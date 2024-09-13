Madrid: Spain hosts a meeting Friday of ministers from Muslim and European countries aimed at advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The meeting will bring together members of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group for Gaza, which includes countries such as Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving details of who would take part.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will welcome participants at his official residence before the meeting takes place at the foreign ministry in central Madrid, hosted by his top diplomat Jose Manuel Albares.

The European Union's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, will also take part in the talks, his office said in a separate statement.

"The ministerial gathering will advance the discussion on the need to reinforce the engagement of the international community on peace and security in the Middle East, and the challenge to create an international consensus on a way forward based on the two-state solution," the statement said.

Albares hosted a diplomatic meeting with the group in May in which participants discussed what steps could be taken to advance the two-state solution, which would create a state for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip alongside Israel.

Calls for the solution have grown since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, which began with Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

Sanchez has been one of the staunchest critics in Europe of Israel's Gaza offensive since the start of the conflict.

Under his watch, Spain on May 28 along with Ireland and Norway formally recognised a Palestinian state comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.