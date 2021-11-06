Dubai: A Syrian mas allegedly beat his little daughter to death for constantly getting her clothes dirty, local media reported.
The 5-year-old girl is said to have succumbed to her injuries after being brutally beaten by her father, who was reportedly instigated by his second wife just because she was constantly getting her clothes dirty.
According to Syrian Ministry of Interior, the little girl, who was living with her father after his break-up with her mother, was tied up and severally beaten with a long hose for hours. She was also burnt with cigarette butts during one torture session.
The man is said to have buried his daughter in a cemetery close to her family’s house, which is located in Damascus countryside.
Acting on a tip-off, Syrian police launched investigation into the disappearance of the girl and upon interrogation, the girl’s father admitted to unintentionally killing his daughter while torturing her. After the body was recovered, traces of torture and burns were seen on her body. He said he did so upon the instigation of his second wife.
The suspect was arrested and will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal actions.