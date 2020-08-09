1 of 16
People clash with police during a protest against the political elites and the government after this week's deadly explosion at Beirut port which devastated large parts of the capital and killed more than 150 people, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 16
Protesters wave Lebanese national flags during a demonstration close to parliament in Beirut. Lebanese protesters took to the streets of Beirut on Saturday amid growing anger at the government following the devastating blast that killed dozens this week.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 16
An aerial view of the demonstration in downtown Beirut against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 150 people and disfigured the capital Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 16
A protester sets hoardings on fire during a demonstration near parliament in Beirut.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 16
An aerial view of tear-gas during clashes between demonstrators and security forces, in downtown Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 16
Beirut: Anti-government protesters clash with riot police officers during a protest against the political elites and the government after this week's deadly explosion at Beirut port which devastated large parts of the capital in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: PTI
7 of 16
Lebanese army soldiers extinguish a fire inside the Lebanese Banks Association (ABL) headquarters during a demonstration in Beirut. Lebanese protesters took to the streets of Beirut on Saturday amid growing anger at the government following the devastating blast that killed dozens this week.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 16
A protester strikes the ceiling inside the Lebanese Banks Association (ABL) headquarters during a demonstration in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Lebanese protesters took to the streets of Beirut on Saturday amid growing anger at the government following the devastating blast that killed dozens this week.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
9 of 16
Protesters break into the Lebanese Banks Association (ABL) headquarters during a demonstration in Beirut.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
10 of 16
A demonstrator uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister to riot police, during a protest in Beirut.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 16
A protester stands alongside an excavator on fire during a demonstration close to parliament in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
12 of 16
An anti-government protester runs from the smoke of tear gas, during clashes with riot police in Beirut. Dozens of Lebanese protesters stormed the buildings of a number of government ministries as well as the headquarters of the banking association.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 16
A Lebanese protester speaks to soldiers at the headquarters of the Lebanese association of banks in downtown Beirut, following a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 150 people and disfigured the capital Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 16
Demonstrators carry an injured man during a protest in Beirut.
Image Credit: Reuters
15 of 16
A demonstrator runs for cover during a protest in Beirut.
Image Credit: Reuters
16 of 16
Lebanese protesters clash with security forces in downtown Beirut following a demonstration against a political leadership in Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP