Al Burhan (L) and Hamdok (R) with Saudi King Salman (C). Image Credit: SPA

Riyadh: Chief of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday arrived in Saudi Arabia for their first joint trip abroad since the Sudanese military and civilians reached a power-sharing deal in August.

The visit is part of a Gulf trip that will also take Al Burhan and Hamdok to the UAE.

After arrival in Riyadh, the two two Sudanese leaders met Saudi King Salman Abul Aziz, who renewed his backing for Sudan’s stability and prosperity, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The agency quoted Al Burhan as expressing appreciation for the kingdom’s supportive stances.

Talks focused on ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in all fields, according to the agency.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are key backers of Sudan where the army toppled long-time ruler Hassan Al Bashir in April after months-long protests against his regime.

In April, the UAE and Saudi Arabia pledged 3 billion dollars in aid to Sudan, including a 500-million - dollar deposit into the eastern African country’s central bank.

Later, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh offered 540,000 tonnes of wheat to help cover the food needs in Sudan.