was for finding them alive is being lost.

The family says that despite giving the authorities the exact location of where he was believed to have been at the time of the explosion, the rescue effort did not start until 40 hours later.

At their home in Beirut, the family has gathered every day, anxiously awaiting information.

“These people who are missing are not just numbers,” says Elie, 35, Hasrouty’s son.

“We need to highlight the mediocrity of management of this disaster, of this situation, how bad it is managed... not to repeat such a horrible disaster and horrible management.”

Hasrouty, whose own father worked at the same silos for 40 years, was dedicated to his job, his family says.

Elie Hasrouty waits with his mother Ibtissam for news of his father Ghassan Hasrouty, a missing silo employee, following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, in the family home in Beirut Image Credit: Reuters

His daughter Tatiana, 19, flits between resignation and hope.